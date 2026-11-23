The Blue Beetle is one of DC’s most enduring legacies, with Jaime Reyes being the most popular and the previous Beetle, Ted Kord, standing as one of DC’s most shocking deaths. Both of these heroes have made a serious name for themselves, and both helped make the Blue Beetle name something every DC fan has heard of. Sure, Blue Beetle isn’t a household name like Batman or Wonder Woman, but he stands at the cusp of superhero stardom. Heck, he even starred in his own solo movie, which is as sure a sign that a hero has made it as any other.

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However, Ted and Jaime aren’t the only ones who’ve called themselves the Blue Beetle. In fact, there was actually a third hero who took up the name, creating the identity that both would go on to make famous. Daniel Garrett was the original Blue Beetle, and his origins are actually incredibly important to the modern interpretations of the hero, but he’s also so much more. He’s actually the missing link that connects the Blue Beetle to every facet of power in DC, and living proof that a good reinvention could be all a hero needs to break into the spotlight.

The Original Who Did Not Set the Standard

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The original Blue Beetle was actually Dan Garret, appearing in the Fox Feature Syndicate. He was a normal man who was granted incredible strength and durability by a neighborhood pharmacist’s special drug, Vitamin 2-X. Donning Dr. Franz’s blue, bullet-proof chainmail, he became one of the earliest Mystery Men. This version was a typical fighting man for the period, even having a sidekick named Sparky, who was a clear Buck rip-off. There’s not much interesting about this version of the character, but things really took a unique turn when the Blue Beetle was reimagined as Dan Garrett, with two Ts, for the Silver Age by Charlton Comics.

This Dan was an archeologist who uncovered a mystical blue scarab while working in Egypt. It granted him incredible abilities, such as increased strength and flight, and even provided his Blue Beetle costume. Eventually, he was killed in action fighting his roommate Ted Kord’s evil uncle and his robot army. Dan passed his Scarab and mission of justice onto Ted, but the new Beetle found that the Scarab refused to work for him, and had to make do with his own physique and advanced technology. Dan’s origin would be slightly tweaked again when DC finally acquired the rights to his character, with him instead being Ted’s college professor and leaving a family who knew his secret identity.

However, that wasn’t the end of Charlton’s work with the Blue Beetle. The team working on him actually planned to restore Dan, revealing that both Garret and Garrett were actually the same man, a chosen warrior of unknown gods. He would constantly reincarnate in new lives set up for him to act as their vessel, fighting crime as an immortal warrior across the ages. The company would never be able to pursue this storyline, but it was published in Americomics #3, which gave us this look at this first attempt to consolidate the Blue Beetle’s various origins. Although this is the only time it would be done exclusively for Dan, it was far from the last rework for the Blue Beetle.

The Many Scarabs of the Blue Beetle

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The Blue Beetle, more than any other heroic legacy, shows just how effective a change in direction can be for capturing the audience’s attention. The original was a drop in the bucket of similar heroes, with nothing to set him apart from the multitudes of other heroes who did the exact same things he did. First, he utilized experimental drugs, but later he would shift hard into the mystical angle. Ted was a step in a completely different direction, using high tech and no superpowers, aiming for more of a Batman-inspired role while still bringing his own style. Jaime, meanwhile, uses the Scarab, but its history was reworked to be alien in origin, giving him a high-tech battlesuit that could create any weapon he could imagine.

From drugs to magic to science to alien technology, the Blue Beetle has changed drastically with each incarnation, and it’s inspiring. Creators have been trying to make the character work for generations, each team passing the torch to the next as they refined what worked and left behind what didn’t. Ted captured far more of an audience than Dan, but when he became stale and was killed in dramatic fashion, Jaime emerged with his own distinct style that elevated the hero even more. Blue Beetle is a perfect showcase of DC’s incredible dedication to heroic legacies, as the company is willing to do just about anything to make the hero work.

Blue Beetle has origins that touch on just about every source of origins in DC, and each one provided a unique take on a hero that kept growing more and more with every year. Each incarnation is radically different from the last, to the point where you’d think their only similarities are their names, but each pays so much homage to what came before. Every Blue Beetle has been instrumental in the character’s growth, and every person who dons the blue understands and respects that. More than anyone else, the Blue Beetle is a hero who honors the past even as he forges his own path, and that is the perfect style for any legacy hero.

Which Blue Beetle is your favorite? I love Ted and Booster, but my heart definitely belongs to Jaime. Let us know your number one Beetle in the comments below!