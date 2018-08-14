Giles Confronts The Past In ‘Buffy Season 11: Giles Girl Blue’ TPB Preview

Having an old mind in a young body isn’t all its cracked up to be, at least for Buffy’s Giles — Girl Blue, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the collected edition of his latest adventure.

Giles heads back to high school and ends up embroiled in a new mystery, one that will deliver obstacles much deadlier than what table to sit at in the lunchroom. As you can see in our exclusive preview, that means encountering old demons, literally in this case, as well as deal with newfound love that is, well, complicated.

Giles — Girl Blue was written by Erika Alexander and Joss Whedon, and Alexander thinks it is hope and truth that has enabled the franchise to remain so popular.

“I think the Buffy franchise, and any enduring series, must pass the smell test of truth and hope embedded somewhere in it’s DNA,” Alexander told ComicBook.com. “Fans like to be entertained, but they love it when they experience the familiarity of their lives; good times, struggles or pain being worked out by complex characters from their favorite shows. Because Buffy explored life, death, evil, friendship, sacrifice, tragedy, fear, love, and pain, it provided plenty of room on its canvas to make a great show.”

“But all that would just be noise if real-life writers and actors didn’t infuse the stories with their own experiences, sarcasm, humor, and sorrow mixed with a little blood, sweat and tears. Because of that the everyday life story of a vampire slayer in Sunnydale, TV USA rang true for someone in Omaha, Miami or Greenville,” Alexander said.”

The Buffy Season 11: Giles — Girl Blue Trade Paperback is written by Joss Whedon and Erika Alexander and drawn by Jon Lam with colors by Dan Jackson and a cover by Steve Morris. You can check out the official description below.

“Buffy’s Rupert Giles returns to high school! But this time–as a grown man living in a teenage body–Giles will be a student instead of a teacher. At an inner-city LA-area school, when a mystical influence is detected and teachers start to go missing, Giles enrolls to investigate. What he finds is more than vampires and demons . . . something unusual and frightening is happening here. If Giles can get through one day as a student, he’ll have a chance to find out who, what, and where–but high school is still hell, y’all. Collects issue #1-#4 of the miniseries.”

The Buffy Season 11: Giles — Girl Blue Trade Paperback hits comic stores on September 5th.

