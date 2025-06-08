7 Best Namor Stories You Have to Read

Namor the Sub-Mariner, King of Atlantis, and one of Marvel’s oldest and most complex characters, has navigated the tumultuous waters of heroism, villainy, and everything in between since his debut in 1939. As Marvel’s first mutant and the volatile monarch of an undersea kingdom, Namor’s actions are driven by an unwavering devotion to his people and his realm, frequently putting him at odds with the surface world. Whether fighting alongside the Invaders in World War II, battling the Fantastic Four, or making morally gray decisions with the Illuminati, Namor remains a captivating figure due to his unpredictable nature and the sheer power he wields.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Exploring Namor’s extensive history can be daunting, but certain storylines stand out for their exceptional portrayal of his character, his world, and the unique conflicts he faces. These narratives delve into his royal responsibilities, his fiery temper, his moments of surprising vulnerability, and his often brutal pragmatism. We’ve picked stories that offer a fantastic cross-section of his publishing history, showcasing why the Avenging Son has remained a compelling presence in the Marvel Universe for over eight decades.

1) Saga of the Sub-Mariner

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The 1988 twelve-issue limited series Saga of the Sub-Mariner, primarily written by Roy Thomas and Dann Thomas, serves as an extensive biography of Namor, chronicling his life from his Golden Age origins up to his then-contemporary status. The series details his roots, from his birth to an Atlantean royal and a human sea captain, through his Golden Age adventures and wartime service with the Invaders, to his period of amnesia and subsequent re-emergence in the Silver Age, when he confronts heroes like the Fantastic Four.

For anyone looking to understand the intricate history and motivations of Namor, Saga of the Sub-Mariner is an invaluable read. It consolidates decades of storytelling into a coherent narrative, providing context for his shifting allegiances and his often-contradictory behavior. The series highlights his constant struggle to balance his dual heritage and his fierce, protective instincts towards Atlantis, making it clear why he is such an enduringly complex character in the Marvel panoply.

2) Namor, the Sub-Mariner (John Byrne’s run)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

John Byrne’s influential run on Namor, the Sub-Mariner, launched in 1990, revitalized the character for a new decade. Byrne repositioned Namor as a corporate raider on the surface world, using his vast undersea wealth to become a player in human business, all while continuing to rule Atlantis. This series delved into Atlantean politics, Namor’s complicated romantic life, and his often-abrasive interactions with other Marvel heroes, blending superhero action with environmental themes and corporate intrigue.

Byrne’s take was significant for broadening Namor’s scope beyond simply being an antagonist or a purely aquatic hero. It explored his responsibilities as a monarch in greater detail and gave him a proactive role in surface world affairs, reflecting his arrogance and ambition in a new arena. The series successfully balanced his regal demeanor with his explosive temper, crafting many memorable moments and solidifying his image as an unpredictable force in the Marvel Universe.

3) Sub-Mariner: Revolution

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The 2007 Sub-Mariner: Revolution miniseries, by writers Greg Pak and Peter David, presented a politically charged storyline where Namor reclaims his throne amidst internal Atlantean strife and external pressures from the surface world, particularly S.H.I.E.L.D. Following the events of Civil War, this series saw Namor dealing with the fallout of Atlantean sleeper agents and the complexities of leading a nation suspicious of his ties to the surface.

This story is significant for its exploration of Namor’s kingship in a modern geopolitical landscape, highlighting his struggles to maintain Atlantean sovereignty and tradition against encroaching global powers and internal dissent. It delves into the burdens of leadership and Namor’s often harsh methods to protect his people, showcasing his fierce determination to see Atlantis thrive, even if it means making controversial alliances or taking aggressive actions against perceived threats.

4) Sub-Mariner: The Depths

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Peter Milligan’s 2008 limited series Sub-Mariner: The Depths, featuring haunting artwork by Esad Ribic, presents a potent horror-inflected interpretation of Namor. Set in the 1950s, the story follows a submarine crew on a mission to debunk the myth of Atlantis and its supposed protector, Namor, after a previous expedition vanishes. What they discover is a terrifying force lurking in the ocean’s oppressive darkness, as Namor is depicted less as a superhero and more as a mysterious guardian of the abyss.

Sub-Mariner: The Depths is a phenomenal Namor story because it effectively captures his terrifying power and otherworldly nature from the perspective of ordinary humans. Milligan’s script builds suspense and psychological dread, while Ribic’s art creates an incredibly atmospheric and claustrophobic underwater world. This portrayal strips away much of the superheroic context, presenting Namor as an unknowable sovereign of a hostile environment, perfectly illustrating why surface dwellers would genuinely fear him.

5) New Avengers (2013)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

During Jonathan Hickman’s epic run on New Avengers starting in 2013, Namor played a pivotal role as a member of the Illuminati. Faced with the multiversal threat of Incursions — events where Earths from different universes collide, destroying both unless one is annihilated — Namor makes increasingly ruthless decisions. When the other Illuminati members hesitate to destroy inhabited worlds, Namor takes matters into his own hands, reforming the villainous Cabal to do the dirty work.

This storyline showcases Namor at his most pragmatic and brutal, willing to commit horrific acts to save his own Earth and, by extension, Atlantis. Hickman masterfully portrays the immense burden and moral compromise inherent in these choices, pushing Namor into a deeply villainous yet understandable position. His declaration, “Let an imperfect world die, so that a perfect one may live. My world. My Atlantis,” encapsulates his unwavering, terrifying resolve, making this a defining, albeit dark, chapter for the character.

6) Invaders (Chip Zdarsky’s run)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Chip Zdarsky’s 2019 Invaders series masterfully revisits Namor’s World War II roots alongside Captain America and the original Human Torch, Jim Hammond, but with a contemporary lens. The story cleverly interweaves flashbacks to their wartime camaraderie and conflicts with a present-day threat that forces these aged heroes to confront their pasts and each other. Namor, in particular, is portrayed with layers of historical grievance and current responsibility, as his past actions have unforeseen consequences.

This run excels at exploring the often-strained brotherhood between Namor and Captain America, highlighting Namor’s enduring distrust of the surface world and his unwavering dedication to Atlantis. Zdarsky doesn’t shy away from Namor’s arrogance but also showcases his capacity for deep loyalty and pain. It’s a story that adds significant depth to his Golden Age history while telling a compelling modern tale, emphasizing how Namor’s long life has shaped his aggressive stance towards protecting his kingdom.

7) Namor

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jason Aaron’s Namor series, featuring art from Paul Davidson and Alex Lins, kicks off with the compelling “Last King of Atlantis” arc. Released in 2024, the story opens with Namor imprisoned on the surface, profoundly disillusioned and having renounced his aquatic kingdom, even as a “World War Sea” erupted among seven pretenders to his throne. This dire situation forces a reluctant Namor to confront both his personal failings and the chaos engulfing his abandoned realm.

The series offers a nuanced portrayal of Namor as a complex anti-hero, exploring his brooding nature, inherent regality, and the often brutal nobility that underpins his actions. Through dual timelines, Aaron masterfully contrasts Namor’s turbulent past with his broken present, offering an intimate yet epic examination of leadership, regret, and the relentless burden of the crown. In addition, the narrative successfully redefines aspects of the Sub-Mariner’s world, exploring new undersea cultures and the profound consequences of his long, violent life.

Which Namor stories do you consider essential reading? Share your favorites in the comments below!