DC Comics has been around for almost a hundred years and legacy has become one of the most important aspects of the publisher. The legends of the Golden Age created legacies that have stood the test of time, but it wasn’t just the heroes that upheld legacies over the decades. Villains would hand down their mantles as well, with groups like the Injustice Society starting legacies of evil that would stand the test of time. Just like the heroes, many villains have also had children, bringing up them up in the game. In fact, sometimes even heroes’ children end up going evil, turning heroic legacies into something poisonous.

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DC has always done a fantastic job with both villains and legacy. The publisher has used both to create some of the worst bad guys imaginable, antagonists who outdo their parent when it comes to evil. These five DC villain kids are much worse than their parents, showing that some some rot begins in the womb.

5) Vengeance

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Bane and Batman have built a fierce rivalry over the years. It all started back in the ’90s, with “Knightfall”, when the villain decided to come to Gotham City and destroy the legend that was Batman. He broke the Bat and this began a battle between the two that would see Bane become a Joker-level villain for the Dark Knight. However, as the years have gone on, Bane has shown that there was more to him than just evil. He’s a much more complex person than all of that and honestly isn’t really all that evil when you compare him to other major Bat-villains.

Bane is the greatest export of Santa Prisca and the country decided that they wanted to use their most famous natural resource. They cloned him and created his daughter Vengeance. While she has never reached the level of popularity of her father, she’s an even greater monster than he could ever be. She was created to be a weapon and she loves her work, ripping through everyone in front of her with a glee her father wouldn’t.

4) Prometheus

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Prometheus was introduced to readers back in 1997, during the event New Year’s Evil. He killed a new hero named Retro and took his place after he had won Justice League membership for one day, all in ploy to destroy the team. He’d end up joining the Injustice Gang, the Legion of Doom, and Deathstroke’s Dark Army, using his smarts and skills to become a dangerous foe for any hero that faces him. He’s basically the Batman of evil, upholding a legacy of evil that was passed down to him by his parents.

Prometheus’s parents were spree criminals, traveling the country, robbing and murdering, creating a secret fortune. After they were killed by the police, their son decided that he wanted to destroy all those who fought for justice, spending the money and years of his life to make himself into the most formidable bad guy out there. His parents were bad, but he is so much worse, surpassing their rather mundane crimes.

3) Lord Chaos

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Donna Troy is DC’s most confusing hero. That’s saying something in company where Hawkman exists, with DC’s continuity reboots playing havoc with her origin. Troy was already a character who only existed because of retcons – the original Wonder Girl was young Diana, but she was put on the Teen Titans by people who didn’t know that (this is one hundred percent what happened), forcing them to create Donna on the fly – and Crisis on Infinite Earths made it even worse, because Wonder Woman was never there to save Donna from the orphanage fire. Instead, she was taken in by the Titans of Myth, the parents of the Greek gods. She was one of their children, in fact, the scion of great power.

In one alternate future, Donna had a child with her husband Terry Long. Robert Long would inherit his mother’s power and eventually went mad, becoming Lord Chaos. He then want back in time in order to cement his dominance and make sure that the New Titans of the future couldn’t stop him. Donna is a great hero, but her son became a monster, almost destroying all of creation with his schemes.

2) Alexander Luthor Jr.

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Earth-Three was the pre-Crisis home of the Crime Syndicate of America, an evil version of the Justice League. This Earth was the opposite of Earth-One; good was evil and evil was good. The Crime Syndicate had destroyed the other “heroes” of their planet, except for one – Lex Luthor. He was married to Lois Lane and ended up helping the Supermen of Earth-One and Two defeat Ultraman in the amazing DC Comics Presents Annual #1 (which I wrote a whole feature about here). The two of them had a child, Alexander Luthor Jr., and ended up launching him away from Earth-Three during Crisis on Infinite Earths, where he helped defeat the Anti-Monitor and create the singular DC Universe. He took Superboy-Prime and the Superman and Lois Lane of Earth-Two to a paradise dimension to watch reality unfold, a welcome retirement.

Alex and Prime watched as the Earth they saved became dark and hopeless, deciding that the best thing to do was to end it all and start all over again, using the old multiverse as the building blocks for the perfect singular Earth. His plans ended up shaking the entire universe, with countless beings dying in the conflict he started. His father was a hero, but he took after another version of his dad, nearly destroying everything to get his way.

1) Talia al Ghul

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Batman faces the smartest villains around, including one of the oldest threats on the planet – Ra’s al Ghul. The Demon’s Head was a warrior of the ancient warrior, an unstoppable force of conquest, especially once he discovered the Lazarus Pits. He would found the League of Assassins and try to steer the Earth in a direction that would benefit both the planet and the human race. His plans usually involved mass genocide, but he also promised a paradise after this horrible yet to his mind necessary culling. He involved his children in his plans, grooming his daughter Talia to take his place. She has since fell in love with Batman, had a child with the Dark Knight, led the League, created the spy agencies Spyral and Leviathan, and walked in her father’s footsteps.

However, as the years have gone on, Talia has cared more about cementing her power in a world where her father never actually dies and leave her what she believes is rightfully hers. Her plans aren’t to lead the world to utopia, like her father, they’re just to make sure she has the power she wants. Talia doesn’t want a better world, she wants one where she can decide what a better world is.

Which DC legacy villains do you think are worse than their parents? Any on this list you disagree with? Sound off in the comment section below.