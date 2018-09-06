Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/5/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff has come together to read and review nearly everything released today. It isn’t completely comprehensive, but includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes The Dreaming #1, Asgardians of the Galaxy #1, and James Bond: Origin #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

We should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #2

The beautiful art from penciler Carlo Barberi and inker Art Thibert, with colors by Protobunker, is a highlight of the issue, delivering exactly the tone they need to sell a menacing cadre of kid supervillains. It is a hard sell, but every shot of the baddies works. A special shout-out should also go to letterer Rob Leigh, who did some fun and creative work in the issue and managed to elevate a script that was, frankly, a little too much of people standing around expositing to one another. The plot itself, meanwhile, seemed to be blowing by so quickly that one has to wonder how it will be stretched out over 12 issues, lending the issue a weird dissonance of a story that is at once too slow and too frantically-paced. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN #54

In any long comic run one would expect there to be some issues that are less exciting than others. When it comes to Tim King’s Batman that issue is Batman #54, but make no mistake: just because this issue doesn’t have the thought-provoking spiritual depth the previous two issues have doesn’t make this a bad issue. Instead, the issue takes a page from the wedding prelude issues and focuses less directly on Bruce Wayne/Batman and more on someone in his close circle, in this case, Dick Grayson/Nightwing. The story’s reflective quality gives readers a look at Dick’s evolution and journey as well as that of Bruce as well, especially in how their relationship came together. At times, the issue has an awkwardness — aided, in part, by the somewhat imprecise art by Matt Wagner — but that, too is a strength. Batman’s current situation is awkward, as is Dick’s service as Batman is over but his role as Bruce’s son is really only beginning. A little light on action, but strong in emotional weight, readers might not claim Batman #54 as a favorite, but it’s definitely a turning point and it will be interesting to see where things go for both Dick and Bruce going forward. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

BORDER TOWN #1

Some of the finest linework in American comics can be found in the first new series of the Vertigo Comics relaunch. It is a simply stunning issue when taken page-by-page with characters offering so much of themselves in a single glance and violence that is fast and brutal, driven by perfectly blurred fists, kinetic splashes of blood, and perfectly designed sound effects. Taken purely for its visuals, Border Town is perfect. That’s what makes the deranged balancing act of horror, comedy, and political commentary all the more delightful. This issue wears its themes on its sleeve, but still manages to humanize what could be read as didactic through a cast of high school students with a great deal of complexity. The last few pages raise an already impressive standard once more with some of the most inspired supernatural designs this year. Border Town #1 declares itself one of the best new comics of 2018 with an entirely earned sense of bravado. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

COVER #1

The premise behind Cover reads as being more indulgent than clever. A comics artist being caught up in the web of a mysterious woman who may or may not be a CIA agent, but definitely knows too much about him is a fine concept for a quick story. Cover #1 stretches that single sentence across its pages with very little forward momentum. The dialogue between collaborators has its moments, but rarely justifies the pages of banter that drag the pace of this issue almost to a halt. Mack’s artwork is spare for much of the introduction as well, only coming into focus around the seeming femme fatale role and moments of real engagement. It’s a workable effect, but one that leaves an already thin plot often feeling thin in the telling as well. There isn’t enough to Cover #1 to provide much interest in the future and if this idea is to really take off, it will need to readjust its approach quickly. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE CURSE OF BRIMSTONE #6

The art shows some serious improvement in this issue, and some pages are downright gorgeous to look at. Sadly, that goes to waste as the story is as clunky as ever, completely losing itself in a battle over whether or not it’s fine to kill a kid, as long as they’re actually not a kid on the inside. Sounds confusing, right? There’s never any real direction in this issue and it leaves you wondering what purpose it serves in the overall story, which is already a drag. Last issue provided some hope for this series, but this installment went a long way toward squashing it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #35

Christopher Priest’s run on Deathstroke has been nothing short of definitive for the character, so it truly means a lot to say that Deathstroke #35 is one of the absolute best issues in the series thus far. The similarities between Batman and Deathstroke rise far above the normal banter of villain and hero, showcasing both men as fathers defined by violence and cynicism. That is what makes the surprisingly funny end of their battle and subsequent choices all the more powerful. While Priest’s version of Slade will never be a hero, he continually shows some small ability to change and that is made all the more stirring because of how hard he must work to earn it. As both a Deathstroke and Batman narrative, this story has been tremendous in how it humanizes both men without ever diminishing the genre elements that define them. A must read. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE DREAMING #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

While there has been some understandable skepticism surrounding the massive relaunch of Sandman-related stories, The Dreaming #1 shows that this is still fertile, creative soil for artists with sufficient ambition and skill. Spurrier and Evely construct an introduction to The Dreaming that is every bit as vibrant as any past fan could have hoped for. It is uninterested in revisiting the past, using that rich mythology to construct something new instead on multiple levels. While The Dreaming #1 is not a perfect issue of comics, with occasional stumbles in expositional dialogue and similar qualms, there is simply to much excellence in its pages to be distracted by minor flaws. There is already a rich setting and enthralling cast of characters ready to explore new terrain, and it’s exactly the sort of comic far beyond the norms of the industry that could capture the imagination and undying interest of even the most unlikely readers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

GREEN ARROW #44

This issue of Green Arrow is even more high-stakes and surprising than ever, but it features an absolute sense of earnestness that fans are sure to love. Ollie and Dinah try to track down their latest foe, just as that villain digs up one of the most complicated skeletons in Oliver’s closet. The Benson sisters have perfectly grasped how to tell a thematically dark Green Arrow story with Ollie’s long-standing values still at the center, in ways that other adaptations of the character might not necessarily succeed. And while Fernandez’s art occasionally has some missteps, the kinetic energy and depth of his panels gets increasingly interesting to look at as the issue goes on. It’s genuinely unclear where things will go next for Ollie, which makes this issue all the more exciting. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #54

Hank Henshaw is one of the more compelling villains on DC’s roster, but he isn’t the Green Lanterns biggest problem here. That would be regression. Most scenes involving the Lanterns come off as frustrating, as it seems preposterous that Lanterns who have seen as much as Hal and Guy could so quickly call Baz a traitor. Gardner’s lucky he’s even wearing a ring these days, so that characterization just doesn’t seem to make sense. Bad also regresses, as it feels not too long ago he finally got to a point where he had grown beyond his ‘Lantern with a gun’ origins only to go right back. The art is quite good throughout though, and having Hank Henshaw in full on villain mode is always a win, so we’re hoping next issue can get this back in the right direction. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #49

One of the best things about the Harley Quinn book is that it’s fairly predictable and, no, predictable isn’t bad. With Harley, no matter what the situation she somehow manages to come out on top and knowing that frees the reader to enjoy the brightly colored chaos that ensues from cover to cover. It usually makes for a fun read and fundamentally that’s what Harley Quinn #49 is: a fun read. It doesn’t break any new ground — and if you happen to prefer a Harley that’s more seriously disturbed rather than comedically crazy this probably isn’t going to be your favorite issue — but it supplies enough bam, pow, thunk to make it worth your while. The real gem of this issue, however, comes in the final panel. No spoilers, but Harley’s gotten herself into quite a mess yet again and this time, she might not be able to get out of it alone. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #33

Injustice 2 has had a lot of characters appear in its pages that don’t make it to the Injustice 2 video games. Characters like Conner Kent, Wonder Girl, and Booster Gold have all played big roles in the series bridging the gap between Injustice and Injustice 2, and we’ve been waiting to see exactly what their fates would be for months. While some of the characters are given a surprising new lease on life, another got a very fitting end, one that fans of the character will love. It’s a somber ending, but one that pays homage to the character and their most defining traits. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #7

In the midst of so many heroes and villains, such an enormous scope, and an incredible array of new ideas, Justice League finds its center and brings its titanic opening story to an impressive close. It evokes both ideas of history (i.e. Vandal Savage) and some imitative humor to close the circle as themes of balance are clarified. Many heroes play against type to stunning effect and every member of the League is given at least one impressive moment with Jim Cheung pacing a massive story across a surprisingly small package. What stands out most is how they become stronger through the acknowledgment of weakness and reliance on one another though. Reading this as a thesis statement for the future adventures of DC Comics’ premiere team it provides a lot of interesting ideas to explore and makes it clear why these are the heroes who can find the light even in the midst of so much darkness. Justice League is looking at a bright future. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTWING #48

Now THIS is the Nightwing story we’ve been waiting for. The events of the annual issue sent Dick on a mission to rescue his friends from the sinister Dark Web (which is still pretty absurd). However, in order to get them back, Dick needs to win an insane motorcycle race on an ancient, mysterious island. It’s a high-speed story that brings you in early, and keeps you engaged throughout. The change in artists does a lot for this story, allowing it to teeter on the edge of being really ridiculous, but allowing us as readers to take it seriously. It’s a fun blend of wild and wonderful that has been missing from Nightwing for some time. If this keeps up, Nightwing will easily become one of the top books on the shelves for DC. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE UNEXPECTED #4

Even for readers familiar with Final Crisis and the many strange names and events referenced in this issue, The Unexpected #4 will read as far too much exposition. It trusts the explanation of stakes to build tension rather than providing readers a real motive to care about the characters or their world. Much of the dialogue plays like something from a video game, explanatory with only the hint of personality (and those existing on a single note). The visuals aren’t much better. While the glimmer of a good idea lies behind this issue’s big action sequence, the villains and big moments don’t provide much to excite readers. They are stock figures who don’t capture the initial promise found in the new heroes of The Unexpected #1. Like every installment since the series’ debut, this one falls far short of expectations. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

UNITED STATES VS. MURDER, INC. #1

The creative team of Brian Bendis and Michael Oeming reunite for another street-level crime series: United States vs. Murder Inc. This issue introduces Jagger, a young girl trained to be the hitman for the Bonavese crime family. Jagger starts down her path at a young age, trained by her uncle after her father is killed in retribution. Jagger wants to be the first female hit man for the crime family, although her uncle warns her that it’s traditionally a male job and that she’ll face opposition from traditionalists. Both Bendis and Oeming are at the top of their games here – Bendis does gritty noir and crime stories so well, and he doesn’t let his dialogue tics get out of control. Oeming’s art is a bit more cartoony than it is in Powers, but it’s a good look for the comic and gives it a distinctive feel separate from their other collaborations. United States vs Murder Inc. has a strong first issue and my only complaint is that it ended way too quickly. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP #5

For as great of a series as Ant-Man and the Wasp has been, the conclusion feels a little lackluster. That’s not to say it isn’t good, because it’s definitely a solid issue, it just doesn’t hold up to the standard of the rest of the series. The conclusion feels very, VERY rushed, with the two lead characters (who remain genuinely enjoyable) just mouthing off a bunch of big words to explain how everything will end. As a reader, it makes you feel slightly disconnected from the story that has been so inclusive to this point. Still, like I said, it’s a solid book, and it doesn’t change the fact that the overall series was a homerun. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Artist Matteo Lolli delivers a solid issue on the visuals front, keeping things lively from page to page with bright colors and plenty of fluid action sequences, and Throg looks amazing in those surroundings. Asgardians of the Galaxy #1 delivers all the elements of a successful launch. A great cast, lovely art, and a compelling reason to team-up in the first place. How it uses Loki in the future will dictate just how far this series can go, but it is off to a delightful start. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

ASTONISHING X-MEN #15

Astonishing X-Men #13 continues to be the most self-aware X-Men book being published. Matthew Rosenberg gives this motley X-Men team plenty of with as they take digs at each other, even as the team grows closer together and bonds over what it means to be X-Men, even if they’re not technically allowed to call themselves that. Greg Land is joined by Neil Edwards on this issue, but that doesn’t change the fact that his hyper-realistic, supermodel characters feel ill-fitted when paired with Rosenberg’s self-deprecating tone. The dialogue, the tone, the plot are all there for an exciting and unusual X-Men series, but without the visuals to match it continues to feel half-baked. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS #7

Let’s just get this out of the way first: This is far and away the best issue of Aaron’s Avengers run so far. Instead of the jumbled team-up book that we’ve been getting, this issue focuses solely on the origins of the prehistoric Ghost Rider, and it’s phenomenal. Aaron is spellbinding when given one or two truly troubled characters, allowing their stories to really grow and flourish. This is the kind of series he was meant to write, and I’d love to see more of it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

BEN REILLY: THE SCARLET SPIDER #23

The Scarlet Spider gets really dark. Really, really dark. The twist in this issue is vintage Peter David – a happy moment twisted into something with unimaginable pain. Although the issue isn’t perfect (the ending/set-up for next month’s chapter is crammed into two pages because they needed to set up the twist so well), this is a good issue and is a great payoff for those who have been sticking with this book for the long run. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

This month’s issue of Captain America reframes the first two installments as staging. The picture of America after Secret Invasion has not been uniform throughout Marvel Comics, with many series ignoring it entirely. That shattered sense of national identity is intrinsic to understanding this story and the placement of its characters as displayed in these events. The most impressive action sequence of the series thus far frames continuing revelations regarding conspiracies and corruption. Not everything is revealed, but the scope and stakes of this growing threat are made much clearer. The result is the best issue of this new volume, one that skillfully blends Coates’ rhetoric with the most stirring bits of superhero and spy action so far. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3

Every time you think Cosmic Ghost Rider has gotten as ridiculous and delightfully absurd as it could possibly get, Donny Cates & co. surprise once again. The third issue of this mini packs an ever bigger punch than the first two, with a visit from a new, futuristic Guardians of the Galaxy, a slaying of the entire Marvel universe, and a final page that there is literally no way to prepare for. Cosmic Ghost Rider is wacky in all the right ways, and every panel is nothing short of thoroughly enjoyable. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEADPOOL #4

This issue plunges Deadpool head-first into Weirdworld, with some solidly delightful end results. The set-up places Young in his element in a pretty particular way, with the issue reading like an even darker version of I Hate Fairyland. Hepburn’s art also helps tie it all together, with some panels being a lot to take in, but in a good way. While the issue itself is relatively inconsequential in the grand scheme of things, it does show how much fun Wade Wilson can have when he’s thrown into ridiculous predicaments. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATH OF THE INHUMANS #3

While the appearance of this issue might be less lush in nature, the pacing is altered in a manner that feels slightly more (in)human than the constant recap that has defined the series thus far. That doesn’t mean the central narrative device disappears; this series still insists on explaining the drama and meaning of almost every moment. However, in a slower set of moments building between the carnage before and however this miniseries ends, there is some improvement. The introduction of multiple characters to this saga, some more easily anticipated than others provides some sense of what makes this challenge great, rather than simply insisting that it is. The series is still primarily a charnel house, but it’s not without its moments. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #5

The Hulk has remained cloaked in shadows as both he and the monsters he battle remain mysteries to outside observers, until now. Joe Bennett lets loose with an impressive array of splash panels as the cliffhanger of Hulk and Sasquatch squaring off is followed up with no hesitation. It is an impressive display of action, and one that never loses track of the series tone as a horror comic. What makes this display of power scary is not simply the claws and muscles on display but something much more elemental in both character’s makeup. It is the closest the series has come to revealing its overall mysteries, and they are bound to themes of identity and rage in a very satisfying manner. Even as Hulk steps out of the shadows this series does not skip a beat. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN ANNUAL #1

This annual is the kind of book Old Man Logan should be all the time. Rather than put the titular character in the present, as the series has done for quite some time, the annual takes things to the world where OML came from, where the heroes are gone and the world is run by chaos. Here, Logan hunts a team of wannabe Punishers, all of whom take crazy to a whole new level. The art in the book is reminiscent of not only the original OML series, but also Lemire’s run on the more recent go-round. Those who have craved a true Old Man Logan story will undoubtedly be pleased with the annual. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUICKSILVER: NO SURRENDER #5

While this miniseries had begun to stretch its story, the climax hits plenty of high notes in quick succession. The legwork of establishing Pietro’s most important relationships and the history that defines his attitude and role within the Avengers make these final moments a far more poignant character study. Even if the explanation for his antagonists reads as an excuse to tell this specific story, its destination makes that seem worthwhile. Quicksilver has rarely been a favorite Avenger, often defined by his pettiness and anger. This series has done a tremendous job of humanizing him without forgiving or dismissing those elements. That makes for a very strong ending to one of the best Quicksilver stories ever. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SILVER SURFER ANNUAL #1

It’s common to see the Silver Surfer’s tragic nature be forgotten, especially in the midst of wacky Defenders stories or epic cosmic battles. This one-and-done take on the classic Marvel character embraces his inherent pathos and constructs a Rosetta Stone for new readers and poignant reminder for returning ones. It is a parable skillfully crafted to address the scale of what the Silver Surfer did before he reformed and construct a stinging reminder of just how much is lost with a single life, much less an entire planet. Every page is beautifully built, summoning immense ugliness and beauty, often within a few panels of one another. Themes of environmentalism, hope, and memory are all addressed with precision and grace. In a week filled with ongoing stories of superheroes, Silver Surfer Annual #1 reminds us how much can be accomplished in a single issue and how special the Surfer is within the Marvel pantheon. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #38

Spider-Man/Deadpool takes an unexpected trip to the Savage Land, as the two heroes and their android “son” are involuntarily teleported there by the Wrecking Crew. Most of this issue examines the Spider-Man/Deadpool relationship under a new lens – that of parenthood. Spider-Man is the serious and slightly overprotective sort, while Deadpool is the cool parent who lets their kid do anything in the name of having an “experience.” It’s an interesting way to frame the relationship and personalities of these two characters, but it does at least continue to keep the team-up book fresh after almost 40 issues. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #53

The battle rages on between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire as Luke and Han do their best dogfighting in hopes of staving off their pursuers as long as possible. Meanwhile, Leia hatches a plan to infiltrate the enemy’s most powerful ship in hopes of hacking the necessary codes, though Vader himself isn’t far behind. Earlier issues in this arc got off to a rough start, but with the break-neck action finally unfolding in a series of exhilarating space battles, artist Salvador Larocca is this arc’s biggest strength, delivering explosive action by balancing precision with chaos. With two issues left, the stage is set for a compelling showdown between Leia and Vader himself, which could be a realm rarely explored in the galaxy far, far away. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #2

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Annual shifts focus away from the archaeologist slightly to focus instead on monster hunters Winloss and Nokk, with Aphra revealing herself to have hired the duo to procure a rare beast for a superior. Aphra appears as a hologram guiding the duo through a labyrinthine cavern towards fortune and a possible fatal encounter, leading to the issue culminating with a reveal of Aphra’s ultimate scheme. For better or worse, this second Annual keeps with the tradition of the Aphra series introducing all-new characters and focusing on their exploits, which may excite some readers while annoying others. As far as this duo goes, they’re mildly entertaining, making for a mostly fulfilling story. Many of us would rather have seen Aphra’s encounter more familiar faces, but, given the current state of the overly complex narrative in Doctor Aphra, it was a relief to see a self-contained story. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THANOS LEGACY #1

Thanos Legacy tells the story of what happened to Thanos between the end of the “Thanos Wins” story, and the time when Gamora killed him in Infinity Wars. It’s an insightful look into the mind of the Mad Titan, and it definitely gets you excited for what’s to come with the storyline going forward, especially given the massive cliffhanger at the end. I also want to give a special shout out Brian Level because the art is fantastic, especially the few frames he gets with Cosmic Ghost Rider. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM: FIRST HOST #2

I can already tell that, after two issues of “First Host,” it’s going to be difficult to review this series. It’s going to be hard to find new and inventive ways to say, “Don’t read this book, it’s very bad,” for five consecutive issues. With the existence of the new Venom ongoing, that has literally rewritten the character’s entire existence, it’s easy to feel as though this book is irrelevant to the character’s story. Hopefully it gets better as it nears the conclusion, but I’m not exactly counting on it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

WEAPON X #23

Weapon X #23 is a mess and that’s honestly what makes it awesome. If you’ve been following the series you know that Deadpool showed up last issue and writers Greg Pak and Fred Van Lente take full advantage of that, pairing some solid quips with artist Yildiray Cinar and colorist Frank D’Armata’s deeply enjoyable action scenes. The combination puts on quite a fight and it’s a delight for the eyes. It also gives way to one of the more interesting story twists that Weapon X has had in awhile. Hopefully that twist will lead to a story with a bit more payoff than the short, episodic arcs we’ve seen from this title so far, but if not, Weapon X #23 is at least fun to read just as it is. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #35

The conclusion to X-Men Gold‘s “Godwar” arc doesn’t really live up to its name, feeling more like a god skirmish than a war. Where previous installments at least had consistently solid artwork Michele Bandini, this issue’s artwork split between Simone Buonfantino and Giovanni Valletta, which creates a visual break both with previous issues and within this issue alone. The story is underwhelming, largely painting by numbers with Stormcaster continuing to serve as a wanton, hammer-shaped deus ex machina. It all unfolds predictably and forgettably as X-Men Gold jogs to its conclusion. There’s nothing to hate in X-Men Gold #35, but there’s not much to love here either. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BLACK SCIENCE #38

As Black Science builds ever closer to its true finale, it tempts readers into buying an anti-climax in this issue. It’s possible to see the examination of solipsistic philosophy as the endpoint of a journey that has never been entirely clear on what it actually believes in an examination of the universe and nature of human choice. Black Science is at its best in moments of sturm und drang and high adventure, and there’s enough present here for the issue to get by. Yet so much of the page is spent in captions and monologues that stretch points with minimal depth too far. The last page suggests that a better conclusion still lies in wait, as this conception of a final revelation fails to pay off even the most recent story arc, much less the 37 prior issues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BULLY WARS #1

Skottie Young’s latest offering, Bully Wars, pulls of something a little unusual for a comic book. It manages to appeal to kids and adults both by playing on the nearly universal experience of schoolyard bullies. While that sounds like it would be a grim, difficult book if you’ve read Young’s previous Image series, I Hate Fairyland, you know that’s not the case and even if you haven’t you’ll find out soon enough. The bright, zanzy colors and art in the issue are enough to alert a reader that this is going to be a fun tale. The story in the issue centers around Rufus, the big bad bully from middle school who suddenly discovers he’s the one being bullied when freshman year at Rottenville High School rolls around. The somewhat cliche reversal sees Rufus with a taste of his own medicine and an ally in one of hs former victims as they team up to win the Bully Wars. The book is a fun read and a safe, comfortable premise. In many ways it feels an awful lot like a Cartoon Network show circa 2000 and if that’s not enough reason to read it then I don’t know what is. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

CALL OF DUTY: ZOMBIES 2 #1

The new Call of Duty: Zombies 2 comic introduces one of the four characters that will appear in the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies mode. Bruno is introduced as a former Parisian enforcer turned French Legionnaire, who ends up getting caught up in an occult mission while seeking redemption for his past. The comic seems to explain why Bruno is fighting zombies on the Titanic (in a video game that hasn’t come out yet), but honestly both the art and rather boring plot really makes it hard to care about the character or his past. Even worse, there’s not even any zombies (outside of a cameo appearance at the start of the book) for fans of that genre to appreciate. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #42

Every issue of Giant Days is a treat. It’s rare that a comic book will tell a complete story in a single issue while still feeding the bigger picture that will, eventually, become a future issue’s central problem. This issue, it’s Esther’s turn to have the story’s focus. As readers of the series know, we’ve been getting a slow unfolding of Esther’s heart for a few months now and it all pays off in one of the most realistic, beautifully written, and absolutely heartbreakingly honest comic book issues I’ve read in a long time. It’s easy to see yourself in Esther’s shoes, just as it’s easy to see yourself in Ed’s as well. That, along with the well-placed references to 1990s television, make for a truly outstanding issue of a truly outstanding book. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #34

Ah, Invader Zim. In a book in which we probably shouldn’t expect much, this title imagines to exceed what little expectations I had in place. This book knows exactly what it is and it excels at that. This issue in particular is entirely based among the cosmos — a huge plus in my book, by the way — and that’s something fresh and exciting we haven’t gotten for quite a few issues. There isn’t any incredible underlying heart-felt messaging or anything of that nature but Zim doesn’t need that. Zim needs a couple of crude jokes and he’ll have himself one hell of a goofy book. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

JAMES BOND: ORIGIN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

An adult James Bond is known for his love of drinking, smoking, and women, which makes us wonder how the series would potentially deal with these facets of the character. Additionally, we’ve also come to expect a fair share of automotive and technological gadgets to help Bond out of a variety of situations, which are other aspects of the character we’ve yet to see and, given he’s a teenager, likely won’t see. Die-hard fans of James Bond or classic spy stories will surely enjoy the arenas this story is beginning to explore, but the casual fan will surely be asking why this series exists in the first place. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

LEVIATHAN #2

Leviathan is one of those comics that you’ll either love or hate. If you enjoy John Layman’s brand of satiric and irreverent humor, you’ll enjoy this new issue, which is somehow even more bonkers than last month’s debut chapter. Nick Pitarra also proves that he can make anything look gorgeous – even the systemic and cruel massacre of hundreds of innocent dinosaurs. There’s a manic energy in Leviathan, perhaps a bit too manic for my liking, but it’s still an enjoyable lighthearted read. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE LONG CON #2

The second issue of The Long Con is an improvement on the first as it begins to explore the conspiracy and post-apocalyptic society that has led to this bizarre scenario. Anyone who has ever attended San Diego Comic-Con will appreciate the oversized displays of this satirical take both before and after its fall. The story appreciates the various takes on fandom and how this sort of consumerist orgy can bring out all stripes of people. Jokes condemn certain elements, but there’s a consistent sense of love for the culture beneath any of the violence or riots for processed meat. While this isn’t a must read comic, it will likely provide a very specific audience with some solid laughs and a perfectly sized dose of nostalgia for an event that is truly a mixed bag. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE NEW LIEUTENANTS OF METAL #3

The build to a final showdown between the New Lieutenants of Metal and Boy Band Nation is the quietest issue of the miniseries, but that’s only in comparison to the first two heavy metal issues. There is a lot of time spent configuring the story for the finale as the Lieutenants reconnect and their enemies are mourned or made even more dastardly. It’s all just as much fun though with ample references to the best bands and songs of the genre, with plenty of tongue in cheek gags about battling groups of fans. Lots of close up panels show off the distinctive designs for every character in this series where even temporary bad guys are memorable. This issue is another consistent installment that sets high expectations for the finale ahead. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #24

This issue of Paper Girls is just as dreamy and endearing as ever, as the stakes for our rogue band of travelers are taken pretty high. Vaughn and Chiang continue to craft a visually and thematically interesting narrative world, one that provides just enough answers while leaving other things out in the open. Where will things go next? It’s too early to say, but the ride will surely be worth it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

PREDATOR: HUNTERS II #2

Our “heroes” have to rely on local intelligence to locate the Predator they’re hunting, even if that intelligence is a young child offering guidance into the mountains in exchange for getting relocated to Canada. The Predator Hunters learn they’re not the only ones seeking the creature that locals refer to as “Djin,” though while they aim to kill it, others hope to harvest whatever tech they can to use on one another in future wars. The issue might be sparse on gruesome Predator violence, but some of the atrocities that are hinted at give us hope that the series can descend into monstrous mayhem, while we are also offered a complex narrative regarding multiple military forces all coming together for what they think is the “greater good.” Much like the original Predator film had messy military politics, Predator: Hunters II is delivering similarly, proving there’s more to this franchise than just terrors in the jungle. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROJECT SUPERPOWERS #2

With tones of Avengers: Infinity War in tow, Project Superpowers does an excellent job of balancing an ensemble cast, making sure to give each character their own chance to shine. Although there’s plenty of action in the issue’s 22 pages, I felt the the plot was rather lacking. At times it felt like this issue could have taken place over just a few pages tacked on at the end of Issue #1 last month. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

SNOTGIRL #11

Lottie Person is back after a five-month hiatus, unfortunately, you might need to go back and read the previous issues to find your footing with Snotgirl #11. While the issue does offer a brief recap, it picks up right where we left Lottie and her world of shallow, image-obsessed frenemies. Once you’ve acclimated, however, the issue seems to mark a shift in the story. Bryan Lee O’Malley has been slowly unfolding Lottie as more than just her social media personna over the course of the whole run, but this issue is the first time we really start to see Lottie slip — there’s even a moment where she is honest about what she really thinks for a change instead of just going for what she thinks will get her the most cool points. Perhaps a little less interesting is the way the subplots are unfolding. We still don’t know much about Coolgirl, the personal dramas of some of the other characters in Lottie’s orbit are there and brewing, but just don’t seem to be that interesting. Hopefully the big twist at the end of the issue is one that will serve to get things back on track — even as Lottie seems to be slipping off the rails. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SPAWN #289

It’s not a good sign when half of an issue is dedicated to recapping and explaining the plot of the past 10 issues, but that’s exactly what happens in Spawn #289. Without the confidence that its cliffhangers and convoluted plot mechanisms are clear, it spends an inordinate amount of space explaining to readers what they should have already understood. This isn’t even portrayed in an entertaining fashion as the page are drowned in ever darker waves of ink. What happens next is just as unimpressive as the build to this moment, all of it hinging on yet another cliffhanger that will only be impressive to the most dedicated Spawn fan. In spite of the many “twists” in this issue, the reading experience feels more like drudgery from start to finish. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE: HARMONY #2

We’re nearing the halfway point of this miniseries, and it’s setting up something interesting and surprising. As Steven and the gems attempt to investigate their latest dilemma, fans will get plenty of heartfelt, nuanced moments that the franchise usually brings, but Vidaurri’s writing brings a bit of extra charm and brevity to the whole situation. When combined with Rose’s adorable, dynamic art, it makes the series a charming read. It’s unclear what will happen next for the Crystal Gems, but the ride will hopefully be worth it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THIEF OF THIEVES #40

Thief of Thieves is setting up a final heist that falls somewhere between a Pierce Brosnan Bond film and Ocean’s 12. That isn’t to say that it is bad, only that it is patently ridiculous in a manner that is most effective in the midst of action. The first half of this issue is spent establishing cartoonish villains who reinforce their particular form of evil through the bluntest bits of plotting and action imaginable. Their overly complicated security and “doomsday weapon” are also explained in a fashion that drags on. Yet when things actually start to happen there is still a charm to watching these characters pull off nigh impossible feats. As narrative captions fade from panels the issue dramatically improves and promises the potential for an impressive story to follow. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNNATURAL #3

Just when this series has seemed to establish its status quo, it takes things into a new, oddly compelling direction. The issue puts Leslie and Trish both on particularly interesting paths, in a way that simultaneously feels complicated and mysterious, but not necessarily off-putting. Andolfo continues to craft a world that’s both narratively and visually interesting, one that is clearly much more than what meets the eye. If Unnatural keeps things up, it could be a weird and wonderful gem of a series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WALKING DEAD #183

The Commonwealth returns civilization as we know it to the pages of The Walking Dead. While Rick and his people have done a fine job building new communities, this more similar arrangement provides Kirkman and Adlard an opportunity to address familiar problems, and they waste no time in doing so. Corruption, enforced scarcity, and police brutality are all on the menu in a new story that is clearly a critique of the United States in 2018. The approach to these issues is consistently blunt, but the pacing makes reading this issue (and the couple before it) a thrill. Rather than linger any longer on questions of ambiguity, The Walking Dead has embraced didacticism and is using the same approach that has worked for horror and war to something much more political. Watching it unfold is undeniably interesting at the very least. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR BEARS #1

Dark Horse’s War Bears is rather unique amongst current comic titles, and and if you give it a chance there’s a good chance you’ll fall under its spell. Margaret Atwood’s War Bears is set in the 1940s in Toronto, and the characters and their surroundings are incredibly charming, helped along by Ken Steacy’s lovely artistic stylings. The book might not exactly be what you’re expecting though, as it’s quite a ways through the issue before we really see the hero that graces the cover in action. When she does debut she makes an impact though, and you pretty much had as at ‘Were-Bear with Polar Bear sidekicks’. That sentence alone warrants a look at the series, and we can’t wait to learn more about this hero and the person who brings her to life. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5