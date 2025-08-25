Black Panther Is Accused of Murdering the Strongest Avenger’s Son

Black Panther has to clear his name after the strongest Avenger’s son is murdered. There’s currently a cosmic war taking place in Imperial, the four-part event series by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello, and Federico Vicentini. The assassination of galactic leaders is what has thrown the various empires into chaos. While readers of Imperial recently learned who orchestrated these attacks, many of the individuals involved aren’t yet privy to that information. This is how we end up with Black Panther and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda as prime suspects. An Imperial spinoff series follows Black Panther as the search for answers begins.

Marvel released a preview of Imperial War: Black Panther #1 by Victor LaValle, Jonathan Hickman, Cafu, David Curiel, and VC’s Ariana Maher. It picks up with Black Panther in the middle of a fight with Hulk and Brawn (Amadeus Cho). Hulk’s son, Hiro-Kala, was one of the Galactic leaders assassinated, along with Emperor J’Son, Star-Lord’s father. The perpetrator wore the Vibranium armor of Wakanda, which leads everyone to believe that T’Challa, the Black Panther, is behind it. Of course, that’s not the case, but try telling that to an angry Hulk out for revenge.

Black Panther Has to Convince Hulk That He Didn’t Kill His Son

Skrulls surround black Panther, Hulk, and Amadeus Cho after a group of them defected from the Kree/Skrull Alliance. The attack on the Galactic Council by the Wakandan hitman resulted in the disappearance of Emperor Hulkling. As the only person capable of keeping the Kree and Skrull from ripping each other apart, the tenuous alliance between the factions has come to an end. So instead of Hulk and Black Panther battling each other, they’ll have to team up to stay alive.

T’Challa and Amadeus Cho try to talk some sense into Hulk, but he’s not listening. Amadeus does recognize that the Skrulls are dressed in Rigellian and Hatut Zeraze uniforms instead of standard Skrull attire, indicating that some scheming is taking place. Perhaps a Skrull impersonated a Wakandan assassin. We know that Grandmaster and Maximus of the Inhumans are responsible for creating the tension that has led these empires to war. Black Panther and Wakanda Prime must clear their names before anymore bloodshed can take place.

“Blamed for the assassinations that have started an all-out galactic war, T’Challa will first need to survive a brutal assault from the World-Breaker Hulk and Amadeus Cho before he can even think about hunting down the true culprit!” the description of Imperial War: Black Panther #1 reads. “And all while his spacecraft spirals towards certain doom! Sounds like another day at the office for the Black Panther!”

Five new titles will spin out of Imperial once the event concludes, and one of them stars Black Panther. The five-series slate features Planet She-Hulk, Nova: Centurion, Black Panther: Intergalactic, Exiles, and Imperial Guardians. Black Panther: Intergalactic doesn’t release until December, and a creative team for the book hasn’t been announced yet. Fans can expect that the events of Imperial War: Black Panther #1 will impact Black Panther: Intergalactic and serve as a lead-in for the new title. The other Imperial War one-shots also appear to be setting up these new comics.

Imperial War: Black Panther #1 goes on sale Wednesday, August 27th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!