Fan Fic Comes to Life in BOOM! Studios’ Mary Sue #1 Preview (Exclusive)

Fan fic is a popular medium. Covering nearly every genre and fandom you can think of truly devoted fans take to different forums, websites, and sometimes even their own blogs to tell their own tales using the beloved characters they read or watch on screen. But what happens when someone’s fan fic hobby gets exposed — and then things really make the leap to real-life to save the day? That’s the premise of BOOM! Studios’ upcoming new series Mary Sue. Written by Meghan Fitzmartin (Tim Drake: Robin) with art by Lisa Sterle (Witchblood,) the new supernatural series will see things get very interesting for one young fanfic creator and ComicBook has an exclusive preview of the first issue.

Mary Sue, which happens to be Fitzmartin’s first creator-owned comic, follows teenage Cassie, a fan fic writer with a deep love of her favorite show who find her real life getting very interesting when what happens on the page doesn’t exactly stay there.

“Despite what her mom thinks, Cassie has lots of friends — they just all happen to be online, where she can talk to them about her beloved favorite show, Riverview, and get their feedback on her fan fic WIP, starring Jessica, her very own hot vampire OC,” the official description of the series reads.

“But her fic writing persona is revealed to the entire school when her former best friend finds it and can’t resist reading some of it out loud to their classmates. Cassie thinks things can’t get more humiliating, until her very own Mary Sue pops right out of her fan fic to save the day — or make it much, much worse.”

What’s particularly interesting about things is it seems Mary Sue is playing on the concept of the “Mary Sue” character trope. In fiction, a Mary Sue is a type of character — typically a young woman — who is presented as being unrealistically perfect and is often used as a sort of author self-insert. While just how Cassie’s Mary Sue comes into play in this new series is something fans will just have to read to find out, it sounds like Fitzmartin may be turning the concept on its head a bit, with this “hot vampire OC” Jessica crashing into the real world and causing more harm than she solves.

Mary Sue #1 hits stores October 1st. Final order cutoff for the title is September 1st.