The mystery of Hush unravels in an exclusive new epilogue in the Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition hardcover. Written by Jeph Loeb (Batman: The Long Halloween) with art by Jim Lee (Justice League), the 12-issue epic will be collected in the 20th-anniversary edition releasing October 18 from DC Comics. IGN reveals the 2022 edition, which includes new cover artwork from Lee featuring Batman and Catwoman, will reunite the original creative team of Loeb, Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair, and Richard Starkings for the all-new, five-page story set in the aftermath of Batman #619.

Per DC, "Ever wondered exactly what happened after Batman: Hush ended 20 years ago? This 20th Anniversary Edition provides the first clues to Hush's fate on that dark night."

The deluxe hardcover volume collects the complete Hush storyline spanning Batman #608-619 and an interlude from Wizard Magazine #0. The special 20th-anniversary edition also comes complete with bonus features, including sketches, character designs, altered art, and annotations by Lee.

DC describes the 20th hardcover: "Gotham City is infected by a crime epidemic and all of Batman's enemies have emerged to throw his life into utter chaos. But little do they know that they're all pawns of the villainous Hush in an elaborate game of revenge against Bruce Wayne. Pushed past his breaking point, Batman will need to use more than the world's greatest detective skills to uncover the true identity of this mysterious mastermind before it's too late."

Along with the enigmatic Hush, the seminal crime thriller features the Dark Knight's rogue's gallery with appearances by the Riddler, the Joker, Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and more.

In celebration of Batman Day 2022 on September 17, DC will publish the Batman: Hush #1 Batman Day special edition of 2002's Batman #608, the first chapter in the 12-part mystery. The Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition deluxe hardcover is available to own October 18 from DC Comics.