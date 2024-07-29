SDCC 2024: Marvel Announces TVA Series Starring Loki Characters

Your favorite characters from Loki will star in a new series that’s all about the TVA. Marvel fans are understandably still giddy from all of the announcements that came down at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night, with the biggest being that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom. However, some big things are happening in the comics as well. For example, Deadpool is dying and being replaced by his daughter Ellie. But with the timeline in peril, a ragtag team of multiversal superheroes will assemble to protect all timelines in a TVA miniseries.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski announced TVA at the Marvel Fanfare Panel at SDCC Friday afternoon. TVA will be a five-issue limited comic book series written by Marvel Studios’ Loki writer Katharyn Blair and drawn by Marvel artist Pere Perez (Carnage, Edge of Spider-Verse). While there are some differences between the original TVA in the comics and the TVA in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine, the new TVA comic will look to bridge the gap and bring them closer together. The title will mark the Marvel Comics debut of various MCU characters, including breakout Loki star Miss Minutes. The cover by Pepe Larraz features other Loki characters like Sylvie, Hunter B-15, Mobius, and Ouroboros. They’ll be joined by Ghost-Spider, Captain Carter, and a heartbroken Remy Lebeau, also known as Gambit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I love this idea,” shared Feige. “It’s just as cool for us to see our work in comics as it is to bring the work of comic book creators to the big screen.”

Cover for TVA #1

Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU return dominates SDCC

Robert Downey Jr. has officially made his return to the MCU, but instead of playing Iron Man, he will be portraying the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom. The announcement was made Saturday night at the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also making a return to the Marvel fold. The Russo Bros. will be directing Downey Jr. in the fifth Avengers movie, officially renamed from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday. There also came word that the Russos will be directing not only Avengers: Doomsday but also Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Marvel Studios panel closed out with Kevin Feige and the Russo Bros. being surrounded by several figures dressed as Doctor Doom on stage. Joe Russo stated that they needed “the greatest actor in the world” to play Doctor Doom. As the rest of the Dooms moved aside, one lone figure stepped forward, took off his hood and helmet, with the crowd cheering once they saw it was Robert Downey Jr.