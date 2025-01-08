Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/8/2025

Play video

Happy new comic book day, and happy new year! It’s another big week in the world of comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the new releases from this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for two of this week’s biggest books in Aquaman #1 and The Lucky Devils #1, so if our smaller reviews here pique your interest, make sure to check out the full reviews for a much more comprehensive analysis of those issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Absolute Batman #4

Absolute Batman #4 takes us into the earliest iterations of Batman as Bruce works out exactly how he wants to approach his crusade against crime in Gotham all while juxtaposing it against his past. While this is by no means new for the title, using the past to inform the present is particularly interesting here in that we get a stronger glimpse of just how Bruce’s father’s murder changed him while also seeing how Bruce’s innovations started young. It also expands the overall “lore” by giving readers more of what this take on Bruce Wayne’s family looks like all while further reinforcing that this Bruce Wayne is much more all-consumed by his trauma than perhaps we’ve seen before. The art in this issue feels a little less clean, but there is a lot of hard emotion in each panel, making it all work together just so well. It’s a very solid issue. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Aquaman #1

Aquaman has a number of Titles to his name, whether that be Father, Husband, superhero, or King. More often than not only one of those aspects are the focus at any one time those elements and more are all on display for Aquaman’s DC All In debut. The team of Jeremy Adams, John Timms, Rex Lokus, and Dave Sharpe look to encompass elements from each and every part of Arthur’s world, and while ambitious, Aquaman #1 effortlessly soars and delivers a grand adventure that no fan should miss. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Batman and Robin #17

Batman and Robin #17 is easily the best of the Memento arc so far. The issue sees Batman go perhaps too far in his pursuit of Memento to near-catastrophic result for himself personally while for Robin, we see him get some important insight and perspective about his own role in things and ends up being something of a voice of wisdom and reason while cementing that he really is his father’s son. The issue also gives us a solid answer about little Emma’s fate all while bringing an unexpected ally into things. There are a lot of twists and turns to this issue and it’s a thrill of a read all while deepening the mystery of Memento in a meaningful way. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Batman: Dark Patterns #2

Batman: Dark Patterns continues to be a must read as series writer Dan Watters is delivering what is poised to be a classic Batman story. There’s a timeless quality to the narrative being told, one that feels like could have arrived in any era of the character’s history, which not only makes it approachable and new reader friendly, but fresh for longtime fans too. Once again series artist Hayden Sherman and color artist Triona Farrell are doing stellar work, making Gotham feel alive and the character designs unique. The pacing of the story’s visuals is also a highmark, and one that’s setting a standard that other Bat-books on the shelves cannot follow. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC Vs. Vampires: World War V #6

DC Vs. Vampires lives up to its World War V title as the fragile alliances and hopeful moments of the past have now come to an end. Now two desperate armies clash for survival in what is a beautifully bloody battle from the talented team of artist Otto Schmidt, colorist Pierluigi Casolino, and letterer Tom Napolitano. Then when you feel you’ve settled into some sort of comfort with how things are going, writer Matthew Rosenberg sends you reeling with a reveal that changes the whole landscape of this conflict. Supergirl vs Wonder Woman? Check. Justice Leaguers getting crushed? Check. Major twist? Triple Check, and you want to miss any of it. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL

All-New Venom #2

All-New Venom #2 is a straightforward, solid superhero story with stellar art, crisp and clean. There are some fun flourishes in there, too, including the new Venom taking on a gang of criminal jugglers and new tryouts, one a clear Gritty knockoff, and another an overcommitted pirate cosplayer. While it could have been a throwaway scene, this opening fight goes a long way toward distinguishing this new Venom’s tone from the previous hosts, giving them a slightly slapstick flare as they eat a bomb to save civilians and their head expands like a cartoon character’s from the explosion. There are also some new wrinkles in the mystery of the new Venom host that make this sophomore outing a clear improvement over the debut issue. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Daredevil: Unleash Hell #1

Elektra acting as the second Daredevil of Hell’s Kitchen is a tricky tight-rope to walk. The former Hand assassin and love of Matt Murdock’s life is attempting to turn over a new leaf, fighting against crime and corruption in New York City while maintaining a rule of not taking any lives. For this latest series, the “Red Band” banner does live up to its name as Elektra is seemingly about to be dragged into a hellish fight against a deceased Daredevil villain, Muse. The issue is one that ventures slightly into Elektra’s headspace while painting a gruesome picture for Muse to boot. Unleash Hell doesn’t feel on the same level as the main Daredevil book but it sticks its initial landing, justifying its existence. – Evan Valentine

Rating 3.5 out of 5

Magik #1

There have been many attempts to spin X-Men characters into ongoing solo books without many long-running successes outside of Wolverine. The X-Men aren’t the Avengers or the Justice League; it’s not a group formed out of preexisting characters meant to stand on their lonesome, but original characters created to be one aspect of a larger whole, more like the Fantastic Four. Once one of those characters Is standing on their own, it becomes clear that they lack a foundational premise needed to generate new and exciting adventures in the long run. For its part, Magik #1 does a stellar job of building that foundation for Illyana Rasputin. Now an adult, Magik suffered a traumatic childhood in Limbo and a traumatic adolescence as a New Mutant. She finally let her guard down and her friends in while enjoying the safety of Krakoa, only to have that security ripped away from her during the Fall of X, re-traumatizing her into adulthood. Magik #1 sees her wrestling with metaphorical demons to match the real demons that have long been a part of her life, a notion that the dark and dreary artwork drives home. With Magik now unwillingly made the mentor toward a young boy in a situation not altogether dissimilar from her origin, Magik is shaping up to be a stronger tale than what your average X-Men solo series has to offer. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

New Champions #1

New Champions might cause a bit of confusion regarding its name, but if you give it a chance you are likely to find an endearing new group of heroes that might just capture your heart, and it’s bound to only get better from here. That’s because the book starts with the core four but then shows how quickly that group is set to expand, and the possibilities with hat wild lineup are endless. Writer Steve Foxe picks up the story from the recent Spider-Woman series that first introduced these characters into the Marvel Universe, so if you’ve read that you’ll be able to pretty much hit the ground running. Those who haven’t might be a bit fuzzy on some details, but the book quickly expands from that initial premise and starts to roll in its own direction, so things should clear up relatively quickly. Foxe does a wonderful job of establishing who each member of the team is and their unique skillset and personality, building around the mystery of Hellrune’s origin and powers to provide the key spark. It works pretty well, and so far Moon Squire, Liberty, Cadet Marvel, and Hellrune make for a compelling central quartet. That said, things really hit second gear when they find themselves colliding with a host of other young heroes, with the team of artists Ivan Fiorelli, Ig Guara, colorist Arthur Hesli, and letterer Travis Lanham showing what they can do when the toybox is loaded with so many variables. New Champions delivers an entertaining debut, but if those final few pages are anything to go by, this is nothing compared to what the series will be down the line. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

NYX #7

NYX has been sort of doing its own thing since the fall of Krakoa, and there’s been a lot to love about this ever-evolving team. Unfortunately most of what I’ve loved about the series doesn’t come into view much throughout NY #7, which focuses mostly on a rushed confrontation between Prodigy and Synch as opposed to the contrasting personalities between the team. The ongoing discussion through their battle feels incredibly condensed, and while I was intrigued to see what would come of their clash, it just ends rather abruptly and without the moment that would justify that ending. On the other hand, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly do keep the confrontation between Ms. Marvel and the Truthseekers moving in an intriguing direction, and the artwork from the team of Enid Balam, Raul Angulo, and Joe Sabino during that battle specifically is stellar. NYX #7 is one of the weaker issues of the series so far, but there’s still some memorable moments along the way. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

The Amazing Spider-Man #65

The Amazing Spider-Man #65 sees Spidey facing the inevitability of death, the latest challenge from one of Cyttorak’s scions playing out like an existential crisis as he gets the long view of human existence, which always ends the same way. This issue’s art team of penciler Cafu and colorist Frank D’Armata create pages with a statuesque quality to them, scenes of frustration and, ultimately, futility as even Spider-Man can’t hold back the reaper (here played by Phil Coulson, which is a bit distracting). Ultimately, it leads to a dramatic turn. While we’ve seen Peter Parker try to abandon his duties before, the bone-deep weariness and sense of nihilism underpinning everything is a different flavor than Pete’s usual melodramatics. This issue feels like the real turning point in the “8 Deaths of Spider-Man” saga, and the creative team does a stellar job of driving the weight of everything home to the reader. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Uncanny X-Men #8

The Raid on Graymalkin comes to an end with a shaky landing as it feels like the meeting of the two premiere X-Teams post-Krakoa didn’t ultimately warrant a four-issue long crossover. Simone has a few twists and turns in the conclusion of Scott and Rogue’s teams butting heads but it hardly feels much like a satisfactory one. The true identity of “Inmate X” remains a mystery and Xavier simply tells his students “better luck next time” in the final moments. Simone and Garron are still at the top of their game here in both characterization and art direction but the overall story is one that simply feels a bit like a letdown in terms of what we’ve seen from Uncanny so far. Raid of Graymalkin feels like a missed opportunity for a crossover that could have been so much greater than what we saw when it wrapped. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

Ultimate Black Panther #12

I have quietly been begging Ultimate Black Panther scribe Bryan Hill to dive head first into something different, to really make this series feel like something readers couldn’t get in the main Marvel universe. The pieces have been there, but they’ve often been put in alongside familiar elements. With Ultimate Black Panther #12 though, the dive has finally started and we’re seeing something we can’t see elsewhere. Hill’s Vodu-Khan, almost like a Wakandan version of Dune’s Bene Gesserit, are integral to the issue which not only gives this one a unique DNA but also delivers us a characterization of T’Challa himself that feels fresh. Series artist Stefano Caselli is back with color artist David Curiel and the pair continue to deliver tremendous work. There’s a dramatic buildup in the final pages of this issue that are built on the way Caselli chooses to frame his shots but also their pace, resulting in a moment that genuinely took me by surprise. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Wolverine #5

Unfortunately, the same problems I’ve had with the first four issues of the Canucklehead’s post-Krakoa storyline remain in issue five. Ahmed’s approach to characterization is one that works for Matt Murdock in Hell’s Kitchen but that same approach fumbles for Logan. The Adamantine are an interesting enough concept but the villainous entity is still a bit too wrapped up in mystery to make it truly compelling. Wolverine was a series that was marketed as diving into Logan’s wild side, running through the wilderness and struggling with his Berserker side, though those ideas have mostly fallen to the wayside. There are some clever moments in this latest issue but not enough to buck the trend for Wolverine’s latest series. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

IMAGE COMICS

Geiger #10

Junkyard Joe is back! Geiger #10 sees the return of the fan-favorite character, but also sees Geiger with a major problem: something is very wrong with him. Geiger being unwell — as well as the revelation of Junkyard Joe being a help rather than a hindrance — is the bulk focus of the issue, as well as a glimpse into Geiger’s life from before. It’s all interesting and gets us to Lewiston and perhaps the next big challenge. In the larger scheme of the overall story, it’s a solid issue and it’s clear that there are a lot of details being laid down. However, it does feel a little like a bridge to something else. Not exactly filler, but not exactly not filler at the same time. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Moon Man #6

The latest issue of Moon Man is certainly one of its most satisfying narratively as writers Scott Mescudi, Kyle Higgins, and Joe Clark weave in and out of time to fill in the gaps of the backstory. What ends up becoming especially true for the issue though is that series artist Federico Bertoni is showing off exactly what he can do not only with unique panel layouts but massive splash pages. Moon Man has spun its wheels at times, but what Bertoni along with colorist Igor Monti and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou pull off in Moon Man #6 is remarkable stuff to behold. The plot remains somewhat elusive, both simple in its design but dense in execution, so this is a good one to just stare at in awe. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Snotgirl #17

Lottie accidentally stumbles on something she shouldn’t when it comes to Caroline (and Virgil’s) family trauma. Virgil stumbles upon a mysterious sisterhood that might be up to something, and Lottie’s own family drama is about to get even wilder when a meet the family dinner shifts to a getaway — and her sister is along for the trip. Snotgirl #17 proves that the story hasn’t lost any momentum since its return and the complicated connections and deeper mysteries are just as interesting. This time around, however, we’re getting a little bit deeper into Lottie as a person and seeing a bit more about the factors that make her, well, Lottie. It’s fun, even if it is a slightly challenging read. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

The Lucky Devils #1

Lucky Devils is a comic that hits the ground floor running, presenting a fiendishly clever premise via four main appealing characters. The new Image Comic has a big act to follow after Eight Billion Genies and this opening salvo does just that. Collar and Rake might just be the top demons of 2025 and I look forward to seeing what Soul and Browne have in store for the rest of the series. – Evan Valentine. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Transformers #16

Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona continue depicting one of the most brutal battles featuring the Autobots and Decepticons to this day. The fact that classic Cybertronians like Optimus Prime and Starscream are requiring to forge new body parts from various sources makes the war that much more hard-hitting, adding an unsettling layer to the affair. In my past reviews, I’ve spoken highly of the Energon Universe as a whole and this latest Transformers series is one that continues to act as the torchbearer for the new crossover universe. The comic remains a larger-than-life, hard-hitting thrill ride that remains one of the best takes on the Transformers in any medium and is well worth your time, whether you have followed Cybertron in the past or not. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

