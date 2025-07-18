The 7 Best Marvel Comics To Read To Get To Know Wakanda Better

Marvel Comics introduced the Black Panther in Fantastic Four #52 in 1966, and by the 1970s, he had become the star of his own comic book series. This is also where readers began learning much more about his home country of Wakanda, which was also introduced in the same Fantastic Four issue that Black Panther debuted in. Wakanda is an African nation with T’Challa serving as the king, and one that remains mostly hidden from the world. The country remains very protective of its resources (including Vibranium) and its high technological advancements that could make it a target of selfish world governments including the United States.

While Black Panther has been in several comics, including The Avengers, Fantastic Four, and his own solo series, Wakanda also takes center stage in many stories. The best of these show why Wakanda might be one of the best countries in the entire Marvel Universe.

7) “The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Some of the best Black Panther stories ever written were by acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates. This is one of two Wakanda stories on this list by Coates, and what is holding this back from “A Nation Under Our Feet” is the complicated nature of the storytelling. T’Challa had sent a team of Alpha Flight exporters to search for the origin of the Mena Ngai (the rock that crashed to Earth with Vibranium in it long ago). However, they ended up going back in time in the Vega System and created a new empire named after Wakanda, which expanded throughout five galaxies. This was the history that led to the development of the storyline, which ran throughout the entire Black Panther Vol. 7 series (2018-2021).

The main story sees the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda seeking to travel through time to conquer the original Wakanda, and T’Challa and his allies must stand up to protect their land from the invasion. This began when T’Challa went searching for his team and ended up enslaved by the new empire, before he rose and faced the tyrannical ruler (named after Killmonger — N’Jadaka). This was a tale that showed how Wakanda could have been very different with a more tyrannical leader, allowing the past and present to unite and create a better kingdom.

6) “Enemy of the State II”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Enemy of the State II” is a story that showcases Black Panther prioritizing his role as the King of Wakanda over his role as a superhero, which puts him at odds with his allies, most notably Iron Man. Released in 1999, this is the second “Enemy of the State” story, which runs from Black Panther Vol. 3 #41-45. This involves a world where the Russians replaced the U.S. President and Canadian Prime Minister with alternate brainwashed versions, and they now control both countries.

Black Panther knows the truth, and he sets out to save the two countries, but ends up in battle with Iron Man, who is also under mind control. This presents a conflict of interest for T’Challa, as an attack on the U.S. President puts Wakanda in a difficult position, given that he represents that country as its leader. What hit readers was the final issue of the series when T’Challa revealed he had been spying on Iron Man all along, in the name of protecting Wakanda, and his friends realized they couldn’t trust him anymore.

5) “Who is the Black Panther?”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Who is the Black Panther?” was set after Christopher Priest left the title, and Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr. replaced him. The first thing that they did was to bring him to Wakanda and create a political storyline in his home country. Their run on the title began with a look at the beginning to reveal T’Challa’s origin story and the secret history of Wakanda. What makes this interesting is that it is a man in prison telling the story to the U.S. government.

The story dates back centuries, beginning in Wakanda in the 5th Century A.D. This comprehensive look examines how the country evolved into a successful and highly advanced society. It also reveals attempts by outsiders to conquer the nation, which have consistently failed. When an invasion from Klaw attacks Wakanda in the present day, one military leader from the United States decides it would be the perfect time to “assist” Wakanda while setting up an invasion of their own. This might be the best storyline showcasing Wakanda’s power and might, and explaining why it has never been conquered.

4) “See Wakanda and Die”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“See Wakanda and Die” starts in Black Panther Vol. 4 #39 during Jason Aaron and Jefte Palo’s run on the title. A shorter storyline, this only runs for three issues and is part of the Secret Invasion crossover event. As such, the story sees the Skrulls heading to Wakanda in their attempt to take over all countries on Earth. The problem is that, once they arrive, they find that all the sleeper agents they inserted there are dead, with their heads placed on spikes at the Wakanda border.

When the Skrull forces arrive, their commander makes one mistaken comment: “How much trouble could one little African nation actually be?” This is yet another incredible story that showcases Wakanda’s might when it is pushed against the wall, as well as how Black Panther has plans for any attack. However, there is one other thing that makes this masterful storytelling. The story is told from the point of view of the Skrull general leading the attack, and includes his discussion of how he hates doing this, abhors bloodshed, and wants to retire to a quiet home. It was a risky technique that showed that both sides of this war had victims, even though no one could defeat Wakanda.

3) “A Nation Under Our Feet”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Ta-Nehisi Coates took over on Black Panther, he created some masterful storylines that showed T’Challa’s stance as the King of Wakanda, as he stands up to the rest of the world. “A Nation Under Our Feet” is named after Steve Hahn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, which chronicles the evolution of African American political power since the Civil War. What makes this stand out is the political intrigue that runs throughout the storyline, both with T’Challa and the citizens of Wakanda, who set out to start a civil war.

The story kicks off in Black Panther Vol. 6 #1 and runs for 12 issues. With the dissidents against T’Challa and the citizens of Wakanda taking sides, this is as much a story of the small African country as it is of Black Panther himself. With terrorists leading the rebellion against the Black Panther, Wakanda must adapt to survive, but that is one thing T’Challa has never been good at. The series also boasts a compelling storyline, featuring his presumed-dead sister Shuri as she spiritually travels through Wakanda’s past. This doesn’t have the non-stop action of other Wakanda storylines, but it is a contemplative and introspective look at what makes the country special.

2) “Panther’s Rage”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Not all the best Black Panther Wakanda stories are new. There is an excellent storyline in Black Panther’s original series, Jungle Action, that offers an early glimpse into Wakanda and explains why it is such an exceptional Marvel location. This is a very long storyline for 1970s Marvel Comics, running from Jungle Action #6-24. What this series did that others from that era didn’t was take the story and show a lot more about the life and culture of Wakanda, while also introducing some villains who would become iconic over the years.

This is the comic book run that introduced Killmonger, as he launches a series of attacks and discussions into Wakanda, hoping to become its ruler. This is where Ryan Coogler found many of the ideas for the Black Panther movie storyline, particularly concerning Killmonger, which played out over most of “Panther’s Rage.” This was also an early glimpse into the instability that could arise in Wakanda during times of turmoil, and how the Black Panther can’t simply remain in America as a superhero, as his country requires his leadership and presence.

1) “Enemy of the State”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the best Black Panther storylines of all time is the first “Enemy of the State,” and it also doubles as one of the best Wakanda storylines as well. Many readers consider Christopher Priest to be the best writer of the Black Panther series in history, and this storyline is his finest. Like the movies, the U.S. Government is represented here by Agent Ross, and this story has a very intriguing and dangerous storyline as T’Challa realizes the United States plans to undermine and replace his current Wakandan regime so they can control the country.

This was a fascinating storyline because it made the American government the villains, planning a covert takeover of a foreign government. Instead of going after a true villain like Doctor Doom and Latveria, they wanted to take out a hero, Black Panther, to gain access to Wakanda’s resources. Black Panther had to inform the Avengers that members of the U.S. Government had launched an attack against Wakanda, and then he advised them not to intervene, as it would ultimately harm them. This showed that, in the end, Black Panther would always fight to defend Wakanda, even against his friends and the entire United States government.