SDCC 2024: Skottie Young Teases Tenth Anniversary of I Hate Fairyland and Marvel Variant Covers

Skottie Young has some big plans next year for I Hate Fairyland and a batch of variant covers for Marvel Comics. 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of I Hate Fairyland, Young’s rambunctious creator-owned title at Image Comics. The series stars Gert, a six-year-old who has been stuck in the magical Fairyland for 30 years. Unfortunately for Gert, she’s been stuck as a six-year-old this entire time, and manages to take out her frustrations on Fairyland’s residents. As we found out at San Diego Comic-Con, I Hate Fairyland isn’t the only thing keeping Young busy, as he’s also reached a 10-year milestone of creating variant covers at Marvel.

ComicBook spoke to Skottie Young at SDCC (which you can watch in the video above), where we asked the prolific creator about the upcoming arc in I Hate Fairyland, the milestone of reaching its 10th anniversary, and over 10 years of Marvel variant covers. For the new I Hate Fairyland story arc upcoming, Young stated that Gert would be facing some of her old foes that she’s sent to the afterlife, and will be recruiting some familiar faces to help her fight back.

Skottie Young celebrates I Hate Fairyland’s 10th anniversary

“It’s amazing. Just the fact that I’m publishing a book at Image comics, being an Image kid myself, buying Spawn #1 on the shelf, buying WildC.A.T.S. #1 on the shelf, Savage Dragon #1 on the shelf. So the fact that I have Image Comics #1’s that people buy is amazing,” Young said. “The idea that it’s lasted 10 years blows my mind. I feel like I’m living out my childhood dream.”

As far as celebration plans, Young teased, “We are cooking some fun things up. We have some pretty big things that we were just talking about before stepping in here. I think everyone will have lots of fun, us most of all.”

Skottie Young on over 10 years of Marvel Comics variant covers

In an interesting twist, Skottie Young is also celebrating over 10 years of creating variant covers at Marvel. As he told us, it’s actually 12 years, but since comics are used to fudging numbers, they’re treating it as if 2025 is the 10-year anniversary.

“I got an email from Marvel asking, ‘Hey, is this the 10th year we’ve been doing the Baby variants?’ I said, ‘Yeah, it’s the 12th year, but since in comics we like to place fast and loose with numbering, why don’t we do a 10th anniversary on the 12th year? And we’ll just lean into that.’ So that made it fun and it fell in line with what I do with those covers. Which is have fun and make fun of the things we love most.”

He added, “I grew up reading MAD Magazine that makes fun of things it loves, so I thought what better way to celebrate Year 10 on Year 12 than just call it out.”