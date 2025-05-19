10 Marvel Costumes That Are Better in the MCU

Powers do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to building a superhero’s image. If a character doesn’t have a cool set of abilities, it’s hard to make them likable. However, one way to overcome a lackluster set of powers is a good costume. Street-level heroes like Batman and Daredevil throw punches more than anything else, but that’s easy to overlook when their suits are drawing all the attention. But things change when characters leave the comfort of comic books, where outfits can change on the fly, and make the jump to live-action movies or TV shows. Thankfully, franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe still take costumes very seriously.

From the beginning, it’s clear that the MCU isn’t holding anything back with its costumes. Iron Man gets several different suits of armor to wear in every movie, while the Winter Soldier’s appearance is ripped straight out of the comics. A few costumes in the MCU, though, outdo the source material in every way.

1) Thor (Avengers: Infinity War)

Thor’s early costumes in the MCU leave a bit to be desired. They focus on the regal aspects of the character and fail to stand out compared to his more outlandish looks in the comics. When Avengers: Infinity War finally rolls around, Thor finally embraces his warrior side during the Battle of Wakanda, donning a black outfit with a red cape that immediately strikes fear into his enemies.

2) Black Panther (Captain America: Civil War)

Black Panther has some great outfits in the comics. After all, he’s a king, and royalty deserves only the best. The MCU costume from T’Challa’s first appearance, Captain America: Civil War, forgoes all that in favor of a sleek armor that features all sorts of Wakandan designs. The helmet, which somehow makes cat ears look cool, helps put the costume over the top.

3) Captain America (Avengers: Endgame)

Captain America has some of the best costumes in the MCU, such as his stealth outfit in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but none are better than the one he puts on for the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. Featuring the iconic scales from the comics and a great color scheme, Steve Rogers’ final outfit heightens all the campy aspects of the source material.

4) Moon Knight (Moon Knight Season 1)

Most of the time, Moon Knight looks just like a man in a silly outfit in the comics. So, to make him stand out, live-action Moon Knight dons a wrap-based costume that forms around him when he’s ready to fight in his Disney+ series. The character also gets the added bonus of having another personality, Mr. Knight, who wears an all-white suit that pops when paired with the Moon Knight mask.

5) Deadpool (Deadpool & Wolverine)

Deadpool’s costumes in the comics don’t really match his personality. They are generic outfits that hold a bunch of weapons to distract from the less-than-stellar design. The movies make them appear more practical, though, and by Deadpool & Wolverine, the Merc with a Mouth’s look is better than ever. The red is just right, and the suit has enough bells and whistles to make it feel like an upgrade over previous attempts.

6) Ant-Man (Captain America: Civil War)

The first Ant-Man suit in the MCU does a great job of honoring the character’s look in the comics. However, Scott Lang gets his own outfit in Captain America: Civil War, and the MCU has yet to top it. It brings the ridiculous hero into the modern age by giving him a glossier helmet and a tech-heavy suit, which avoids making him stick out like a sore thumb during a fight with some of the MCU’s heavy hitters.

7) Loki (Loki Season 2)

Loki is one of those characters who can look good in basically anything. With that being the case, the MCU challenges itself by giving the god a new look every time he shows up. However, he only reaches his peak in the second season of his Disney+ show, which sees him create a simple green look while saving the multiverse from destruction, complete with a set of horns.

8) Star-Lord (Guardians of the Galaxy)

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy reimagines a little-known group of characters by making them all complicated losers. Well, the new direction comes with new outfits, and Star-Lord’s is definitely the best. With a sweet leather jacket and a unique helmet, Peter Quill looks like the outlaw he claims to be in the first Guardians movie. The look was so influential it ended up becoming the default in the comics too.

9) Scarlet Witch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

It takes a long time for Wanda Maximoff to embrace his role as the Scarlet Witch in the MCU. Before she does, she wears costumes that focus on the character’s love for red, but they’re nothing special. Scarlet Witch really comes into her own in the costume department in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which sees her put on an almost web-like design that embraces her dark side.

10) Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)

Doctor Strange’s outfits in the comics can be a bit out there, with the yellow gloves and blue suits failing to really mesh. Fortunately, the MCU chooses to focus on the hero’s robes and helps perfect them before trying out anything else. The result is a near-perfect look that gets the mystical side of the franchise out the door on the right foot.

