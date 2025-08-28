Marvel Reveals What Really Happened to Spider-Man (Exclusive)

Spider-Man’s life is never easy, but the situation he’s in now might just be the worst we’ve seen him in for years. The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man received one of the worst beatings of his life at the hands of Hellgate, and after that went missing for weeks. Upon his return, Spider-Man was far harsher, brutally shattering his villains while he pushed away all his loved ones in his personal life. The end of Amazing Spider-Man (2025) #10, written by Joe Kelly and drawn by Michael Dowling, saw the revelation that the new violent Spider-Man and uncaring Peter Parker were two different people, and both accused the other of being an imposter.

Now, ComicBook has the exclusive preview of the double-size Amazing Spider-Man #11, which is legacy #975. There is a legendary team of creatives behind this special issue, with the main story written by Joe Kelly and pencilled by John Romita Jr. and Pepe Larraz. We finally get to see the horrors Peter Parker was subjected to after he was abducted by Hellgate at the end of their fight, and oh boy are they terrible. Spider-Man is very far from home with no clue how to do anything but survive, and he might not even be able to do that.

Spider-Man Lost In Space

The Amazing Spider-Man #11 preview begins with Peter narrating, calling back to what he said in issue #9 about how he no longer feels anything but pain. We see a wildly disheveled Peter with long hair and a beard savagely beat a rat-like alien to death, then immediately tear into it. He says that all he can do is struggle towards survival, and the location is stated as somewhere very far away from Earth, meaning that not only is he nowhere near home, Spider-Man doesn’t have any idea where he is. There’s a wild, animal look in his eyes, signaling he’s clearly been beaten down mentally and spiritually.

We cut back to weeks before, presumably just after Peter arrived. He used his shirt to gather water, and we see him wander the wasteland of the planet he’s trapped on. His injuries from Hellgate show as he stumbles around, and almost everything he eats makes him puke. He gets thinner and weaker, recalling Hellgate’s plea for him to get stronger. His spirit takes the biggest toll as we see him scream repeatedly and the light die behind his eyes. However, a strange figure is following him the entire time. Just as Peter collapses and lays, ready to give up, the figure approaches. They call him the Prince of Steelsilk and tell him that he isn’t done yet. Just then, a ship arrives and catches the reviving Spider-Man in its light.

“SPIDEY GOES COSMIC!” reads the description of Amazing Spider-Man #11. “A tale of two Spider-Men… One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions. One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE! The next major chapter in Spider-Man’s life begins here!”

Amazing Spider-Man #11 goes on sale Wednesday, September 3rd. Let us know your thoughts and theories about what’s going on with Spider-Man in the comments below!