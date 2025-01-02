Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/1/2025

Happy new comic book day, and happy new year! It’s another big week in the world of comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the new releases from this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for two of this week’s biggest books in Deadpool/Wolverine #1 and Justice League: The Atom Project #1, so if our smaller reviews here pique your interest, make sure to check out the full reviews for a much more comprehensive analysis of those issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Absolute Superman #3

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval pull off the ultimate magic trick in Absolute Superman #3 by answering questions that the reader didn’t even know they wanted to learn about. Aaron manages to weave surprising subtlety throughout the story seen in the latest issue of the series, detailing specific elements about Superman’s character that really paints a full image of who he is in this world (and Sandoval follows suit of course with an image on the penultimate page that is not to be missed). Letterer Becca Carey also remains one of the secret weapons of Absolute Superman, making key components of the story concise, interesting, and unique. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Batgirl #3

The year of Cassandra Cain continues in Batgirl #3, and in what has become a tradition with this series, the team of Takeshi Miyazawa and Mike Spicer once again deliver some of the most cinematic superhero fights around. That includes a train fight that feels like it leaped from Mission Impossible, balancing an element of elegance with sheer brutality. Perhaps just as impressive is the work Tate Brombal has done with Lady Shiva, a character I’ve never had much of an attachment to. Similar to Cass’ own shifting pint of view though, that’s slowly starting to change as new layers of depth shine through in regards to Shiva’s impact on the world and her true feelings towards her daughter. Batgirl is hitting on all fronts and deserves not to be missed. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Batman #156

Batman #156 finally pulls the various threads of this arc together and reveals the real forces behind what’s going on Gotham — and the real foe that Batman has to face. While one may have guessed several clicks back that Riddler wasn’t exactly the mastermind of the situation, the reveal of the real forces behind bringing down Bruce Wayne, Batman, and trying to take Gotham is not only fascinating but oddly of the moment. There’s quite a bit of action here and it is very fitting for the climax of the arc. It makes for a great read and perhaps one of the strongest Batman issues in awhile. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Batman: Full Moon #3

Rodney Barnes’ continues to impress not only with his grasp of character dynamics in the DCU but careful plotting for what could easily be a story that goes off the rails. Barnes’ careful words would already be enough to love Batman Full Moon but when combined with Stevan Subic’s artwork it’s an unbeatable combination. Subic manages the staging of werewolf fights, giant monsters, magic, and gloomy gothic cities with ease and beauty. Those looking for a horror-tinged cape comic should really look no further. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Birds of Prey #17

Bird Undercover reaches its riveting conclusion in Birds of Prey #17, delivering the series’ patented wit and charm in the midst of what is pretty much an all-out brawl. Kelly Thompson is one of the best at weaving in memorable characters moments even when the action is at its highest, and while that is absolutely true of characters like Black Canary, Barda, and Batgirl, it’s wonderful to see Grace, Onyx, and Sin get some well deserved shine too. Now mind you, if you did want to simply see Black Canary kick absolute a**, Sami Basri, Adriano Lucas, Vicente Cifuentes, and Clayton Cowles will not let you down. There’s no massive hook for what’s next, but this series has shown time and time again it will deliver no matter what’s coming down the road. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos #4

Dastmalchian is such a great fit for the Creature Commandos. His work on Count Crowley is such a perfect precursor to this series, shining spotlights on the fine lines between morality and what society deems acceptable, as well as the cold truths about where monsters are so often hiding. This series also acts as a wonderful compliment to its new on-screen counterpart. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

JSA #3

The heroes of the Justice Society of America have been on their heels since the series started, but it feels like slowly but surely the tide is starting to turn. Jeff Lemire explores the JSA from several different angles, and the cracks are very much showing through, though that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The JSA has rarefy felt more like family, dysfunction and all, and some of the best moments can be found in the family chaos. Moments with Doctor Fate and Wildcat or Jade and Sand stand out in this regard, and while I could have used a bit less time with Hawkman, it looks as if it’s leading to some intriguing places, and will likely be worth the investment. Meanwhile Artist Diego Olortegui, colorist Luis Guerrero, and letterer Steve Wands are at the top of their game throughout, including a bombastic battle that can’t help but turn anyone into a Doctor Fate fan. JSA looks to be building to something epic, and the wait will likely be more than worth it. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Justice League: The Atom Project #1

Setting aside that the Justice League routinely deals with new superpowered threats, the idea of an ambitious new superpowered player with nothing to lose emerging is scary, at least to those who do have something to lose. Parrot and Ridley have tapped into an interesting thematic vein to mine. While the storytelling in this debut issue is somewhat lacking, the premise of Justice League: The Atom Project is compelling enough to allow the creators some time to cook in the hopes that future installments can deliver with more clarity and confidence. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5 (Read The Full Review Here)

Poison Ivy #29

Pam finally gets to the bottom of who is behind the ecoterrorism cult that has centered her as their god and it’s a surprising figure, one that ties back to her past. While the reveal is a little anti-climactic, it serves as a vehicle for Pam to have to further examine her own past and her own plans with her new life after having been brought back by the Green. That might be the most interesting aspect of this issue, seeing Pam have to face a bit of her own self doubt and insecurity. It does feel a little like we are going in circles with the character and these repeated moments of questioning, but it also serves as a reminder that healing isn’t linear — and now the stakes are higher than ever. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Two-Face #2

Harvey Dent’s new series is really throwing me for a loop in terms of just how fun and solid the story has been so far, which is really saying something considering that we’re only two episodes in. As in the premiere issue, Two-Face is handling a wild court case involving Gotham’s super villains, though this time it’s a far more wild case involving a divorce featuring the Royal Flush Gang. Ward and Veras are creating one of DC’s best books at the moment with Harvey, and certainly one of the best books focusing on a supervillain that I’ve read in some time. Two-Face might not have the same popularity as a Joker or a Penguin (with the latter riding high on his MAX series) but he just might if more folks check out this excellent series. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel

Cable: Love and Chrome #1

Nathan Christopher Dayspring Askani’son Summers is back in Cable: Love and Chrome #1, the debut issue of a new limited series from writer David Pepose, artist Mike Henderson, colorist Arif Prianto, and letterer Joe Sabino. Cable’s a complicated and often convoluted character to explain, no matter how many times Marvel tries to reset him. No such effort is made here, and instead, we get an opening sequence of Cable in action that does an admirable job of distilling the character down to his essence in a way that conveys what he’s all about without needing to retread his entire history in detail, all with brisk and fast-paced artwork and enjoyable action. The remainder of the issue then puts Cable in an unusual position, one of being accepted, even bonded with, over his unusual life and condition. Many Cable comics have focused on him being a soldier, a time traveler, or a hero, but fewer have framed him this emphatically as a person living with a chronic disease, and it’s a spin that feels fresh. There are still questions about how much the series will deliver on its promises — Will the new villain introduced in the “cold open” tie in satisfactorily to the larger story at hand? Can the comic follow through on this thematic framing of Cable in a meaningful way? — it’s off to a strong start and ripe with potential.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Daredevil #17

Ahmed and Kuder return once again the Guardian Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, as Matt continues to face a supernatural threat worthy of his current closer relationship with the Catholic Church. Saladin does a great job of following the thoughts of Murdock here, with Daredevil fighting crime around town. The star of the show here is Aaron Kuder’s art, who captures both the more grounded and supernatural aspects of this latest story. Daredevil has a lot going for it right now, which is usually the case with any Daredevil arc as Murdock routinely seems to dodge so many bullets that other Marvel characters can’t. The series continues to be one of Marvel’s best. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

Deadpool/Wolverine #1

Whenever Marvel brings together Deadpool and Wolverine, chaos always follows, and it’s almost always entertaining. With the MCU bringing that delightful chaos to the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, it seems like a perfect time for the duo to come back for another adventure in the comics that got this started in the first place, and that adventure is fittingly titled Deadpool/Wolverine #1. While the team-up sticks to a classic formula, there’s a welcome change in the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine throughout that shakes things up, and the artwork is sensational. All in all, no fan of either character will want to let this one pass them by. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 (Read The full Review Here)

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #28

While a lot of big character team ups in these solo series feel forced and frustrating, Miles spending a little time in Wakanda has been a breath of fresh air. Getting him involved with Bast and the other ancient gods is a great way to put him in unexpected situations, making for moments we don’t often get to see. It’s a really fun adventure he’s on. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #9

The latest issue of Ghost Spider’s adventure in the 616 sees the Black Tarantula mostly taking center stage as he fights against Mr. Fear. Of course, this doesn’t mean that Gwen is completely out of the picture as she struggles with the toxin coursing through her veins. This latest issue doesn’t break the wheel in many respects, feeling a tad lower than the issue before it, but still works well at showing the new environment that Spider-Gwen has made for herself, as well as hinting at the dangers facing her original reality. There are still some chinks in the armor of the Ghost Spider here but there’s more good than bad to be found. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

The Avengers #22

Every so often a change of pace is needed, even in the world of superheroes, and The Avengers #22 feels like a welcome breath of fresh air. With everything being epic in scale with a team as powerful as this one, Jed MacKay finds a way to keep the sense of scale while narrowing the focus to something everyone happens to love, and that’s a heist. The opportunities this creates for rich exchanges between team members can’t be overstated, and MacKay takes advantage with some moment of gold between characters like Scarlet Witch and Storm, Iron Man and Captain Marvel, and more. The Oceans 11 vibes are brilliantly captured by Farid Karami, Federico Blee, and Cory Petit, leaning into the disguises and false pretenses of everything happening in the casino. The whole game within a game aspect is interesting as well, though has the potential to be the weaker element of all this. Only time will tell, but anytime you can involve Black Cat it’s a win, especially when MacKay is at the helm. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Spectacular Spider-Men #11

The latest issue of the team-up book with Peter and Miles is one that is an absolute ball of fun to dive into. Throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Men, Weisman sets up a pint-sized adventure for the pair that also just so happens to introduce a new Spider-person to the roster. There’s a lot going on here but it’s all enjoyable. Unfortunately, Genolet and Randal on art here can sometimes be a little choppy in comparison to what we’ve seen before but it’s a minor bump in the road. If it weren’t for Ultimate Spider-Man, the Spider-Men would be the best Spidey book on the market.

– Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Ultimates #8

In The Ultimates previously, Deniz Camp cast America Chavez as the youthful embodiment of the American dream, a dream that had been sullied, imprisoned, and oppressed into becoming the cornerstone of a much uglier reality. The Ultimates #8 reveals America’s origin story in a poignant way that deepens that symbolic history, revealing that the same forces that wielded oppression for power have stolen away a bright, optimistic, utopian future that America helped create and maintain. Juan Frigeri and Federico Blee cut loose in depicting this forgotten future of colorful and diverse heroes. Underneath it all, America’s resolve to not abandon those not fortunate enough to have benefited from her lost utopia speaks volumes about her character and her commitment to the Ultimates’ fight. All the while, Camp seeds in foreshadowing about terrible things on the horizon for The Ultimates, that their cause is seemingly guaranteed to fail and that one of their own may be responsible for their undoing and that of many others. The issue raises questions about whether it’s worth it to continue fighting in the face of seemingly assured failure, loss, and betrayal, setting the stage for an eventful second year of the new Marvel Ultimate Universe. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Werewolf By Night #6

Werewolf By Night continues to do what you might expect from this corner of the Marvel universe, but writer Jason Loo’s interests lend themselves more to gory spectacle than outright interesting narrative. On the plus side of that, artist Ton Lima and colorist Alex Sinclair get plenty of wild monsters and bizarre blood to infuse each panel with, however this leads to a story that meanders and which doesn’t hold much water for all the characters present. It’s at least nice to know Marvel is recognizing this part of their pantheon, even if the end result isn’t the best. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk #1

While the wrap up of the issue is a little simplistic and wildly smoothes over the Avengers’ maltreatment of the Hulk, What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk #1 is a pretty interesting spin on the general “what if” concept. Getting to explore Bruce’s vulnerability and insecurity and see how easily that can be manipulated makes for an interesting read. Given that this is a one-shot it was never going to get very deep, but the story as presented offers a lot of questions for fans to ponder. The design of Herald Bruce is also pretty interesting making this a fun read over all. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-Factor #6

On the one hand, X-Factor feels like it’s hitting its stride as this first arc comes to its close. On the other, there’s still something off about the tone. Perhaps it is a sign of the times, but Mark Russell’s usually satirical tone feels somehow nihilistically cynical here as everybody comes off as some combination of morally compromised or utterly foolish. Bob Quinn’s artwork is sharp, and so are moments of dialogue that are genuinely worth a laugh. There’s even a nice character scene involving Pyro and Cecilia Reyes. All that said, the series has played so fast, loose, and recklessly with its characters and direction that it still feels a bit unmoored. Perhaps the changing of the guard and big reveal, such as it is, at the issue’s end is setting up a more cohesive and assured direction going forward, but with multiple tie-in issues on the horizon, that’s hard to say. Currently, X-Factor occupies that awkward space where it is enjoyable and competently put together enough to read, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that something is missing and simply off in the story. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-Force #7

X-Force #7 finally takes the focus off of Forge and Sage and shifts it to Askani and Captain Britain, who are attempting to recuperate and maintain Askani’s hastily reconstituted physical form within the picturesque confines of her mind. It’s a welcome change of pace, moving away from the crunchy sci-fi technobabble to something more grounded in emotion, which guest artist Jim Towe is well suited to depicting. It helps make the moment when it all goes to heck much more impactful, even if the new villain introduced in the last issue still feels ill-defined within the context of X-Force’s world. It makes for the strongest issue of X-Force yet, even if the series still feels like it’s in search of a firmer identity. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

OTHER PUBLISHERS

Fence Challengers: Sweet Sixteen #1

If you understand fencing, Fence Challengers: Sweet Sixteen #1 is fine. If you don’t or have no passing interesting in Fencing, it’s a long, tedious read that is essentially just a number of fencing bouts over and over as the main team we’re following works their way through the tournament. Sprinkled in with that are some personal bits about the various athletes, but much of the tension and drama is simply lost in the minutiae of the sport.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Rick and Morty: New Year, New Rick Special #1

The plot here feels true to Rick and Morty, from top to bottom. Every character gets a great story and plenty of time to shine, and all of those storylines feel plucked right from the show. If only the dialogue of the comic was on par with what the TV series delivers on a regular basis. That’s the one place this book is lacking, and it makes a bigger difference than you might expect. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

