Ranking Every Black Panther In Marvel Comics

Black Panther is an iconic Marvel Comics hero who has been around since 1966, making his first appearance in Fantastic Four Vol. 1 #52. However, unlike many heroes, the Black Panther role is a mantle that has been passed down through the generations to Wakandan warriors. While T’Challa was the hero introduced in that debut appearance, the role goes back over a billion years, and will continue into the future. However, not all the warriors who took on the role of the Black Panther match up to the others, and some have proven to be a disgrace to the mantle. At the same time, others have remained iconic and stand the test of time.

There have been at least 10 different versions of Black Panther in Marvel Comics, although several have been met in flashbacks and tales from ancient times. While they all have the powers provided by the heart-shaped herb thanks to the mythical Bast, some Black Panther heroes have been much more heroic than others.

10) Erik Killmonger

Easily, the worst Black Panther in history is Erik Killmonger. However, while he was the worst, that didn’t mean he wasn’t powerful and resourceful; one might wonder how Killmonger would have performed as the Wakandan leader if he had been focused on more than just vengeance. He beat T’Challa in combat and won the role of Black Panther and the throne of Wakanda, but his anger and desire for power meant he did nothing in the role. When a person wins the battle for the mantle, they are rewarded with the heart-shaped herb to receive Bast’s powers. The herb found Killmonger not worthy, and he slipped into a coma, never getting a chance to rule as the Black Panther.

9) Kevin “Kasper” Cole

The problem with Kevin “Kasper” Cole is that he was only a Black Panther in name alone. Kevin was the son of a tough Black cop named “Black Jack” Cole and a white Jewish mother, and his parents nicknamed him Kasper because of his very light skin tone. He soon learned that his father was a corrupt cop, and after his father went to jail, Kasper decided to become a police officer to do the right thing. When he learned his commanding officer was also corrupt, Kasper became the Black Panther to fight corruption as a vigilante. He eventually gave up the role when Killmonger offered him a synthetic version of the herb, as long as Kasper became the White Tiger instead.

8) Black Panther 1,000,000 BC

Mosi is Black Panther 1MM, and he is the first man ever to hold the mantle. He first appeared in Marvel Legacy #1 in 2017. He was part of the Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. series, alongside original versions of Iron Fist, Ghost Rider, Starbrand, and Phoenix, as well as Agamotto and Odin. While Mosi was powerful, and even Odin said he had never been impressed by a mortal as much as he was with Mosi, things didn’t go well for the 1MM hero. While he and his team saved the world multiple times, he ended up dying against the children of Laufey and Hyve, and his death caused the breakup of Avengers 1MM. His death also shattered Wakanda, and the country did not recover until Bashanga took on the role years later.

7) Nehanda

There is almost nothing known about Nehanda, but what is known is that she is one of the most powerful Black Panthers in history. She has appeared in Marvel Comics as one of the ancestral spirits who offer advice to T’Challa when he needs help. She was also part of the Avengers 1,000 AD. As a member of that team, she was able to defeat threats like Mephisto and Apocalypse. She has also been shown to possess a magical shield, which suggests that she may have acquired additional magic from Bast. However, not enough is known about her to reveal her true legacy as a Black Panther.

6) S’Yan

S’Yan was only Black Panther for a short time. S’Yan is T’Chaka’s brother and Azzari the Wise’s son, which makes him T’Challa’s uncle. He became the Black Panther immediately after Klaw betrayed T’Chaka and murdered him. He consumed the heart-shaped herb to continue defending Wakanda from all attackers, including Klaw, who was now an immediate danger from within. S’Yan proved very powerful, holding his own against Klaw and Doctor Doom, who both attacked the country for its vibranium. Soon, a masked man showed up to challenge him for the role, and S’yan lost. That man was T’Challa, and S’Yan had no problem handing over the reins to his nephew and becoming an advisor. S’Yan died by sacrificing his life to save Queen Ramonda.

5) Bashenga

While Mosi was the first Black Panther, it was Bashenga who truly established the role and reunited Wakanda after Mosi’s death had caused it to splinter into smaller, separate nations. Bashenga formed the Cult of the Panther, and when he reunited Wakanda, he utilized vibranium to create advanced weapons and technical innovations that enabled the country to surpass the technological capabilities of the rest of the world. He possessed the same powers as other Black Panthers, but little is known about his activities beyond rebuilding Wakanda. However, that one accomplishment alone means he deserves as much respect as anyone who ever held the mantle.

4) T’Chaka

T’Chaka is T’Challa’s father. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe met him in Captain America: Civil War, where he was killed in a terrorist attack, which started the actual war between heroes in that movie. In the comics, he was murdered by Klaw. Before his death, he had always been able to defeat enemies like Hydra and Baron Von Strucker, who had continued to attempt to steal Wakanda’s vibranium even after World War II. Klaw showed up as a scientist and offered to help Wakanda, but he betrayed T’Challa and murdered him in a surprise attack. Someone like T’Challa has proven he is ready for all attacks and betrayals, which is something his father didn’t show during his time as Black Panther.

3) Shuri

Shuri wanted to be Black Panther since she was a child. She was even headed to the arena to challenge her uncle in combat before T’Challa beat her to it and won the title for himself. Finally, after years of working as a scientist and helping Wakanda create some of its most significant technological advancements, Shuri got the chance to become the Black Panther, although Bast was not impressed. Even after consuming the heart-shaped herb, Bast felt she was not worthy, and Shuri had to fight as the Black Panther without powers. She protected Wakanda from Morlun without powers and earned Bast’s respect, so she was granted the powers. Shuri is the only one who had to prove herself to get the powers, and that makes her greater than most Black Panthers.

2) Azzuri the Wise

Azzuri the Wise is T’Challa’s grandfather, and he was Black Panther during World War II. At this time, other countries learned of Wakanda’s power and sought to acquire it for themselves. When the Nazis showed up, Azzuri made a point of leaving their heads on spikes outside the gates of Wakanda. When the United States sent in Captain America to force Wakanda to join their side, Azzuri beat Cap in battle, proving his power. While not much is known about Azzuri (also known as Chanda), he proved that he could defend Wakanda’s borders against all enemies, ensuring the kingdom remained isolated from the world’s conflicts and protecting his people at all costs.

1) T’Challa

There is a reason T’Challa has been the Black Panther since the character’s introduction in Marvel Comics. Time and time again, T’Challa has proven himself to be the best technical strategist in Black Panther history, as he has defended Wakanda against all threats and ensured that it remains the country no one has ever overthrown. He is a spectacular fighter, whether or not he has his powers. He has even broken down an entire Skrull attack before it ever started and defended his country without concern during Secret Invasion. While he has lost his title, his throne, and more throughout his life, T’Challa always comes back and remains the best Black Panther in history.