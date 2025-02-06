Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/5/2025

Play video

Happy new comic book day! It’s another big week in the world of comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the new releases from this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for two of this week’s biggest books in Batman #157 and Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #1, so if our smaller reviews here pique your interest, make sure to check out the full reviews for a much more comprehensive analysis of those issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Absolute Superman #4

Jason Aaron continues to find new and exciting ways to remix DC continuity in the pages of Absolute Superman, with each new reveal deployed in a way that feels fresh and surprising. Rafa Sandoval’s artwork, with colors by Ulises Arreola, continues to be a major driving force for what sets this take of Superman apart from the mainline DC books. Beyond the changes that Aaron is remixing and reworking, Sandoval embodies a powerful and awe-inspiring version of Superman that can be seen in each panel. Absolute Superman remains a must-read, and an easy jumping on place for new readers.

– Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Batgirl #4

Batgirl #4 continues to dive into the complexities of a mother daughter relationship through a very unique lens, that being when said mother and daughter are being hunted by a deadly clan of warrior ninjas. That doesn’t happen everyday after all, and it’s provided Tate Brombal a lovely canvas in which slowly shift and evolve Batgirl and Shiva’s initially cold dynamic. A few additional threads of intrigue are also woven into the bigger action, but that action often steals the show, and it’s all credit to Takeshi Miyazawa, Wayne Faucher, and Mike Spicer. Whether the action takes place in Batgirls’ mind or in the real world, it all kicks, and there’s one sequence in the book’s second half that is so cinematic it demands a bucket of popcorn. Shifts in motivation and in approach all feel earned and genuine, and when the action ramps up it’s always effortlessly stylish, so if you aren’t paying attention to Batgirl, you’re missing out on a rather special adventure. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Batman #157

Despite the lingering question of what this all will mean for Batman going forward, Batman #157 is a good read. Zdarsky wraps up the long story he started almost three years ago, and leaves the hero a little wiser, and maybe even a little changed. The book has solid art from Jorge Jimenez and Tony S. Daniel overall and between the art and the story we’re once again reminded that while Batman is in many respects very different from the rest of DC’s roster, he’s a hero with a lot of shades and nuance when he moves from the shadows to the light. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Batman: Off-World #6

Batman: Off-World #6 is a bit of a tedious finale to the run. Part of that isn’t the story’s fault directly — the length of time since the previous issue (which was released last August) has largely killed the story’s momentum. After that, however, Aaron jams a lot into this final issue, including a flashback scene explaining Batman’s plan that goes on longer than necessary, and then some narration in the guise of internal reflection by Batman that feels a bit forced. There’s still a good bit to enjoy h ere, with the action element of Batman battling the Blakksuns, but even in its final chapter this really just feels like a lower quality copy of Superman’s Warworld story, just done over a shorter span of issues and without the skill. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

Birds of Prey #18

Half the fun of a Birds of Prey series is simply watching the team interact with each other, nonetheless save the world together, and that feels like a perfect description for Birds of Prey #18. Kelly Thompson continues to push the whole team in interesting directions, and because of the work done on an individual level, it allows for every formation of the team to shine in a different and always entertaining way. The biggest representation of this is Barda and Batgirl, who shine whether they are battling an army of soldiers or playing video games at HQ, and yet Black Canary and Sin’s adventure is just as compelling, just in its own way. Juann Cabal, Adriano Lucas, and Clayton Cowles work magic with both teams throughout the issue, though some of my favorite moments are found in the unexpected but always welcome team-up with John Constantine, as it brings a bit of chaos to the festivities that shouldn’t be missed. Birds of Prey is on an all-time run, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Justice League: The Atom Project #2

Justice League: The Atom Project’s themes come better into focus in its second issue. Captain Atom wanting to expunge and destroy his powers is as if a nuclear bomb developed a conscience and decided to disarm itself, a reflection of the need for disarmament embodied in a single character. This is where The Atom Project’s split narrative structure becomes frustrating since the three-weeks-earlier portion of the story hasn’t yet explained how Captain Atom went from the person that the series keeps insisting based his entire identity around the idea that he is this nuclear-power superhero, who seems thrilled to have his powers return, to the person who is now seeking to eliminate those powers, without effectively building tension or mystery through that dichotomy, only confusion and the sense that something is missing, narratively. The artwork sets the mood well for this political thriller with superpowers, however, the characterization of Ray Palmer is still somewhat off-putting, displaying a single-minded focus that borders on sociopathy. The Atom Project’s themes are interesting and worthwhile, and it’s got the right vibes, but it would have benefited from a more straightforward storytelling approach. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Poison Ivy #30

Poison Ivy #30 isn’t a bad issue, but it does tend to weigh itself down a little with explaining things and, in doing so, feels like we’re doing a retreat of things this run has already done before. The issue sees Ivy confronted by Xylon, the avatar of the Grey and now Ivy is made privy to a sort of struggle between humans, the Green, and the Grey along with the arbiters, something called the Parliament of Trees. It all sets Ivy up to be the last-resort ambassador between them all, but while it’s interesting, it also feels like we’ve just overcomplicated things to a point where they don’t quite make sense. It’s as though the story has wandered off its chosen path and left readers as lost in the woods as Ivy is.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Two-Face #3

DC’s new villain-centric comic book series is one that has masterfully balanced the underworld of Gotham with Harvey Dent’s broken mindscape. Weaving a story that can both fuse gritty, crime shenanigans with cosmic horror is no easy feat, but Two-Face’s creative team does just that here. Even if you’re not a big fan of Two-Face, his titular series is one that has been blowing past my expectations so far, offering new interesting takes not just on Dent but some of the lesser-tier villains of Gotham’s seedy underbelly. If Two-Face continues to ride high, it might just come away as one of the biggest new superhero series of 2025. – Evan Valentine

Rating 4.5 out of 5

MARVEL

Phoenix #8

It’s not that Phoenix #8 is a bad issue of a great series, it’s just a more experimental narrative than any of the previous stories. Series writer Stephanie Phillips uses a unique structure, flipping between Jean and newer character Adani, with the powers of the Phoenix tethering them perilously together. Artist Alessandro Miracolo, with aid from color artist David Curiel, continues to give this series a unique visual flair, and the layered structure of the narrative here is given a firm foundation thanks to his work. As has been the case since the beginning, Phoenix remains a satisfying read that is quietly one of Marvel’s best. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

Power Man: Timeless #1

This new alternate future take on Luke Cage is so downright bizarre that typing out the plot might have many believing that I made the story up. Honestly, the approach to making Luke this benevolent, all-powerful super deity is one that doesn’t sit all that well with me. While there is one interesting foil at the start of this issue that sees Cage visiting the funeral of his best friend Danny Rand, there are so many elements that seem contradictory to Luke as a character. Making Power Man a celestial force while also interjecting a bizarre new villain doesn’t gel too well, which can be said for both the art and writing here as well. Power Man: Timeless has some big idea but it never feels as though said ideas are ever elevating the premise or giving us a character to really root for by transforming Luke Cage into a Swiss Army Knife of super powers. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

Scarlet Witch #9

Scarlet Witch vs Black Cat wasn’t on my bingo card this month, but now that it’s happened, I have to say it very much delivered. Scarlet Witch #9 finds Scarlet Witch and Amaranth facing the sly thief after she breaks into a magical vault, and it’s the way in which Steve Orlando explores not just their powers but how they interact with each other that sets the foundation for the delightful chaos that ensues. Turns out chaos magic and luck don’t mix so well, and it creates quite the playground, one that Jacopo Camagni, Frank William, and Ariana Maher take full advantage of. Plus, we even get the setup for a killer team-up thanks to those final few pages, so while this wasn’t the strongest issue of the series, it was profoundly entertaining, and set up an even bigger adventure to come. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #1

Kylo Ren is quite the controversial character in the history of Star Wars, going from one of the biggest villains of the latest film trilogy to a hero in his final moments. When it comes to Marvel Comics’ Star Wars universe, the franchise can explore timelines and moments in time that otherwise would have never been featured. Such is definitely the case with Star Wars: Legacy of Vader as the comic book series is examining the life of Han and Leia’s only son at a unique time in his life. When all is said and done, does Kylo’s new comic series do enough to justify its existence in a galaxy far, far away. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

The Avengers #23

Between Scarlet Witch and The Avengers, Black Cat had a pretty great week, though her run in Avengers might just be my favorite. If you’re going to build a story around a heist, it only makes sense to involve everyone’s favorite cat burglar Black Cat, especially when someone like Jed MacKay is at the helm. MacKay’s Black Cat always soars in whatever story she appears in, and The Avengers #23 is no different, as she provides a wonderful foil to characters like Storm, Iron Man, and Vision, though MacKay also weaves in plenty of hilarious moments for them as well. I still haven’t really connected with the bigger scope of this adventure involving the Grandmaster, but seeing Kang and Black Cat’s bigger plans play out is undoubtedly fun, and the various showdowns with the team throughout the issue by artist Farid Karami, colorist Federico Blee, and letterer Cory Petit are an absolute dream. While some aspects of the larger story haven’t clocked, the moment to moment adventure absolutely has, and I’m truly enjoying the ride. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Spectacular Spider-Men #12

Writer Greg Weisman is joined by guest artist Emilio Laslo focus on the many heroes and villains, who are a part of the Spider-Men’s current friendly neighborhood, in this latest issue. In the vast rotation of characters brought in to train the next crime fighter known as Elementary, Weisman is able to stretch his legs here, showing a mastery of many of their characters. On the villain side of the aisle, we are able to see both the Electros and an interesting new take on Curt Conners take hold. Spectacular Spider-Men remains the best 616-Spidey book on the market today for those looking for a light and breezy neighborhood Spider-Man story. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Ultimates #9

With The Ultimates building a resistance network to combat the world’s many evils, it’s only natural that one of their members should stand against the private-prison-industrial complex, and no Marvel character is better suited to that role than Luke Cage. The Ultimates #9 introduces the new Ultimate Power Man, a man imprisoned in Midas’ private prison system since he was a 15-year-old boy. The respectability politics that some perceive the original Luke Cage to embody in the modern age are replaced by revolutionary theories of liberation, modernizing and radicalizing the character in exciting and meaningful ways. The issue adeptly uses the nine-panel grid to place the entire narrative behind bars, in cramped and claustrophobic panels – until it’s not. The use of familiar iconography towards the end of the issue puts an exclamation point on the entire affair, and the return of the grid in the final pages, which act as an epilogue, expands the device’s symbolic meaning. The Ultimates remains the most relevant mainstream superhero comic being published today, and the somber, steady, deliberately paced The Ultimates #9 makes for a standout issue of a standout series. It’s a must-read story, even for those who haven’t been kept up the series. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Wolverine #6

The saga of the Adamantine continues but the Wolverine series can’t overcome the problems that the previous issues encountered. Now no longer in the woods, Logan is teaming up with both Nightcrawler and X-23 to take on some of his biggest villains who have been mentally hijacked. Wolverine’s inner monologue tends to bring things down here and while I would normally give this the same score as my previous reviews, I have to knock this one down lower for bringing back the absolute worst Wolverine villain of all time (for me anyway, though I think most Marvel fans will agree). This series badly needs a new direction as it remains one of the low points of the “From The Ashes” storyline for Marvel’s Merry Mutants. – Evan Valentine

Rating 1.5 out of 5

IMAGE COMICS

Kaya #25

Kaya reaches its halfway point with a momentous turn of events in a standalone issue focusing on seemingly forgotten characters from early in the series that may have upended everything readers knew about Kaya’s world until now. Kaya #25 is light on prose and dialog, which is fine since it allows more for Wes Craig’s lush and atmospheric artwork (enhanced by Jason Wordie’s unearthly colors) to shine through. What words do exist mostly form the internal dialog of Duke Brogo, the uncle of young King Zewl of the mutants who was once bested by Kaya and still holds a grudge. Brogo’s pensive, tired, deliberately paced dialog creates a palpable tension – it’s clear from early on that Craig is building towards something game-changing, and boy does he deliver, not only on the narrative promise but also with a stunning splash page that’s everything one might want from an adventure comic such as this. Craig has effectively marked the point in which the post-apocalyptic world readers have explored over the past 25 issues is about to be changed, for good or ill. Whatever the outcome, Kaya’s back half is primed to be one of the most thrilling adventures in comics. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

The Rocketfellers #3

The Rocketfellers #3 is a case of not a lot really happening but it still giving the impression that something is supposed to be happening. The issue opens with the people hunting the Rocketfellers seemingly starting to get closer while in the present, the Rocketfeller family continues to try to live in this new world. Roland is apparently working on an experiment that seems like it is going to end up a problem later on while Rachel deals with sexual harassment at work. There’s also a random bit where two brothers realize that someone in Washington State (likely the Rocketfellers) is stealing from them. How all these things come together remains to be seen. This issue, like the previous ones, say a lot but don’t really reveal anything. Hopefully the story will pick up the pace soon enough. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Snotgirl #18

Snotgirl #18 finally takes us back around to the bigger mysteries of the previous run — who are Caroline and Virgil really, and what are they up to. Cutegirl and Sunny Day in particular find themselves embroiled in this as they infiltrate Virgil’s secret hiding place in a crypt and confront him meanwhile Lottie is still stressing about her relationship while on this weekend getaway with her family and discovers some major family secrets in the process. With the mystery of the siblings back in play, this issue is both more interesting and more funny than ever and things are just getting more interesting. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

OTHER PUBLISHERS

Frankenstein: New World – The Sea of Forever #1

I don’t know anything about the stories Frankenstein: New World: Sea of Forever #1 comes from so this is a completely new adventure for me as a reader, as it picks up from Frankenstein: New World and BPRD: The Devil You Know, but even going in blind, The Sea of Forever has charm. While some of the mechanics here do not make sense as a new reader —why is Frankenstein walking around with this girl, what exactly happened to get them there — there is something calm about watching the two characters as they make their way around this new world and, eventually find themselves dealing with an impending danger after dark. The art here is also really very good. Overall not a bad read, even if new readers might not know what’s going on in full. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Grim #21

The world of Grim has been wild and weird since it debuted, but with issue #21 it goes into an exciting place. Scribe Stephanie Phillips has built layers into this examination of Jessica’s life across a multiverse of sorts, using the reader’s familiarity with this comic concept and making it feel unique to this franchise. Series artist Flaviano takes these larger “what might have been” concepts and imbues them with unique visual flairs, making sure that each universe has a distinct look (and like they’re from their own comic series). Longtime readers will feel rewarded by this one. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Sonic the Hedgehog #76

Sonic the Hedgehog #76 sees Sonic and his friends reckoning with the destruction of Restoration HQ and recovering from the events of the Phantom Rider arc. The result is one of those too-rare issues in which creators pause to take stock of how their characters feel and chart directions for these new impulses to take them. Ian Flynn writes as charming a Sonic as ever, and his scenes in the Chaotix office are light and fun. Conversely, the emotional confessions that occur among the Diamond Cutters and Restoration leadership, with some help from Silver, is a more delicate affair, the dialog all rings true without resorting to stale, over-articulated therapy phrases. Despite being an almost entirely conversational issue, the visuals keep things feeling energetic. The characters are model-perfect and there’s a lot of fun being had with layouts. But there’s also plenty of emotion, such as Jewel’s harrowing expression while sharing her guilt over Restoration HQ’s devastation. Sonic the Hedgehog #76 is an absolute delight, written and drawn with the confidence of creators who know they’ve crafted endearing characters worthy of their fans’ love. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #21

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures has told plenty of clever, inventive, and surprising stories. Issue #21 doesn’t rank among the best, relying on the familiar premise of a Raphael and Casey Jones team-up story. Well, it’s familiar to those who read other TMNT comics but not those raised exclusively on the 1987 cartoon — one of this issue’s best gags is a fourth-wall-breaking remark about this from Raphael. The problem is that the whole situation is played fairly straight without offering much to make “Raphael and Casey Jones from the ‘87 cartoon team-up” distinct from “Raphael and Casey Jones team up” in any other continuity, from the level of violence. That’s not to say there aren’t fun moments throughout, but it all feels like it’s going through the motions of a familiar dance, further stymied by some odd layouts that prove more distracting than enlivening. It’s a fine enough Saturday Morning Adventure for the TMNT family’s gruffest duo – those who have been reading this series consistently are unlikely to be put off – but it does feel a bit stale. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5