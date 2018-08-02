Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/23/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Batgirl #23, Black Panther #1, Invincible Iron Man #600, and Lumberjanes #50. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

BATGIRL #23

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Sure, the fate of the DC universe might not rest on the events of “Strange Loop Part Two”, but the end result is no less thrilling. The issue turns a simple premise on its head, creating a visually wonderful and cinematic journey for Barbara Gordon, one that readers will hopefully relate to in one way or another. It’s arguably the most profound that this solo series has gotten within the Rebirth launch, and a pretty great emotional foundation for the stories that are to come. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #20

After a really shaky couple of months, Batman Beyond has seemed to (mostly) find its footing. The art in the book is on par with the rest of the series, but it’s the story itself that takes a slight step up, focusing a lot of energy on the relationships Terry has with those closest to him. When the core of his character gets lost in the shuffle, the book takes a hit, though it sounds like Dan Jurgens figured that out and took the series back to what it does best. There are still plenty of kinks in the book, especially when it comes to the continuity between issues. All in all though, this is a good step in the right direction. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #981

“Batman Eternal” has had its ups and downs, but it definitely ends James Tynion IV’s tenure on a high note. Thankfully the onus is back on the Bat-family rather than the Omacs here, and new reveals satisfactorily bring certain characters back from the brink while also posting them in new and genuinely interesting directions. Eddy Barrows and Adriano Lucas deliver some truly lovely visuals throughout the issue, always accentuating the story’s heart and never diluting. Tynion ends his run with a heartfelt goodbye, but one that paints a bright future for all involved, though don’t be surprised if a tear or two slips out by issue’s end. It has something for every fan who’s followed the Gotham Knights on their crazy journey, and we’re so glad we had the chance to enjoy it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLASH #47

The Flash War is finally upon us, and it’s getting off to a compelling if predictable start. Getting the chance to see the Renegades back in action is always positive, and Howard Porter and HI-FI’s artwork ensures that kinetic energy flies in just about every scene. Despite a nice hook for Wally though, the big reveal and setup for this event just don’t feel fresh, especially in regards to who is involved. You can probably guess just from that description, and that tells you what you need to know. The seeds for a great story are here, but only if the book takes some chances and switches up the formula. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #45

After a breakneck pace to the start of the Darkstar arc, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps comes screeching to a halt as Jordan and his fellow Earth Lanterns continue their recruitment drive for their fight against the Darkstars. This issue continues a “hurry up and wait” trend in the comic, in which an arc quickly establishes a threat and a pending showdown, but then plods along for several issues to get to the big fight. And with the series ending in five more issues, it seems like the slower pace will continue for at least a little longer. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

HELLBLAZER #22

Everything about this issue of Hellblazer is as inauthentically British as possible. The dialect on the page reads as roughly as anything Chris Claremont might write in the 1970s. In turn the characters running through the various plots continue to resemble caricatures in manner, as well as depiction. It’s clear where the events of “The Good ‘Ol Days” are heading, but each strand of the story only inches ahead, building slightly on what was delivered previously. Outside of a handful of allusions of monsters to come and one horrifying end for an “old friend”, there’s little of value to be found here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE NO JUSTICE #3

This issue hits hard as No Justice enters its final act. Each of the four teams have plenty of action as they attempt to solve their own unique problems. The design of these teams is clearly purposeful in both the clever ideas they exploit and team dynamics. Many surprising pairings feel obvious after only a few panels.The introduction of Riley Rossmo as the artist for this issue barely causes a ripple. He adapts his distinctive style to match the spreads and storytelling that have defined “No Justice” so far, and is a perfect fit for some of the brutal moments here. This miniseries is shaping up to be one of the best DC Comics events in many years. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LOONEY TUNES #243

Looney Tunes #243 is a fine enough comic. The lead story is a Westworld parody, and as someone who doesn’t watch Westworld, I can admit to feeling like many of the jokes flew past me. The rest is pretty light, typical Looney Tunes fare, which never seems to work quite as well without the energy of the show’s classic animation. If this is your thing, you probably already know that it is. If it’s not, then there’s little reason to change that unless you’re a very curious Westworld fan. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MERA QUEEN OF ATLANTIS #4

It took a while to get here, but Mera: Queen of Atlantis is finally hitting its stride. There’s plenty to love in this issue, as there are plenty of fans who aren’t as familiar with Xebel’s history and royalty, giving Dan Abnett plenty of space to maneuver and create. The pairing of Orm and Mera is also bearing fruit, especially as Abnett plays up Orm’s internal conflicts between his Atlantean heritage and his newfound surface family. Granted, a bit less time could have been used to emphasize that point, but it’s a small blemish. Seeing the Mera we’ve come to know juxtaposed against the traditionalist Xebel we see here is a compelling contrast, and Orm continues to be a genuinely engaging wild card. The reveals here aren’t exactly shocking mind you, but that isn’t enough to detract from all the book’s positive aspects. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOTHER PANIC GOTHAM A D #3

The plot is quickly falling into place as the series finally settles its focus on its titular character in this issue. Besides a minor diversion that introduces some familiar and interconnected characters, the majority of pages are spent building bridges. Connections are made between Earths and to the ongoing story of Mother Panic, making it feel more essential than prior issues. None of the dialogue sings, but the action in this issue, specifically one showdown sings. It’s an improvement and the pages look as great as ever. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOTHERLANDS #5

Everything takes an ugly turn as Motherlands quickly builds towards a climax. The action in this issue is enough to justify picking it up as tussles between these individuals in exceedingly strange fighting gear become explosive. There are obvious big moments, but at least one page turn is shocking in the best possible way. All of the blood in these panels isn’t enough though, and the family connections and dangling mysteries take shape into something very interesting. It’s clear that restraint in prior issues has purposefully built to this one, and it pays off very well. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP #38

This issue reunites the Scooby gang with some old fans, as Batman and Robin — I’m sorry, I mean Blue Falcon and Dynomutt — come to the team with a problem. If you couldn’t remember the original series’ desire to parody the 1960s Batman series, this issue will remind you over and over again, with jokes about Blue Falcon’s “gritty reboot” and parodies of various Injustice League villains. All at once, the issue is charming and a little thematically uneven, mixing comedic antics with a joke about two wrongly-convicted murderers (no, really). But all in all, the end result is at least fairly entertaining, and has enough whimsy to make fans not feel disappointed. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #3

SILENCER #5

Silencer #5 raises some serious concerns about the title character’s common sense. Honor is an ex-Leviathan assassin who was so good at her job that she actually got to walk away. But this issue features multiple double-crosses, all of which were obvious and telegraphed a mile away. What’s even worse, Honor’s son is caught in the crossfire, which was only possible because Honor doesn’t seem too concerned with being actively hunted by an underworld organization that has already tried to kill her in public once. At least Viktor Bogdanovic’s art continues to shine – he’s blends the JR JR aesthetic established in the first art with a Jim Lee/Greg Capullo look. It’s very 1990s, but in a good way. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #42

Suicide Squad delivers another strong issue with just the right balance between Batman and Deadshot’s quest, Zoe Lawson’s predicament with Kobra, and Amanda Waller’s counter plan. What this issue does best, though, is build a bit on the introduction of Captain Cold into the story. While Waller’s plan still isn’t clear, the panels where Cold interacts with Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang are equal parts funny and frustrating which is exactly what the characters themselves are experiencing. The only real weakness of the issue is the general theme that heroes and villains have the same fundamental motivation. While it’s not wrong, the approach feels forced and there are surely better ways of making the point. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

TERRIFICS #4

Doc Shaner. Doc Shaner. Doc Shaner. If my editor would let me, I would probably just write Doc Shaner’s name a hundred times, because that’s all you really need to know about The Terrifics #4. Shaner’s classic art style injects some much needed life into The Terrifics, which has so far felt a bit disjointed and lifeless. It also helps that the issues is centered around Phantom Girl, the “heart” of the Terrifics who’s been all but invisible so far. While the Terrifics have seemed like a bunch of jerks in past issues, Jeff Lemire uses Phantom Girl to soften them a bit and make them much more likable. This feels like the first issue to really show The Terrifics potential. I just hope that the readership was willing to wait four issues to see how terrific this series could be. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #47

The opening fight between Wonder Woman and Supergirl is an entirely weightless affair with the mass destruction of a city serving purely as setting with no reference after the fight is ended with a whimper instead of a bang. That is the best part of the issue as well. Once the focus shifts from Wonder Woman to Jason, this becomes yet another expository slog. A cruel twist of fate is revealed with almost no tension or true ramifications; it is simply information spoken among characters with little emotion or purpose. Those characters at least reflect a general truth about this issue and storyline. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

BLACK PANTHER #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

With those images of Storm in mind and the brutality of this empire firmly established, Black Panther #1 possesses a lot of momentum, even with so many questions swirling. Even larger thematic issues loom. Coates and Acuña are addressing slavery, a slavery perpetrated by T’Challa’s own people, that will require a deft touch and raise far more difficult questions than those in the plot itself. Yet this issue assures us that the story is mindful of these issues. It addresses them in the first page and implies answers will come for everything that may trouble or perplex readers. For now we are only asked to experience and understand the world in which this story takes place, and it is quite the experience in this debut. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #20

Under new leadership, the Champions have risen to a much higher level of fun and authenticity. This issue finds the group face to face with a villain who treads the line between good and evil. In line with many public faces today, he’s doing good things for the world at the moment, though his long term goal is much more harmful. The teenage Champions, who are gelling together better than ever, are put in a difficult place when facing the decision of whether or not to trust the all-knowing adult in front of them. It’s a wonderful allegory of teens today, struggling to figure out who and what they can believe or trust. Champions #20 is a solid issue on many fronts, no matter how old you may be. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #390

The considerably reduced scope of this farewell issue gives the central characters from the past year a much needed chance to breathe. Spider-Man serves as a counter-balance to the hellish events of Las Vegas and Strange’s own predilections for seriousness. It’s fun in a necessarily forceful way that ties into his role within Marvel Comics. The jokes land, and it’s a joy to see both Spidey and Bats take down Strange a peg. Together they make it clear why he’s one of the good guys. Even if Frazier Irving’s art doesn’t quite fit the mood and exaggerated emotions come off as forced within the panels, the effect remains intact. It’s as good of a goodbye as most. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FALCON #8

The Falcon #8 is a straightforward comic in which the Falcon, Patriot, Misty Knight, and Blade team up to fight a bunch of vampires. The action in this issue was great, and Joshua Cassara’s art is solid — his work reminds me a bit of a less-stylized Daniel Acuna. The one drawback to this issue is Sam Wilson and Blade bantering over who’s going to date Misty Knight. The bickering (which is mostly Blade whining about how Misty seems more interested in Wilson than him) reminds me of a late Silver Age comic, where the superheroes are more interested in establishing their masculinity to the team’s one female hero than actually doing heroic stuff. Love triangles are 100% my jam, but the jockeying for a date seems a bit out of touch in today’s world. At least Misty Knight has no issue shutting down Blade repeatedly. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE MYSTERY MADRIPOOR #1

One of four miniseries exploring Wolverine’s resurrection, Mystery in Madripoor features a team of all-female X-Men (and Domino) traveling to Madripoor to investigate whether Magneto had something to do with Logan’s body disappearing from his grave. Jim Zub makes good use of X-Men continuity to establish each member of the team’s personal connection with Wolverine, and we even got a nice in-story reason for why Wolverine would keep a secret bachelor pad filled with mementos from all his female friends. This isn’t quite the noir story that Marvel advertised it would be, but it’s still a fun start to what should be a grittier X-Men adventure. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

INCREDIBLE HULK #717

While Amadeus’ demands as the Hulk might seem extravagant, the scope and outcome of his meltdown read like an excuse to reassemble the status quo for a new series. “World War Hulk II” oversold its ambitions, which result in the genuine heart of this story being overshadowed by rough metaphor and spectacle. The concepts of anger and ambition, and how they affect even those of us without Bruce Banner’s issues, are notable, but handled in the most rushed of fashions here. It results in a final few pages that make for a fond farewell, but not a particularly resonant one. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

INFINITY COUNTDOWN DARKHAWK #1

The continuity behind Darkhawk has become a hazard in telling a story with the character. In spite of a perfect match in style for Chris Powell’s bonafides, this issue spends much of its time clarifying the status of his armor and the Fraternity of Raptors. While that makes it conceivably approachable for an outsider, it also bogs down much of the issue in exposition. As events move towards space and the “Infinity Countdown” tie-in, the narrative improves considerably. One guest star is particularly well-chosen and provides ample comedic possibilities for what’s to come. All of the pieces are in place by the end of this issue, and offer hope that Darkhawk will finally discover a foothold in the Marvel universe in the story to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #600

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Bendis’ plotting has legacy in mind. Every big twist and reveal can be linked to work he has touched across his tenure. While most of it is focused on recent storylines, specifically those with Doctor Doom and Riri Williams, there are plenty of touches addressing events and miniseries throughout his tenure. Favorite villains, specifically The Hood, are further elevated, and favorite heroes are given a chance to return. It’s not difficult to perceive both how these elements are meant to resolve lingering threads and how they hope to influence the future. The final few pages provide a runway for creative teams to come on Invincible Iron Man, if they choose to use it. In any case the ideas left hanging throughout the issue serve as an invitation for use. They seem to declare that Marvel Comics is a wonderful place filled with opportunities, and Bendis is happy to leave readers and creators alike with a final few ideas before moving on. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LEGION #5

The end of this series is a baffling affair. It stakes the rising action and sense of horror on a singularly potent image that is never as effective in execution as concept due to consistently flat line work. Hannah’s journey is at the center of the story, as it has been from the start, and a choice to introduce her motivations so late only bogs down the narrative. Both her own issues and their ultimate resolution make little sense beyond an outside need to deliver a twist. The conception of Trauma within this series, as character or theme, says very little with so many words on the page. While it might prove curious to dissect how this issue relates to real world trauma, it would offer little insight and certainly now worth the time. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #195

Max Bemis’ Moon Knight series isn’t afraid to take chances, and thankfully that amazing trait continues in issue #195. In most issues not having your lead show up in the first quarter of the book might be a bad thing, but there is a delightful oddball quality to the new arc’s villains that you won’t necessarily mind. When Moony does show up though he doesn’t disappoint, as Bemis has managed to find a wonderful banter and rhythm to the many personalities of Spector. On the visuals front Paul Davidson and Mat Lopes craft a slick and brutal version of Khonshu’s avatar, and deliver an at times disturbing opponent for him to punch. Davidson’s villain designs were so good in fact that we kind of wish they were left alone, but luckily they’re not gone altogether. If you’ve been waiting to get started on Moon Knight, there’s no better time than the present. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD MAN HAWKEYE #5

Old Man Hawkeye takes a slight detour this issue as the Madrox/Venom hybrids finally catch up to Clint Barton. After a narrow escape from Josie’s Bar (and accompanied by a new Ant-Man), Barton makes his way to an off-the-maps settlement run by an old ally of his. This is another solid issue of Old Man Hawkeye — the stakes continue to get higher as old enemies converge on him. His quest to kill the Thunderbolts seems more desperate than ever, although he’s not nearly as alone as he once thought. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #40

Old Man Logan #40 is the second and final part of what I’d consider the best story this book has told in some time, with the titular, overused mutant taking care of a group of younger, C-list X-Men characters. There’s nothing particularly incredible about the issue, and it is a little too on the nose from time to time, but overall it is a pretty solid addition to a series that’s gone through quite a few hiccups. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

SHIELD #5

After a years-long hiatus, Jonathan Hickman and Dustin Weaver’s SHIELD finally returns, and it does not miss a beat. Weaver provides stunning visuals, aided by Sonia Oback’s colors. Together with Hickman, Weaver depicts a battle occurring in three different timelines simultaneously. From a storytelling perspective, the artwork is challenging for both the good and less good sense of the word, but also spectacular when looked at as a whole. SHIELD #5 is an exciting penultimate chapter of this long-lost series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #33

Spider-Man/Deadpool #33 feels like a classic Spider-Man comic, but with a steady stream of Deadpool sputtering meta-nonsense on every page. Robbie Thompson has done a great job of balancing the melodrama of Spider-Man with the humor of Deadpool in this series, but when the Spider-Man drama goes up a notch, Deadpool’s wacky antics just feel out of place. Still, I enjoy how this comic keeps raising the stakes every issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #48

Our heroes’ covert mission somewhat succeeds yet isn’t without its setbacks, at the king they aimed to retrieve is too ill to be moved and succumbs to his frailty, though not without offering a final message to his people. Once this message gets into the right hands, the information could be what the Mon Calamari need to turn the tide on the Empire and take their planet back. The penultimate issue of this arc was relatively disappointing, as the Rebel spies’ mission was pulled off effectively, only to lead to underwhelming results. Epic action was teased for the next issue, though this issue failed to deliver any compelling action or dramatic reveals, making readers wonder why it has taken five issues to advance the story to this point. Additionally, the art by Salvador Larocca is distractingly disappointing, even with multiple panels in which we see the backs of characters’ heads, possibly as to avoid illustrating their faces. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 1 out of 5

STAR WARS ANNUAL #4

The fourth Star Wars Annual takes place before the events of Star Wars #8, focusing on Sana Starros’ exploits of trying to sell an ancient Sith lightsaber. Luke Skywalker is nearby, eventually having an encounter with the horrifying blade and also experiences the thrills of piloting a pod racer. The standalone story doesn’t offer much insight into plot holes in the series, though we do appreciate the nod to the prequel films by depicting Luke’s piloting abilities. Additionally, Darth Vader has a moment to witness his son’s skills, causing the Sith Lord to recall his own experiences as a young pilot with Force abilities. This Annual is far from essential, but Luke Skywalker fans will enjoy seeing him follow in his father’s footsteps. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #20

Much like the last arc of Doctor Aphra, this new storyline kicks off with lots of exposition, this time placing the rogue archaeologist in an Imperial prison in which she is forced to act as a soldier of the Empire. Despite the explosive implants that should be forcing her to fight, Aphra has managed to exploit a variety of mechanical weaknesses to avoid direct conflict. Her only rescue from the prison rests in a former ally, whom we can only hope comes to her rescue. Aphra is a compelling new addition to the Star Wars saga, yet by forcing her to meet new characters, readers must suffer through a complicated premise before we get to appreciate Aphra’s dynamic with these characters. The premise of this Imperial jail is compelling, and the tease of Aphra reuniting with an ally with which she has a complicated background could lead to excitement in the future, though it’s too early to tell if the new creative team of writer Si Spurrier and artist Kev Walker will use the character to her full potential. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS LAST JEDI ADAPTATION #2

When it comes to Marvel’s adaptation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I’m a bit torn. The art is superb; Michael Walsh and Mike Spicer work great together. The way they render scenes and convey action is strong, though there are some moments where the momentum and pacing rely on prior knowledge of the film — which is a recurring problem for this comic. Gary Whitta’s writing is also crisp, fleshing out some moments with dialogue or narration that helps add momentum to the events of the film. But sometimes the comic dwells on certain scenes that we don’t need to see, as if it’s checking of boxes. And while it’s fun to see Admiral Ackbar express gratitude in his dying moments, or the labor dispute from the perspective of Maz Kanata, sometimes I find myself wondering why I’m reading it and if it’s worth it for the casual fan. I’m not sure if this is a symptom of all adaptations or just this one. I hope it continues dwelling in the moments we didn’t see on the screen, and strikes the unnecessary moments from the script in order to maintain a strong pace. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

WEAPON X #18

Weapon X is fairly middle of the road this week. With Sabretooth captured by Omega Red and the rest of the team left behind at the mutant prison, the issue has two stories to deal with, and while the split attention doesn’t do either any favors, it’s necessary. Sabretooth comes into his own a bit, choosing a path that is a little unexpected for the character while at the prison, and Warpath also makes a choice. The impact these two choices have is something that will likely play out in the next issue, but right now things feel a lot like the calm before the storm. It’s enough of an unsettled feeling to make the issue — and this arc — worth the read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #28

Marc Guggenheim provides a sharp, tightly plotted, and exciting X-Men Gold script that manages to capture that classic X-Men feel that the series is all about while tying into some of the big moments from Kitty Pryde and Colossus’s history. Michele Bandini does some impressive linework, but it is clumsy in some places, most notably where some misaligned eyes serve to distract from the overall picture. Arif Prianto’s shaded colors don’t always do justice to Bandin’s art, which leans more towards the simple and expressive than realistic. Still, despite some small art hiccups, the strengths of this issue far outweigh the flaws, delivering one of the best installment of X-Men Gold in weeks. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

YOU ARE DEADPOOL #4

After four issues, You Are Deadpool has proven to be a whole lot more than a gimmick. The new installment offers a central puzzle that functions well on its own and throughout the comic with a collection of panels that make cheating a real effort. Cheating isn’t a temptation though given how much fun the experience is on every page. This issue takes stabs (some literal) at comics of the late ’80s and early ’90s, including a change in illustration for Deadpool himself. For anyone who is fascinated by Deadpool or the history of Marvel Comics, this series is becoming a must read beyond the trappings of its own, very well executed, schtick. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME BEGINNING OF END #1

After a number of series, standalone stories, and vignettes, this issue kicks off a new type of adventure for Finn and Jake. It balances charming moments with surprisingly solemn ones, all while creating a narrative with an ending that isn’t easy to predict as well as a villain who is vaguely frustrating. In the process, the issue has a lot to say about the moments that make up our life and the impact those have on the people around us, all of which is delivered in an earnest way. You probably aren’t prepared to get misty-eyed at an Adventure Time comic, but there’s no shame if you do, and if you get excited to see where the story goes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BARRIER #4

For those invested in Barrier, this week’s new issue finally makes some steps forward. Issue #4 kicks off with a lengthy introduction filled with some need-to-know plot points, but you’ll want a translation dictionary on hand; after all, that exchange (and much of the comic) is in Spanish. With eye-popping artwork and a few stomach-churning panels, Barrier #4 speeds up the series’ pace in a very welcome turn. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER AGE OF DOOM #2

The homages to the Dark Age of comics keep coming in this issue. It’s easy to draw connections to at least two classic Vertigo titles, including Hellblazer, but more difficult to ascertain their purpose. While it’s fun to see the series incorporate a different era in comics, there’s no discernible commentary to be made. The designs for these homages are not particularly inspiring either. Mysteries and minor dramas among the primary cast continue to captivate, but take up too little of this issue for it not to feel distracted and wandering in its approach to the narrative. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DARK SOULS: AGE OF FIRE #1

Dark Souls: Age of Fire #1 explores some of the lore that precedes the events of the acclaimed 2011 video game. The comic follows the “Dragonkiller,” a member of Lord Gwyn’s fabled Silver Knights, as he grapples with the shame of a title he doesn’t deserve. While Ryan O’Sullivan’s dialogue and script do a decent enough job of setting an appropriately dour and grim tone for the comic, Anton Kokarev’s art is a mess and makes this issue incredibly hard to read. Kokarev uses some sort of digital program to draw and color the art, but his overuse of grey coloring and digital effects makes everything blend together. Almost every panel looks out of focus and blurry, like a piece of runny watercolor art. It’s noticeably terrible, and a worrisome sign about how seriously Titan Comics is taking the franchise. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #34

Wes Craig seems to possess an infinite number of ideas on how to depict violence in comics. Each new issues surprises ,and #34 does so in multiple ways. There are some excellent, if minor moments at the start of the issue. A single panel in which the sound of machine gun fire and shattering glass are perfectly intermingled is just one example of the brilliance on display here. It’s the back half of the comic that makes this a stand-out issue, however. Colorist Jordan Boyd plays against the standard tone of a beach scene to make the infinite canvas of water into a true horror show. It all adds to the mounting tension and one incredible moment that will leave readers chewing their nails until the next issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ELSEWHERE #7

Elsewhere‘s taking its sweet time uncovering the central mystery, but thankfully the likability of the cast is taking some of the pressure off. This issue is quite enjoyable, with some delightful banter between Amelia’s ragtag crew. DB is especially endearing, and provide’s much of the issue’s levity and lighthearted moments. While the interactions between the crew are interesting, plot-wise nothing really moves forward until the final pages, and you can’t help but feel some frustration at not at least getting a bit more before issue’s end, especially after a somewhat underwhelming underwater battle in the book’s opening pages. There’s still a lot to like here, and the visuals definitely hold a few standout moments, but hopefully, next issue will have more substantial meat on the bone. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

GILES #4

Here’s the thing about Giles #4: the conclusion of “Girl Blue” is supposed to have emotional weight, especially after the revelations about Roux’s past last issue. Unfortunately most of the book is tied up with tedious exposition that is honestly better suited to another medium. Yes, showing how the hero figures out what needs to be done is important. It also shouldn’t put the reader to sleep, and that’s almost what happens here. If you can hang on through the exposition, though, the story wraps up very quickly. It’s not the best ending. It’s actually really predictable, but it it doesn’t drag out and, at this point, that’s the best anyone can ask for. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HIT-GIRL #4

The first arc of Hit-Girl sputters out at the end. Even the gratuitous B-movie style of violence feels underwhelming after the past three issues of over-the-top carnage. When Padre and Mano meet their inevitable conclusions, it’s a relief as everything else on the page feels repetitive. For some reason these moments strive for poignancy despite the entire series reading like a Tex Avery version of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre. There’s no emotion or humanity in any of these characters and the maudlin moments just expose this bizarre cartoon for what it is. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #50

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Few books capture that youthful sense of adventure quite like Lumberjanes, but as always the true star is the genuine love fans have for the cast, as well as the heart at the core of every story. Lumberjanes still has the magic at issue #50, and we don’t expect the series to lose it anytime soon. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MANIFEST DESTINY #35

Manifest Destiny continues to be one of the best comics on the Image roster, and issue #35 proves why Chris Dingess is so great at what he does. The issue doesn’t have any big battles with monsters, and doesn’t explore any unknown territories, it does provide the most profound and accurate social commentary of the entire series. Without being too in your face, while also keeping true to the issues at hand, Dingess peels back the curtain on the dangers of radical religious beliefs, and how one person’s rule can affect the outlook their followers have on other people. Taking things to a deeper level, the issue comes from the point of view of the arc’s current antagonist, and reveals just how troubled the mind of a self-proclaimed savior can be. This is one of the best issues of an already stellar comic, worth picking up and reading even if you haven’t read any of the prior installments. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHADOWMAN #3

Shadowman #3 holds your attention throughout, but that doesn’t have much to do with the lead character. Don’t get us wrong, Jack Boniface is an interesting character as a whole, as is his Shadowman alter ego. Thing is we’re kind of still waiting for him to do something other than get outsmarted and knocked upside his head at every turn. While Shadowman suffers, Baron Samedi does anything but, and instantly captures the reader’s attention anytime he’s on the page. Alyssa Myles is just as engaging, and Stephen Segovia and Adam Pollina paint a captivating world for Shadowman to live in, but at some point, Jack needs to carry his part of the load. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

SKYWARD #2

Skyward #2 will rocket the series to the top of your pull list, so don’t let it float by you. The brand-new title from Image Comics has a vibrant mix of wit, angst, and sci-fi thrills that will ground your stan status. This second issue fleshes out the story’s sky-bound world while introducing a tragic backstory and a plot to save the world. Skyward #2 keeps things brisk with an airy pace, and it promises to kick off what may become Image’s best series of 2018. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR TREK DISCOVERY SUCCESSION #2

Angel Hernandez delivers another nearly flawless issue of Star Trek: Discovery – Succession. The art here is beautiful and does justice to the brilliant visualization of the mirror universe that was done for the television series. The story is quite dark, as readers are placed in the position of cheering on the dictator who only wants to rule the galaxy over the dictator who is also racist and wantonly genocidal. And then there’s Airiam, only a background character in the show who is now a major wild card in the mirror universe sag. Succession is the perfect companion piece to Star Trek: Discovery and a must-read for anyone missing the show. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK TNG THROUGH THE MIRROR #4

Through the Mirror spins its wheels a bit this week and feels mostly like a setup for what’s to come in next week’s finale. Carlos Nieto’s artwork isn’t quite as polished as previous artists on the series. Similarly, the secondary story about Data and Spock finally gets the two characters in the same room but doesn’t do much with the scenario. Hopefully, the finale packs a little more punch. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WITCHFINDER GATES OF HEAVEN #1

This is far from Edward Grey’s first outing in the world before Hellboy, but it is already shaping up to be his most unique. The first half of the issue lands as standard Witchfinder fare as he begins an investigation. However, the cameo of one historical figure and some new elements build plenty of tension in the final few pages. D’Israeli’s style is atypical for the Hellboy line of comics, but their work acquits itself nicely. Grey’s reactions reveal some pitch perfect cartooning and a few singular images from past adventures reveal just how flexible D’Israeli really is. Before the issue is complete, it’s clear that whatever comes next will be very exciting. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-O MANOWAR #15

As a longtime fan of Valiant, I’ve noticed that I tend to be victim of a pattern. Series like Eternal Warrior or X-O Manowar will sometimes jump to the past, becoming period tales or flashbacks, and I find my interests wane. But then I read the comics, and I wonder how I could continue to be so foolish. That happened yet again with X-O Manowar #15, which seems to be sidestepping the Harbinger Wars 2 event to delve deeper into Aric’s psyche. Matt Kindt reunites with his Divinity collaborator Trevor Hairsine, who continues to show that he shines with these kinds of swords-and-sorcery stories. X-O Manowar‘s diversion is not exactly earning a reason for being yet, but the strong writing and art have me open minded regarding where the story leads. It’s kind of a let down from the strong arc of the first year on the title and that story’s epilogue, but I’m still curious to see where it leads. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5