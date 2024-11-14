Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/13/2024

Happy new comic book day! It’s another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for three of this week’s biggest books, including Black Lightning #1, Amazing Spider-Man #61, and G.I. Joe #1, so if our smaller review here piques your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of all three issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Absolute Batman #2

Absolute Batman #1 was phenomenal. Absolute Batman #2 takes that kick off and goes deeper, digging into who Bruce Wayne is as well as the Gotham he lives in and continues to build its story, pulling back layers of not only the threat to the city but to its new hero as well. The pace is a bit slower this issue — there is a lot to read and a lot to dig into as we get a bit more information about how Batman operates as well as a deeper look at how that traumatic day at the zoo changed him, but it all comes together very well and while certain parts are different in this take, they move in very much the same way. Nick Dragotta’s art also continues to be incredible. It’s just a fantastic issue. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Action Comics #1075

I have said this before and I continue to say it: the current Action Comics run is stronger without the Superboys story in the middle. While one can assume that that story will eventually connect with Superman’s issues with the Phantom Zone and Krypton, it feels more like a space-taking break to stretch the larger tale out. As for that larger tale, seeing Clark get to learn some truths about his parents and homeworld first hand has been very interesting and this week even more so as it is information he gains on Krypton in the past that informs what is happening on Earth now as issues with the Phantom Zone kick up. Tying the truth about the past to the present makes this a very interesting and rich story and will definitely have an impact on Clark going forward as well. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Batman and Robin #15

Phillip Kennedy Johnson goes deeper into his story of Batman having to deal with a new murderer in town — who may or may not be connected to something from Batman’s past — and while the story is dense in places, it’s a very well-written story that ultimately leans more into Damian’s story and his finding of his purpose than the issues facing the city. Yes, there is plenty about the new murderer in town to deal with but leaning into Damian and what he experiences gives this story a new depth and tone that just works very, very well.

-Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Black Lightning #1

While Black Lightning #1 is a little light on the social and cultural aspects of the story, the issue leans into the strengths of the character overall. By centering the story and its mystery into the personal — specifically family — Black Lightning #1 creates a compelling story that not only resonates but helps further flesh out what the post-Absolute Power landscape looks like. It’s a solid read and it will be very interesting to see where things go from here.

-Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

DC Vs. Vampires: World War V #4

Anyone who knows me probably knows that I adore Damian Wayne, which probably makes it rather easy to surmise how much I’m currently loving DC Vs. Vampires: World War V. That goes tenfold for World War V #4, which essentially has half of the book being a long overdue confrontation between Damian and his father Ra’s al Ghul. Matthew Rosenberg knocks this confrontation out of the park, and if you had it on your bingo card that you’d see a Green Lantern Alfred and a Batsuit-clad Ra’s dueling it out, well, you’re simply really good at bingo. Then there are the other compelling plots of Mr. Miracle and the child he’s so desperately trying to protect and how the always unpredictable John Constantine factors into that quest, as well as what’s happening in the capital city with a close to death Barbara Gordon. It’s all compelling on its own, but together it’s not to be missed, and that also aptly describes Otto Schmidt and Pierluigi Casolino’s wonderful artwork and colors throughout the issue, especially anytime Grodd or Arrow are in the limelight. World War V continues to take chances and find new ways to explore longtime characters, and is a world I will never mind returning to. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Green Lantern #17

Civil Corps continues to shake up the cosmic corner of the DC Universe in Green Lantern #17, and somehow part 2 is just as epic as part 1. The sheer amount of things happening on different fronts throughout the issue is at times mind-boggling, and I’m not quite sure how writer Jeremy Adams keeps it all straight. That said, it comes together brilliantly, with every character and concept introduced over the course of the past year coming into play in some crucial way. Meanwhile, artist Xermanico and colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr. are simply on fire, with villains that pop off the page and collisions that feel truly epic in scope, even if they don’t involve a literal rage-fueled planet. Green Lantern has hit must-read status, and it’s crazy that we’re only at chapter two. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel

Captain America #15

Since the beginning of this run, the only thing that has felt even remotely successful is the characterization of Steve Rogers. That remains true 15 issues in, and even then it’s not exactly consistent. But this run’s handling of Steve looks a lot better when seeing how completely misunderstood and misused a character like Peter Parker is. Very little in this issue — or this series — feels quite like you think it should. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

Conquest 2099 #3

Dracula is a character that Marvel doesn’t utilize nearly enough. Sure, there’s more freedom here in the world of 2099, but Orlando shows just how compelling a character he can be. Combined with some great-looking action sequences and you’ve got another exciting 2099 entry from the writer who has conquered it over the past few years. Also, more comics should have giant space sharks.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Deadpool #8

Deadpool’s daughter remains at the steering wheel in the face of her father’s apparent demise and this latest issue is one that tends to buckle under the weight of simply too many moving pieces for its own good. Ellie doesn’t get nearly as much time to shine here as she should, wading through a sea of exposition and an endless stream of villains stealing the spotlight. It’s unfortunate that Marvel Comics has already confirmed that the Merc With A Mouth is already set to return, dampening the effect of seeing Ellie on her own. Still, there are some humorous moments to be had and some interesting action set pieces but the series could be much more than what we are currently seeing now.

-Evan Valentine

Rating 2.5 out of 5

Psylocke #1

Psylocke #1 is built on solid thematic ground. Kwannon is struggling with the transition from being a living weapon to simply living and is compensating by doing a lot of side jobs during her downtime from the X-Men. When Cyclops benches her because he thinks she’s pushing herself too hard (ironic, coming from Scott), she instead takes a mission involving the trafficking of young mutants that triggers some trauma from her childhood training by the Hand, which pushes her back to her old habits. The visuals are sleek and strong — there are some nice splash pages and action scenes, making heavy use of afterimage effects to convey Psylocke’s ninja-like speed — but the book also looks like practically everything Marvel is putting out these days. Similarly, while the story is solid enough aside from a few questionable points (Why is Psylocke being so secretive about all of this? Why does she bother with the “I’ll buy the kids” ruse if she was just going to attack head-on anyway?), it doesn’t do much to distinguish Psylocke from other antihero types with traumatic backstories. Fans waiting for Kwannon to have her moment to shine solo will be pleased but don’t expect anything that stands out much from the crowd.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Star Wars: Ewoks #2

This is more of the book I was looking for when I cracked open the debut issue last month. It’s still a bit heavier on the dialogue than it needs to be, causing the story to drag just a hair every once in a while, but it’s also a great reminder of how wonderful the Ewoks as a community can be when harnessed correctly. They’re pure, adorable, and hilarious. It’s awesome to see them get a real spotlight that isn’t just catering to kids.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Amazing Spider-Man #61

Kelly and McGuinness can capably deliver a story in the tried and true Amazing Spider-Man mold, as the first half of this issue attests. They’re trying something different, which is commendable, but endowing Spidey with magical powers feels more like a stunt than a meaningful story. More depth may come as the story progresses. For now, readers are better off enjoying the nice art and snappy dialog. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Spectacular Spider-Men #9

Writer Greg Weisman is joined by artists Andres Genolet and Emilio Laiso in following New York’s two top Spider-Men. Weisman has always had a good handle on Peter and Miles and this issue proves why, especially when it comes to thinking outside the box within the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Men’s smaller universe. In dealing with the problem of their friend Juliet’s new superpowers, Miles and Peter pull out all the stops and all the moving pieces work well in joining here for a solid solo issue. Genolet and Laiso work well in filling Ramos’ shoes here when it comes to the comic’s art and Weisman establishes what could be an interesting new hero to join the Wallcrawlers’ crime-fighting mission. The Spectacular Spider-Men remains the best Spidey book this side of Ultimate and here’s to a long future for the team-up comic. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Ultimate X-Men #9

I run into the same issues reviewing Ultimate X-Men release after release, where I’m left thinking that this could be a solid enough story on its own but as the premiere spot in the Ultimate universe for these new mutants, it falls short. Peach Momoko’s art here works well in presenting a story that crosses the strengths of North American comic books with Japanese manga but it can often be a little jarring in terms of the lack of detail in some panels. The water color approach is a gorgeous one at times but it feels so against the grain from the rest of the universe. Our characters also seem so spread out and discombobulated after nine issues that you’re left wondering where the story is going, but not in an interesting and enticing way. Ultimate X-Men needs something and I don’t know what that is. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

Uncanny X-Men #5

The fight against the creepy, powerful villain known as Sarah Gaunt continues here, with both writer Gail Simone and artist David Marquez able to prove why Uncanny X-Men is the best of the X-Books to come out of the “From The Ashes” era. We get more great characterization for Rogue here, along with some dynamic set pieces for the X-Men and their “new class” of youngster that might one day stand toe-to-toe with their elders. Simone has a great understanding of all the characters involved here, working well to make this issue a nice conclusion to the series’ first arc. Krakoa left some big shoes to fill but luckily, Uncanny is able to do so with ease. If you’ve been wary of where Marvel’s mightiest mutants could go following the Krakoa Era, Uncanny X-Men is the book for you.

-Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Venom #39

Venom #39 spins too many plates, meaning a couple fall to the ground. Writer Torunn Grønbekk has to connect all the plot threads that have been ongoing in this series to the larger Venom War, as well as wrap-up these tie-in issues, and it proves to be too much for one single issue. Germán Peralta & Cafu are the credited artists for the issue, which is at its best when it just sticks to traditional comic book action (a brief Venom vs Loki fight is one of the best sequences) because the weight of the plots compound on each other. At least the ending for Venom War seems to be a cool one, and the conclusion here is at least an easy tee-up for the finale. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

Image Comics

G.I. Joe #1

The Energon Universe has been a truly special thing to watch, and the universe continues to grow and expand with the highly anticipated launch of G.I. Joe #1. After four stellar mini-series focused on key characters like Duke, Cobra Commander, Destro, and Scarlett, it’s time to get the team together and hit the ground running, and that’s exactly what G.I. Joe #1 delivers. Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire, and Rus Wooton have brought big action and even bigger stakes to the series while also investing in the key relationships and personalities that give the series and the franchise overall its heart and soul. G.I. Joe finds the right mix of nostalgia and classic concepts to coincide with its modern themes and storytelling, and it’s a promising first step for the series. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Precious Metal #6

The finale of Precious Metal delivers exactly what you want after the previous five issues, a gorgeous spread from artist Ian Bertram and color artist Matt Hollingsworth. Since the beginning the world and characters of Precious Metal have been what kept it interesting, largely because of a visual style truly unlike anything else on the stands. Series writer Darcy Van Poelgeest does their best to make it all make sense. Much of Precious Metal has not been totally coherent for a few issues, but that’s okay when the vibes themselves are quite immaculate. Clocking in at almost sixty pages though, this is going to be one of the best bang for your buck purchases of the week. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

Transformers #14

The Energon Universe continues with interesting stories for both the past and the present of this new take on the Transformers’ universe. The fourteenth issue follows in the mighty footsteps that we’ve seen from the series so far, slamming together the Cybertronians with GI Joe and Cobra in a compelling fusion. Both the writing and art here are on point though I did have a minor complaint with the flashback. There’s something of an element of Starscream’s agency taken from him in relation to his decision to be a Decepticon and it might rub some Transformers’ fans the wrong way but it’s a minor bump in the road. The Energon Universe makes the Decepticons a truly scary force to be reckoned with and this latest issue is one that proves that even grievously injured, Starscream is a terrifying character. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

Witchblade #5

The new issue of Witchblade is bookended with goodness. At the top, a moment of extreme self-reflection where scribe Marguerite Bennett digs deep into the thematic arc of the entire series, with a wild action sequence to conclude things. In the middle is…not necessarily wheel spinning in terms of plot, but it’s moving the pieces around the board. Series artist Giuseppe Cafaro and colorist Arif Prianto continue to keep the mood evocative and interesting however, maintaining an interesting visual style that defines this volume just as much as its politics. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers

Black Hammer: Spiral City #1

Jeff Lemire’s latest volume in the Black Hammer universe has a unique hook. The previous batch carried the subtitle of “The End” and in true Black Hammer fashion Lemire has picked up the pieces from it in a way that no other comic series before has managed to address. Following the events of an explosive multiversal event comic, things can’t just go back to normal, and Black Hammer: Spiral City is forced into a fractured narrative to address the pieces left behind. This offers not only a few different perspectives that are worth exploring but also means that there is perhaps not enough room for each story (at least in the first issue). Teddy Kristiansen enters as the artist for the series, and his style certainly fits the thematic tone of Black Hammer: Spiral City. Kristiansen does a good job with the expository elements, framing it as a storybook recapping major Black Hammer events, but some other instances leave out detail entirely which makes the visuals sometimes feel incomplete. As a longtime fan of Black Hammer as a whole I’m excited to see where this goes, though it’s hard not to notice that visually this feels like a step down from Dean Ormston and Malachi Ward. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Epitaphs From The Abyss #5

My only real concern with most issues of Epitaphs from the Abyss to date has been that the stories, more often than not, feel a little short or incomplete and that’s true for issue #5. While the three stories in this issue are good, they feel less like complete stories and more like pitches for longer tales — particularly Matt Kindt’s “Forever Home” which is absolutely a horror mystery I would read if it were fleshed out just a little more rather than feeling like a synopsis. The third story, Joanne Starer’s “All New You” has perhaps the biggest message about society and culture, and Matthew Rosenberg’s “Some Things You Lose, Some Things You Give Away” may be the strongest and most heartbreaking, but something about them just feels unfinished and unsettled which in turn gives the overall issue a feeling that there could be something more. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

I Heart Skull-Crusher #7

Skull-Crusher may lose the details here and there (the tournament itself is impossible to keep up with), but it has crafted such an enjoyable world and cast of characters that it’s often hard to care that much. You’re consistently having a great time.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Minor Arcana #3

Sometimes you have to hit a personal rock bottom in order to find your way back up and that seems to be the heart of Minor Arcana #3. While the first two issues of the series saw Theresa trying to avoid herself and her gifts — as well as her past — this issue sees her reach a turning point and in that turning point, acceptance. Jeff Lemire does a fantastic job of keeping the story very tightly centered, both emotionally and narratively with Theresa going less into her supernatural power and more into the things that haunt her. It makes for an extremely satisfying story that almost stands on its own. It’s easily the best of the series thus far. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Power Rangers Prime #1

After an eight-year saga a new era officially begins in Power Rangers Prime #1, and it’s quite the introduction. Power Rangers Prime has the beloved DNA of the previous comics and the larger franchise, but weaves those touchstone elements into something refreshingly new and unique. Melissa Flores quickly establishes the new status quo as well as the history and mythology that set it in place, and that new history is already providing several intriguing new societal elements and conflicts. Flores also gets to work establishing two promising new characters and their rather contrasting personalities, all juxtaposed by the one known figure in Lauren, which keeps things grounded despite all the changes. Artist Michael Yg, colorist Fabi Marques, and letterer Ed Dukeshire hit the ground running from the very first page, and while we don’t get much in the way of traditional Ranger action, what we do see looks fantastic. That said, some of the most impressive moments are quieter in nature, with one particularly gorgeous panel presenting Mark’s history through a truly unique lens. As for that last page, well, it shakes things up considerably, and combined with everything else in the issue, makes for one hell of a first impression. Power Rangers Prime is off to a stellar start, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Star Trek: Lower Decks #1

Despite many being apprehensive of Star Trek: Lower Decks, given how far it seemed to venture from what Star Trek had always been until then, fans have come to embrace the show and will lament its ending after five seasons. Those fans should take heart in the existence of Star Trek: Lower Decks #1, which promises future adventures that successfully translate the charm, heart, and humor of Lower Decks into a new medium.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation #2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation #2 is again split into two stories. The first follows Raphael as he’s forced into helping Metalhead invade Area 51. The pacing here is a little slow as most of the chapter is spent recalling how Metalhead got here, and the artwork is a bit flat, but it sets up a compelling premise for what’s to come. The back story is more energetic, continuing to chronicle Casey Jones’ time with Karai’s Foot Clan in Japan. Erik Burnham has done an admirable job of establishing a believable and fun rapport between the members of Karai’s gang, while Mateus Santolouco’s artwork is as sharp and dynamic as always. Altogether, it’s a pretty strong package for TMNT fans.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Terminator #2

The Terminator #2 takes the story into the Vietnam War, where a Terminator is on the loose to seemingly eliminate a future threat to Skynet in the same mode as the original Terminator movies. The issue doesn’t provide many specifics, which makes it hard to get too invested, especially with the needlessly circuitous dialog in which the protagonist dances around the fact that the “treasure” he’s hunting for is his Vietnamese wife and child even when there’s no one around to hide that information from. The visuals struggle with the action, with tanks seemingly appearing out of nowhere, and the sparse artwork fails to convey the full weight of the destruction occurring. It’s hardly unreadable, but it struggles on almost every level. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Time Waits #2

Time Waits #2 suffers somewhat from being the middle chapter of this story and thus has to juggle the full chaos of what’s occurring across the time stream. That means fewer endearing moments with our cast and more wild action as time-hopping mercenaries show up to ruin everyone’s day. That’s not such a terrible trade, at least not when it looks as good as it does in these pages. There are strong thematic underpinnings here as an all-powerful capitalist corporation from the future attempts to control all of humanity in a dystopian future by retrieving food seeds from the past, but it’s the personal stuff — the rivalry between Blue and his old squad leader, the tension in his relationships to his wife and Duke — and that carries the book and its stronger for it.

-Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5