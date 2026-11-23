Marvel Comics has changed a lot since the company started making superhero comics. However, while most heroes and villains change a lot over the years, they are still recognizable today compared to how they looked when they debuted. No matter how much Hulk has changed, he eventually goes back to how fans recognize him best. Peter Parker might have grown up, but Spider-Man is still the same wisecracking hero he has always been. Even Magneto, who has been a hero for a very long time now, still has the same basic look and powers that he has had since he debuted in X-Men #1 (1963) so many years ago.

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However, there are some heroes who debuted in Marvel Comics, and today they have changed drastically. In some cases, they have been de-aged, and in others they have developed deeper stories that made them so much more than what they originally were. There is also one hero who looks and acts the exact same, but her powers and origin have drastically changed thanks to an MCU streaming series.

5) Black Widow

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Natasha Romanoff debuted in Tales of Suspense #52 (1964) by Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck. She was a Soviet agent sent to seduce Tony Stark while her partner Boris Turgenov attacked Anton Vanko and stole his armor. She had no costume, no red hair, and never threw a punch. She was infatuated with Stark’s looks and wealth and easily distracted by jewelry, and she feared her Soviet superiors more than her enemies. She was a femme fatale who was used to distract and even assassinate wealthy and powerful men.

However, that is not how Black Widow looks or acts today. Once she defected, she eventually joined the Avengers and became a spy and secret agent working for the United States. The black suit and red hair debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #86 (1970), and she ended up teaming with Daredevil starting in Daredevil #81, which is where her personality began to really change. Later stories rebuilt her origin around the Red Room, which implanted false memories, and that version morphed into the Black Widow fans know today.

4) Sam Wilson

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Sam Wilson debuted in Captain America #117 (1969) by Stan Lee and Gene Colan. He is an interesting case because he has drastically changed not only in his role as a hero but also in his secret identity role. When Sam debuted, he was a social worker who helped the kids on the streets. He became the Falcon, a sidekick to Captain America, and they shared an interesting dynamic as Cap signified fighting for his country while Falcon was more about helping the people the country often ignored or forgot about.

Sam Wilson became Captain America in Captain America #25 (2014) after Steve Rogers lost the Super Soldier Serum and aged. He is still someone who fights more for the people than for the government. An example is when he fought against the anti-immigrant Sons of the Serpent on the U.S.-Mexico border, a storyline that made real-world news about the issues he faced in the comics. Sam returned to his Falcon role for a short time, but that part of his life is over with, and Sam is now as much Captain America as Steve Rogers is.

3) Kamala Khan

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When Kamala Khan debuted, she was an Inhuman with the power to stretch and alter her body, similar to that of Plastic Man in DC Comics. She was also a teenager, and while she was a member of the Avengers for a time, she made her name as a leader on the teenage Champions team with Nova and Miles Morales. As a young, teenage Muslim hero, she was fresh and different, and she gave a new generation of fans a hero they could see themselves in.

However, things changed in comics for Kamala. While she is still the teenager who loves her family and has an intense fangirl attitude toward Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan is now a mutant/Inhuman hybrid. Marvel has said it always wanted her to be a mutant but made her an Inhuman because she debuted during a time when Marvel was emphasizing Inhumans over mutants for a period. This change happened after Kamala’s death, when she ended up resurrected on Krakoa, with Professor X saying she had the latent X-gene. This also gave her new powers of creating hard light constructs, which debuted in her Disney+ MCU series.

2) The Guardians of the Galaxy

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Most fans know the Guardians of the Galaxy from the MCU movies, but that team is nothing like the original Guardians. The Guardians of the Galaxy from the movies debuted in 2008 during the Annihilation: Conquest miniseries. However, the original Guardians of the Galaxy debuted in Marvel Super-Heroes #18 (1968) by Arnold Drake, Gene Colan, and Roy Thomas. The first lineup was Vance Astro, Martinex, Charlie-27, and Yondu, each apparently the last of their kind, uniting against the alien Badoon in the 31st century.

This was also a team that played a big role in Marvel in the 1970s. They appeared in Giant-Size Defenders #5 and The Defenders #26-29 (1975), and they also had run-ins with the Avengers during that era. Tom DeFalco relaunched them in 1990 to capitalize on Star Trek: The Next Generation. In 2008, Marvel reimagined them as a team fighting in cosmic wars, with a lineup including Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Gamora, Drax, Adam Warlock, Phyla-Vell, and Mantis.

1) Agatha Harkness

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Agatha Harkness debuted in Fantastic Four #94 (1969) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. She was a woman who Reed Richards and Sue Richards hired as a child-rearing specialist for their baby Franklin. She was an elderly woman with gray hair, and Ben Grimm often jokingly called her an “old cow.” She lived in a creepy old house on Whisper Hill, and she often joked that people thought she was a witch. In actuality, she was a witch. She ended up mentoring the Scarlet Witch and is the one who wiped the twins from Wanda’s mind after they disappeared in West Coast Avengers.

That was her downfall as well, since Wanda found and killed her in “Avengers Disassembled,” which is where the changes began. She later haunted Wanda as a ghost until Natalya Maximoff sacrificed herself to resurrect her in Scarlet Witch #14. When Agatha came back, she was no longer an elderly woman and was now much younger, and she continued to clash with Wanda. The change made it easier for the MCU to make its version younger, with the character played by Kathryn Hahn.

Which characters do you think have had the better transformation over the years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.