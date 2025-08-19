It’s Black Panther vs His Son in the Epic Conclusion of Marvel Knights Series

A return to the world of Marvel Knights will conclude with a showdown between Black Panther and his son, Ketema. The Marvel Knights imprint debuted in 1998 and changed the way fans read stories about their favorite street-level heroes. Marvel Knights: The World to Come builds off of those early stories by reuniting groundbreaking Black Panther writer Christopher Priest with artist and former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada. Marvel Knights: The World to Come has already made headlines with the reveal of T’Challa’s son, Ketema, and Black Panther’s eventual death, but fans can now get a first look at how the explosive series will end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel revealed the covers and solicitations for November’s Marvel Knights: The World to Come #6 by Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada, and Marvel Knights: Punisher #2 by writer Jimmy Palmiotti, co-founder of the original Marvel Knights line, and artist Dan Panosian. Marvel Knights: The World to Come #6 teases the showdown between T’Challa and Ketema, while Marvel Knights: Punisher #2 promises to leave readers on the edge of their seats.

Who is Ketema, Black Panther’s Son?

Readers were introduced to Ketema in Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1. The issue flashed back to an older T’Challa facing someone in a Black Panther mask, with Ketema unmasking on the issue’s final page. Since then, readers have slowly been learning more and more about T’Challa and Ketema’s history. Of course, the King of the African nation Wakanda having a White son garnered worldwide attention, putting even more eyeballs on the series.

image credit: marvel comics

October brings the second series set in the Marvel Knights imprint. Punisher was one of the mainstays of Marvel Knights, and his spinoff series to The World to Come reveals how Frank Castle goes from the killer of killers to the man readers meet in The World to Come.

“The secret behind Marvel Knights has always been creative alchemy: the perfect blend of raw talent and fearless storytelling, forged by creators who don’t flinch when things get intense,” Palmiotti explained. “Now, years later, under the iconic Marvel Knights banner that Joe Quesada and I created all those years ago, I’m writing a brand-new Punisher series that’s being lit on fire by one of the industry’s most electrifying artists: the incomparable Dan Panosian. This is Frank Castle pushed past his limits into uncharted, brutal territory. Dan and I aren’t revisiting a legend—we’re detonating it.”

image credit: marvel comics

“The Punisher is raw, unapologetic and full of the type of grit we don’t often see anymore in mainstream comics,” Panosian promises. “It’s an honor and privilege to illustrate Jimmy Palmiotti’s Marvel Knights return for all diehard Punisher fans. This one is for you.”

“This Marvel Knights: Punisher series isn’t just returning, it’s getting ready to make everything else look tame,” Palmiotti added.

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #6 goes on sale November 5th, followed by Marvel Knights: Punisher #2 on November 19th. Let us know your thoughts on both titles in the comments below!