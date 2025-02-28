DC’s Batman: Hush 2 Trailer Teases Iconic Villain’s Return

A new trailer from DC features an all-new look at Batman: Hush 2, the sequel to the fan-favorite storyline by legendary creators Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee. One of the biggest Batman stories changed everything we thought we knew about the Dark Knight, and ushered in a new era of storytelling with the introduction of the mysterious villain Hush. Batman: Hush even received an animated movie adaptation. Batman: H2SH arrives in March, and a trailer for the event offers a new look at both Batman and the villainous Hush, as well as its all-star creators.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer for Batman: H2SH starts with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee slowly walking into view as they head towards a pair of chairs. “The most anticipated sequel in comics history from legendary storytellers Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee,” the trailer reads as we get animated sequences taken straight from Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair, and Richard Starkings’ art inside Batman: H2SH. We witness Batman taking out members of the Joker Gang as he flips and dodges bullets. The trailer ends with a look at the cover of Batman #158 and a closeup of Hush holding his finger to his mouth in a “hush” motion.

Play video

Batman: H2SH was officially announced at New York Comic Con during the Jim Lee and Friends Panel. In addition to the announcement and the artwork, DC revealed that a Hush 2 prelude would appear in the pages of Justice League Unlimited #1 back on November 27th. The actual Hush 2 storyline will begin on March 26th with Batman #158. DC will then relaunch Batman with a new first issue and creative team, as writer Matt Fraction, artist Jorge Jimenez, colorist Tomeu Morey, and letterer Clayton Cowles kick off Batman #1 in September.

DC also released the original Hush series as Facsimile Editions, beginning in January with Batman #608 and Batman #609. As for the Hush 2 prelude, it revealed Hush will be sporting an updated costume. Hush is shown preparing a list of targets, going through the members of the Batman family in his hideout.

Throughout the preview, Hush quotes Aristotle, speaking about what tyrants do and looking at different game pieces, each one representing a member of the Batman family. He first picks up Batman’s piece, then moves on. He picks up Huntress and Red Hood, knocks over Alfred, moves Catwoman, Gordon, Batgirl, and Talia, crushes Damian’s piece, and touches Nightwing’s. On the two-page spread that ends the story, he stabs Joker’s pictures.

Variant covers for Batman: H2SH tease Jason Todd, aka Red Hood’s role to play in the saga. The cover of Batman #159 shows an angry Jason Todd armed with twin SMGs as Joker and Batman are lying on the ground surrounded by bullet casings. Jason Todd had a huge presence in the original Hush, despite not being in the series. Hush used Jason’s death and implied resurrection to mess with Batman’s mind throughout the series, though ironically Jason actually returned to the living shortly thereafter.

Let us know what you think about Batman: Hush 2, aka Batman: H2SH in the comments below!