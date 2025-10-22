Blumhouse’s Acclaimed 2024 Horror Game Returns For New Story (& It Needs Your Help)

Blumhouse has spent years solidifying its status as the definitive name in modern horror. Nowadays, the studio is a dominant force in the film industry, responsible for a staggering number of iconic and profitable franchises, including Halloween, The Purge, The Black Phone, and Five Nights at Freddy’s. In 2023, the company made a significant move to expand its chilling empire into a new medium with the launch of Blumhouse Games. The division aims to publish unique interactive experiences, kicking off its slate with its debut title, Fear the Spotlight. The acclaimed survival horror game made a strong impression upon its release, and now the story of Sunnyside High is set to continue in an entirely new format.

As ComicBook can exclusively report, Gungnir’s Asgard Books has entered a partnership with Blumhouse Games to develop a graphic novel based on the hit 2024 horror game Fear the Spotlight. The new story, titled Fear the Spotlight: Fight Through The Fear, will be penned by Patricia Villetto, a writer known for her work on fan-favorite shows like Netflix’s Sonic Prime and Adult Swim’s Tigtone. She is joined by artist Claudia Leonardi, celebrated for her visuals on the bestselling Life Is Strange graphic novels. The project is being developed as a direct-to-fan experience, with a Kickstarter campaign scheduled to launch in early 2026 to bring the book to life. “There’s no other horror brand that has captured the zeitgeist with boldness and fan connection than Blumhouse, and we are thrilled to be partnering on developing this adaptation,” said Matthew Medney, Co-Publisher of Asgard Books.

Fight Through The Fear will tell a brand-new story following the game’s protagonists, Vivian Singh and Amy Tanaka, as they travel back in time to solve a deadly supernatural mystery surrounding a local farm. This new chapter promises to expand the world established in the game, offering fans a fresh perspective on its characters and lore. “Together with Asgard Books’ incredible team of writers and artists, we’re exploring the next chapter of Vivian and Amy’s story, peeling back layers of mystery and emotion,” said Zach Wood, President of Blumhouse Games. Fans interested in the project can follow the pre-launch page on Kickstarter now for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and access to limited-edition rewards.

Why Fear the Spotlight is Perfect For the Comic Book Treatment

Image courtesy of Blumhouse Games

Fear the Spotlight follows teenagers Vivian and Amy as they break into the deserted Sunnyside High after hours to conduct a seance. When the ritual goes horribly wrong, Amy vanishes, and Vivian is left to navigate the now-nightmarish school halls while being stalked by a malevolent entity. The game was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, praised for its tense atmosphere, clever puzzle-solving, and retro PS1-style aesthetic that evokes genre classics like Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

The decision to create a new story for the Fear the Spotlight graphic novel, rather than simply adapting the game’s plot, is inspired, as it allows the creators to build upon the established lore without being constrained by the mechanics of the original experience. Furthermore, the comic book medium is perfectly suited for this kind of expansion, offering a visually captivating way to tell a new horror story that complements the gameplay-driven narrative of the original.

The Kickstarter campaign for Fear the Spotlight: Fight Through The Fear will launch in early 2026, but you can follow the pre-launch page HERE.

