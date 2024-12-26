Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/26/2024

Happy new comic book day! It’s another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve also carved out some additional space for two of this week’s biggest books in Dust to Dust #1 and Hellhunters #1, so if our smaller reviews here pique your interest, make sure to check out the full reviews for a much more comprehensive analysis of those issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Absolute Wonder Woman #3

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 might have set a new standard for the series and if you’ve read the first two issues, you know how grand a statement that is. It’s warranted though, as writer Kelly Thompson, artist Hayden Sherman, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Becca Carey are able to create a truly vivid picture of who Diana is, how others view her, and the lengths she will go to in order to give others hope, and every panel somehow adds to that picture in some small but meaningful way. This is also the most we’ve seen of Diana in action in the present, and the team takes full advantage, showing off her new skillset with some unexpected twists along the way. Questions are answered and the stakes are set ever higher, but perhaps most impressive is how Absolute Wonder Woman keeps clearing its own high bar every single month. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Action Comics #1081

Action Comics #1081 wraps up the Phantom Zone conflict but while the story concludes, it almost feels a little too tidy. After setting up Xa-Du and the Zoners as genuine threats, the story closes with a bit of trickery on the part of Superman and his allies then sorts things out with hope for redemption because of his actions. Even Mon-El’s part of the story has a little bit of a clean conclusion — though I hope that they will revisit his story in the future. As for the Supergirl story, it concludes as well but in a way that ends the adventure and still leaves a lot of questions. It’s still a little unclear exactly what the story was about, though it’s clear it’s meant to be a lesson to Kara about Krypton. Overall, it’s been a fun 12 week run with these stories, but their ends aren’t quite as epic as they could have been.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Batman: Brave and the Bold #20

Batman: Brave and the Bold #20 has 4 strong stories. While two of them are continuations — Man’s Underworld Part 2 and Hive Mind Part 2, it’s The Price and The Tattoo that might be the standouts. The Price brings Bat-Mite and Zatanna into things in a charming, funny, and ultimately very interesting story while in The Tattoo, Simone Di Meo does a fantastic job of exploring Bruce’s anxiety. Just about everything works in this issue with these stories and it’s really nice to see. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #4

Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #4 departs just a little from the series thus far to focus more on Robin, his trauma, and the lengths he will go to to save his adopted father after having endured so much loss. Timed at the Christmas season, it’s actually a really lovey story that still has action — and continues the mystery of what exactly is going on in Gotham — while focusing on family. We also get a chance to see Robin really shine and that’s great. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Detective Comics #1092

Detective Comics #1092 continues the story of an old friend offering Bruce Wayne a form of eternal youth with the shocking revelation that there may be nefarious happenings behind the scenes of Sangraal. The story treads the line between falling into the familiar trope of Bruce Wayne’s resurfaced friend being Batman’s old enemy (though whether that’s exactly the case remains to be seen) and a thematic look at how Bruce and Scarlett handled their respective childhood traumas. Mikel Janin uses varied line weights — heavier on the outside, lighter for the inner details — to allow the silhouette outlines of his loosely muscular figures (Janin draws Batman like an old-school wrestler or strongman rather than a sculpted bodybuilder) to appear bold on the page. His colors help set the mood of the various locations visited throughout the story, from the luminous, clinical clean of Scarlett’s lab to the violent warmth of the scene of a crime bathed in police lights, made all the more dramatic by panels drawn at extremely low angles to emphasize the Dynamic Duo’s presence and actions. Detective Comics #1092 lacks the central big swing that the first two installments of Janin and Tom Taylor’s run had — no big retcon or ponderous conversation between Batman and Superman — but that mostly means there’s no flashpoint to overshadow the strong art, crisp dialogue, and all around stellar storytelling throughout, making this the strongest installment of “Mercy of the Father” thus far. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Green Arrow #18

The opening of Green Arrow #19 is one of the most striking first few pages of a comic I’ve encountered in some time. In flashback, time dilates as groceries fall down the panel tiers as a mother rushes to the side of her prone child. It’s a page that conveys that these are the seconds that changed a woman’s life. While the entire creative team contributes to the magic of this moment — the bag of sundries falling with perfect pace and weight down the page — the addition of the lettering to the bag’s silhouette, running through the book’s credits and culminating in the series’ logo, gives it the feeling of a cinematic opening. Truly, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou’s lettering stands out for all the right reasons throughout the issue, most poignantly in the way the tails of the word balloons containing the sickened child’s fading breath reach inside the mouth, conveying how the utterances are escaping from the boy rather than projecting forth, and again in the violent, cornering, claustrophobic effect of a dog’s loud barking in a tense later moment. Chris Condon writes Oliver Queen with the correct amount of self-righteous swagger. His coming up short of saving the day by something as simple as there being “no shot” goes grounds GA in the creative team’s noirish tale, with its conflicting morals and human stakes. The book’s lush, velvety colors sell the atmosphere and inventive visual angles that make even a simple conversation in a car a compellingly dynamic scene. The new Green Arrow run is an example of what’s possible when talented creators with a firm vision for a fan-favorite character can do when operating at their best. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Harley Quinn #46

Harley Quinn enjoying a fine smoothie from an upscale shop in the formerly rundown but recently gentrified neighborhood of Gotham that she has sworn to protect and restore authenticity to before picking up a brick and throwing it through that same shop’s window is a nice encapsulation of the dissonance that often takes over when discussing these matters in fiction. Many find it hard to deny that we individually enjoy having fine establishments and amenities nearby while also espousing distaste for the loss of local flavor that tends to be the tradeoff for such boons (which is a reductive way to discuss what is often the pricing out of many people from their homes, but this comic is more than content dealing with these topics at a surface level). The current run of Harley Quinn does a good job of playing in the distance between those two warring but often jointly held perspectives. This issue delivers another delightfully over-the-top villain of the month, a truck man serving as the avatar of every Amazon delivery van that’s ever existed. The visuals are appropriately exaggerated, with the thick linework giving everything a cartoon sensibility, while sometimes those lines can make a page feel crowded or too busy when a lot is happening — Harley’s moped incident, in particular, feels indistinct in its sequencing. For the most part, though, while Harley Quinn isn’t doing much serious probing of the themes at hand — which usually fade into the background once the villain shows up and the fighting begins — it’s got enough personality and fun supporting characters to be a joyous read month-to-month. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Justice League Unlimited #2

Justice League Unlimited has embraced the potential of its premise and is already delivering some delightfully different team-ups, including the team-up we didn’t know we all needed in Martian Manhunter and Dr. Occult. If you had told me that was a team-up happening in 2024 I might not have believed you, but here we are, and it’s fantastic. Mark Waid just gets it, and both Manhunter and Dr. Occult benefit from the time and opportunity, though that’s especially true of Manhunter, who plays a far different role in all of this than initially assumed. Other memorable moments populate the issue as well, and these team-ups (like Mary Marvel and Wonder Woman) are benefited by a truly disturbing set of enemies, and all of this is brought brilliantly to life by artist Dan Mora, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Ariana Maher. Justice League Unlimited continues to live up to its billing in every way. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Metamorpho: The Element Man #1

Metamorpho: The Element Man is not only off to a strong start but is bringing something to comic book stands (and the DCU as a whole) that readers are not getting anywhere else. It’s a comic series that is prioritizing fun alongside a great story, and it’s been created with confidence. Newcomers and fans of the title hero can approach this one the same level, with no knowledge required to pick up and enjoy. Perhaps the biggest point of interest for comic readers is that the new series lends also itself to standing alongside Lieber’s other notable works like The Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen; so fans of those specific works should look no further if they’re after something that’s just as fun to read. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Power Girl #16

Power Girl and Ejecta remain perfect counters for one another. The action between them flips between being extremely crisp and frustratingly muddled, but the pace and energy never slow down. There’s a lot left for this rivalry and I hope we get to see their next chapter sooner rather than later. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel

Amazing Spider-Man #64

There’s more pathos to the Justina Ireland-scripted issues of “The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man” than in the more buoyant and flippant issues penned by Joe Kelly. In The Amazing Spider-Man #64, the growing number and scale of Peter Parker’s responsibilities to superhero-grade anxiety. That is a fitting thematic undercurrent when facing off against Scions that stand for inevitable misfortunes in life, such as pain or death. The issue’s art leans a bit too heavily in that direction, its smudgy coloring evocative of a soft camera filter, blunting some of the sharpness of the artwork. Despite the strong theme, there are structural issues with the storytelling. It ends with Spider-Man battling the next of Cytorrak’s scions, as has been the story’s episodic structure, but the ease with which Spider-Man claims victory — driven home by a ramping up of panel size into a muddy, unfocused two-page spread — says more about the scion than Spidey, which would be fine if said scion had shown any signs of depth or staying power beyond a disposal monthly villain. He has not, which means that the issue contains worthwhile scenes, the story ultimately concludes with a feeling of letdown.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Blade: Red Band #3

In the latest issue of this story of the Daywalker, we learn a bit more about the “big bad” that Eric Brooks is having to deal with post-Blood Hunt. When it comes to the latest vampiric threat, there is an interesting twist injected into the method that this creature of the night is undertaking. However, despite this compelling wrinkle, the same complaints I had for the first two issues remain here. Not enough time is ever really given to dive further into Blade’s character, especially considering what took place in the recent comic book crossover. Red Band doesn’t feel as extreme as it could be in some respects and doesn’t feel as intimate as it could be in others. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Exceptional X-Men

Exceptional X-Men has quickly become one of my favorite corners of the X-Men world, and issue #4 cements its top tier status. Writer Eve L. Ewing’s investment in new recruit like Melee, Axo, and Bronze gives the series a bolt of fresh energy as well as a grounded point of view free of most continuity barriers. Issue #4 specifically narrows the focus to Bronze, and the bigger personalities of White Queen and Iceman make for a wonderful contrast. While that’s happening, the mystery surrounding Kate’s decision to split off from everyone comes further into view, adding a welcome element of mystery to an already compelling recipe. Artist Carmen Carnero and colorist Nolan Woodard bring so much depth and personality to Bronze and the rest of the cast throughout the issue, and while they also can hit hard with epic action, they also known how to land the critical emotional beats that can’t help but keep you hooked on what happens next. This team might be one of the newest on the X-Men block, but it’s also becoming one of the best. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Hellhunters

World War 2 is always a fun time for Marvel’s super heroes, which makes sense considering characters like Captain America, Bucky, and Nick Fury were born as a result of the conflict. With teams like the Invaders and the Howling Commandos normally being the “go to” examples of super heroes fighting against Adolf Hitler’s forces, Marvel Comics is looking to branch out with a new World War 2 fighting force unlike anything seen before. In the premiere issue, we see the early formation of these Hellhunters, but do we also get a worthy opening salvo for this new Marvel band of heroes? – Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Iron Man #3

Spencer Ackerman’s new take on the Iron Avenger is one that was able to balance the high octane fun and insanity of the Marvel Universe in some unexpected ways, and this third issue is perhaps the best example of that so far. Blending a fight worthy of all things Iron Man and Tony Stark’s fight in a boardroom that is unlike any boardroom ever seen makes for some hilarious and fantastic yarn-spinning. Julius Ohta solidly captures the wild environments and action necessary for Tony Stark’s current wild ride. While it is a little disheartening to see the Stark-Roxxon War seemingly wrapped up in a neat little package here, the issue still makes for a fantastic ride in Tony’s latest adventures. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

Mystique #3

Mystique might lack some focus here and there, but the story at its center remains compelling throughout the third issue. The characters of Fury and Mystique are such a no-brainer combination for a game of cat-and-mouse, and it would be tough to make a story about this duo uninteresting. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Rogue Sun #24

Rogue Sun is able to pull off the difficult trick of bringing focus to both the past and the present in the same issue, with both elements bringing some weight and excitement to the story. The past influences the present and sets the entire saga up for the future, all in one standard sized issue. This is how it’s done. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Timeslide #1

Honestly, when it comes to Marvel using comics to hint at what’s to come in their universe, Timeslide makes for one of the more ingenious ways of laying out the breadcrumbs. Creating an X-Men story that features some of the biggest time traveling members of the team joining forces to take down a unique threat works well in not only hinting at the future but showing what some mutants have been up to in the post-Krakoa era. Bishop and Cable work well bouncing off one another, even though there is a part of me that wishes they would reference when they were once bitter enemies trading blows in the timestream. If you’re a fan of any of these X-Men, or want a glimpse at what’s to come in the Marvel Comics Universe, Timeslide if worth your time. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

Ultimate Black Panther #11

A recurring complaint I’ve hard about Ultimate Black Panther is that it is both not too different from a regular Black Panther comic, but also that series writer Bryan Hill seems to spin his storytelling wheels to make sure all the pieces are in the right place. Ultimate Black Panther #11 could very nearly fall into this category but this issue feels like the night before a battle, an instance where the calmness and the placing of the pieces are not only necessary but fundamental to the larger story. Carlos Nieto steps in as a guest artist for the latest issue (with series regular colorist David Curiel still credited) and though it largely fits in with the work by Stefano Caselli, some awkward anatomy certainly stands out.

– Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

West Coast Avengers #2

West Coast Avengers #2 is a solid second outing for the newly assembled iteration of Earth’s Mightiest B-Team. That Rhodey and Tony are trying to rehabilitate villains with the group helps give this iteration of the team a distinct identity. However, while it’s an enjoyable read, some issues pop up. Gerry Duggan has a light, snappy, often humorous tone. However, as tends to be the case with other writers of a similar style, he’s coming close to making everyone funny in the same ways, robbing each character of their distinct identities. Visually, where the previous issue had a sub-bleached atmosphere, the visuals don’t change drastically enough to suit the nighttime raid that is the core action of the story, with it all looking overlit and lacking dramatic shadows and lighting. There are also issues with the layouts, which use too few panels to convey the action meaningfully, instead feeling more like glossing over the details. Despite the uneven visuals, the relatively low stakes (so far) and oddball cast help maintain West Coast Avengers’ charm, making it feel like a spiritual successor to Duggan’s run on Marauders. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

X-Men #9

The latest X-Men crossover, and the first post-Krakoa, reaches structural collapse in X-Men #9. Multiple artists contribute to the issue, creating a depthless mess of characters committing vaguely defined acts of violence seemingly devoid of character or meaning. What actual plotting exists retreads old ground as present-day Cyclops and Rogue do their best impersonation of 2011’s Cyclops and Wolverine, relitigating the merits of Xavier’s dream, their old teacher’s influence, and what fighting for a better world for mutants looks like. It’s a conversation that might be interesting if it at all took into account everything the X-Men have been through over the past decade and some change, but the “Raid on Graymalkin” writers seem so blindingly intent on creating a storyline that is accessible to readers who checked out of the Krakoan age that they’re willing to simply regurgitate the plot of an older event free of meaningful new wrinkles. The result is a messy, hollow endeavor soaked in nostalgia for an era that resonated for reasons beyond this current direction’s grasp. If the issue’s ending doesn’t make your eyes roll, you’re simply operating on a different wavelength than I am. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Image Comics

Dust to Dust #1

Dust to Dust #1 works on every level. While the series will turn into a mystery thriller, the first issue doesn’t rely on that premise to tell a good story and get the reader hooked. Instead, it’s the humanity of the characters and the challenges facing them from both without in a Great Depression/Dust Bowl setting and within that make this such a strong kickoff. Pair that with the setting of a time in American history that perhaps doesn’t get enough attention in fiction and entertainment and the issue feels like the making of an incredible series. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Geiger #9

Geiger #9 is almost all action, with Geiger facing off with the new King in a battle that threatens to endanger the entire town Geiger has come across as well as some complicated impacts on Geiger himself. But while the action is good and we get the heartfelt near-sacrifice of a friend, it’s Geiger’s message for the adults in the town that really stands out. It’s moments of humanity that make this such an interesting title and this issue in particular — the advice of a grieving father to others about how their attempts to protect may actually be harmful — really hits that chord. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #312

Larry Hama offers two scenes with two different outcomes, each built on the clash of modern versus antiquated warfare. Where Destro out-techs the Cobra forces standing in his way, the G.I. Joe ninja squad successfully takes on all comers despite seemingly being outgunned on every level. But this issue is Destro’s, a fast-paced read that sees the man in the chrome mask blowing through Springfield like a force of nature. If anyone can convey that sensibility through comic book visuals it’s Chris Mooneyham and Francesco Segala, whose artwork oozes drama and fiery atmosphere through lighting choices, layered layouts, and a textured approach to coloring. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #312 is over before you know it, but that’s because it’s such a thrilling read, especially as the first major player in this complex game of over-the-top intrigue finally falls. If you’re looking for gritty, action-packed comics, look no further than G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Larry Hama and his collaborators have been delivering for years. They show no signs of slowing down now. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Redcoat #8

Simon Pure has stumbled into quite the problem in the latest issue of Redcoat. Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch remain at the top of their game here, portraying the titular character as he fights against a family that holds a lot in common with Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s collective. It make for a fun and breezy one-off that ultimately is lacking in some of the mystic time-traveling motif the series has been known for some time, minus the final pages. So far, Redcoat has been free to operate outside of the other titles of the Ghost Machine line though it seems as though this might be coming to an end. There’s plenty to enjoy here in this one-off issue, though, this story is one that doesn’t feel like a must read to the overall arc so it’s fair to keep that in mind to boot. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Void Rivals #15

There remains a lot happening in the pages of Void Rivals and unfortunately, the sheer number of moving pieces continues to make this series the weakest of the Energon Universe. Not to say that there isn’t fun to be had here when it comes to following a rag tag collection of Transformers and GI Joe favorites, but the space-faring adventure doesn’t feel as though it gels as well as it should. Kirkman’s universe building alongside Lorenzo De Felici’s art accomplishes their tasks but it never manages to hit the same high bar that has made this new Skybound universe so appealing. If you’re an absolutist for all things Energon, this makes for a strong enough showing but those not caught up might find themselves lost in the sauce. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5