Sales for the original Swamp Thing may not have been strong, but the character has endured — incidentally turning those early issues into one of the most sought-after DC titles of its tumultuous Bronze Age. The Bronze Age was an era of growing pains for DC Comics, who were struggling to adapt to a changing marketplace and increasingly stiff competition from Marvel. For readers, there was one clear benefit: the publisher understood themselves to be losing their grip on what was popular or appealing to its readers, and was willing to take risks. Editors let creatives push the comic book medium and the super-hero genre in new directions, and the result was some of the strangest, most exciting stories DC ever published. Jack Kirby’s epic “Fourth World” saga emerged from this era, as did Denny O’Neil and Neal Adams’ character-redefining Green Lantern / Green Arrow and Batman runs. However, few Bronze Age titles are as iconic or as sought-after as the original Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson issues of Swamp Thing.

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Besides Kirby’s aforementioned Fourth World titles (The New Gods especially), few Bronze Age DC titles are as collectible as Swamp Thing‘s first volume. Wrightson lent interiors and stunning covers to the first ten, while Wein scripted the first thirteen. This Heritage Auctions lot assembles the first twenty-one issues of Swamp Thing in a single lot, all in high-grade condition. The estimated value is listed by Heritage at around seven hundred and fifty dollars, but the real value of the lot is the time it saves the buyer. The lot includes all ten of the highly-sought after Bernie Wrightson-penciled issues, which usually necessitate years of patient collecting to assemble — as well as some hard questions about how much you’re willing to pay and whether you’re willing to compromise on condition.

How Swamp Thing Became One of the Best Comics of the Seventies — And Why It Didn’t Last

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

Changing censorship standards in the early seventies allowed for horror comics — after being functionally banned for more than a decade — to make their return to newsstands. A generation of creators who had grown up on the controversial E.C. titles of the 1950s were entering the field, and were eager to lend their talents to the genre. Anthology titles like House of Mystery and House of Secrets were converted into horror books, and strong reader response supported an explosion of new horror titles like The Witching Hour, The Phantom Stranger, and The Demon. Swamp Thing was spun-off from a short story in House of Secrets #92, also by Wein and Wrightson. For the ongoing series, the duo retold the Southern gothic origin of the character, updating it for the modern era. While House of Secrets‘ Alex Olsen became Swamp Thing because of a fire set by a romantic rival, Swamp Thing‘s Alec Holland was killed for refusing to give over the secrets of his world-hunger ending bio-restorative formula to a shady criminal cabal. What didn’t change was Wrightson’s striking design for Swamp Thing, which resembles the artist’s later interpretation of the Frankenstein Monster.

A more direct take on the Frankenstein Monster would come the following issue with the “Patchwork Man,” a demented experiment by the mad Anton Arcane, who revives his brother Gregori from the dead after he’s blown apart by a forgotten World War-era landmine. For Len Wein’s initial thirteen issues especially, Swamp Thing existed in a dark, gothic world that — but for a team-up with Batman in Swamp Thing #7 — felt totally outside the DC Universe. It was a world of witches, eldritch horrors, and clockwork men, and every issue felt like it plunged Swamp Thing into a different nightmare out of Poe, Bierce, or Lovecraft. That was, however, Swamp Thing‘s failing: Wein didn’t know how to break Swamp Thing out of a “monster of the week” formula, and by the end of his thirteen-issue tenure, he felt the title was growing stale. The only real continuity thread was a Fugitive-esque subplot about Swamp Thing being pursued by federal agent Matt Cable, who mistakenly believes him responsible for Alec and Linda Holland’s deaths. Subsequent writers David Michelinie and Gerry Conway had the same struggles, compounded by another mounting problem: waning reader interest.

The horror comic book explosion burned bright, but it did not burn for long. By the mid-seventies, titles like Tomb of Dracula, Werewolf by Night, and Swamp Thing were struggling to attract the strong readership of just a few years prior. Creators also found themselves burnt out, finding the storytelling potential of these character surprisingly limited. Swamp Thing‘s final issues (by Gerry Conway, in collaboration with David Anthony Kraft for #24) attempted to revive the title by drastically changing its status quo: Alec Holland regains his humanity at the end of issue #23, and does not appear as Swamp Thing at all in the final issue. For the rest of the decade, Swamp Thing appeared only sporadically, serving as a supporting character to the Challengers of the Unknown (again written by Gerry Conway), as well as a guest star in team-up titles The Brave and the Bold and DC Comics Presents. The early issues were well-regarded by fans, but it wasn’t enough to ensure a future — at least not until one of those fans bought the film rights.

How One Comic Book Super-Fan Accidentally Secured Swamp Thing’s Future

Image courtesy of embassy pictures & dc comics.

Swamp Thing was a dormant character when entertainment lawyer, academic, and comic book geek Michael Uslan bought the film rights from DC. Uslan had been stymied by a years-long effort to get a darker, more grounded Batman film off the ground, and decided it would be easier to have creative control over a less well-known DC character. He chose Swamp Thing, feeling its stories and tone would be well-suited to adaptation. With Wes Craven in the director’s chair, Uslan and business partner Benjamin Melniker set Swamp Thing for a 1982 release. To capitalize, DC decided to revive the Swamp Thing comic, launching Saga of the Swamp Thing at the same time as the film hit theaters. Saga of the Swamp Thing hit the same creative speed-bumps as its predecessor, and was due for cancellation by the time writer Martin Pasko left the series. Having little to lose by the decision, DC gave Saga of the Swamp Thing to a relative industry newcomer, British writer Alan Moore. Moore was told he could do as he liked with the title, given its precarious state.

The result was one of the most critically acclaimed comics ever published, turning Swamp Thing into one of DC’s most popular characters among comic readers. Succeeded by penciller and co-plotter Rick Veitch, Moore’s Swamp Thing brought complex, long-form storytelling to the character, taking it in strange directions in the process. Instead of a mutated Alec Holland, Swamp Thing was a plant that believed it was Alec Holland, the latest in a mystic line of “Guardians of the Green.” This Swamp Thing was instrumental in the creation of DC’s adult-oriented “Vertigo” imprint, as well as the gradual abandonment of the Comics Code Authority. It’s perhaps best known for introducing John Constantine, routinely upheld alongside Swamp Thing as one of DC’s best characters.

Although lauded for its experimentation and innovation, Moore and Veitch’s Swamp Thing stayed rooted in the work of Wein and Wrightson, not only in using characters and ideas from the original run, but evoking its mood. Reprinted as The Roots of the Swamp Thing contemporaneously to Moore’s ongoing, the first volume of Swamp Thing cemented itself as one of DC’s most influential comics in the 1980s. It was at this time that those early issues took on their collectible status, which has only grown through the intervening decades as demand continues to outstrip supply. Both the Wein and the Moore runs of Swamp Thing have remained constantly in print since the rise of trade paperbacks and omnibuses, leaving new readers to discover their work every year. If they’re lucky, it may be one such reader who wins the twenty-one issues of Swamp Thing on auction at Heritage, which planted the seed for the decades of Swamp Thing stories to follow.

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