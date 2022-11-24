Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Silk, Spider-Man, and Escape From New York

As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.

#1: THE OMEGA MEN #3 | DC | 1983 | James Gunn and Jason Mamoa's recent mentions of Lobowere exciting enough for the Main Man's market heat to help his first appearance hold down the top spot two weeks in a row. While confirmation will take some time, for now, fans are picking this up more than they ever have before. This week, we tracked it at a high sale of $380 for a CGC 9.8 copy and an NM FMV of $75.

#2: THE SPECTRE #54 | DC | 1997 | And back to back, we have ANOTHER James Gunn-related spike. Last week, Gunn shared an image of Mr. Terrific on Instagram. There was no additional info, yet this news was enough to dust off Mr. Terrific's first appearance in this issue. This has DC fans buzzing in anticipation. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a raw NM FMV of $90.

#3: ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK #1 – DECLAN SHALVEY | BOOM! STUDIOS | 2014 | It was recently announced that 20th Century Studios will relaunch John Carpenter's film ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK. Despite pockets of market fatigue, we're still seeing comic books trend for properties whose origins never came from the comic industry. Yet, this 2014 Boom! Series was the first time the 1981 film received a comic book adaptation. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy, with a current NM FMV of $15.

#4: WHITE TIGER #1 | MARVEL | 2007 | Recently leaked (and partially speculated) news circulated that White Tiger will join the cast of Disney+'s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN series. While this makes sense, it's still not determined which iteration. Some sources directly point to the possible casting of Jenny Ortega (also unconfirmed) as Angela Del Toro. Del Toro first appeared in Daredevil #58 and then in full costume in White Tiger #1. However, if White Tiger does appear, she could also potentially be playing Ava Ayala, who first appeared in 2011's Avengers Academy #20. Both books are trending, yet Del Toro's version takes a spot in the Top 10 with a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $21.

#5: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 – HUMBERTO RAMOS | MARVEL | 2014 | Recent Silk news of a showrunner in Angela Kang and the series set to appear on MGM+ and Amazon Prime has sent Cindy Moon's first appearance as Silk to the 5th spot. While MGM+ does cause some concern for fans, we'll have to wait and see how this takes shape. With renewed market heat, we tracked it at a high sale of $295 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $115.

#6: DEADPOOL #1 – KEN LASHLEY – THE HAUL – NOTORIOUS B.I.G. | MARVEL | 2022 | This first appearance of Notorious B.I.G. in a Marvel comic FINALLY sold out at THE HAUL. With a confirmed print of 3000 copies, we expected this to tumble as buyers received their copies. Yet, oddly, this seems to be going back up! 3K is a big print run, so we'll have to watch this over the next few weeks and see how it fares. We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $65.

#7: SILK #1 | MARVEL | 2015 | Silk heat continues with this first solo series. While her first appearance is once again climbing in price, this was one of the next key issues for Cindy Moon. We tracked it at a high sale of $112 for a CGC 9.8 copy, with a raw NM FMV of $25.

#8: BLACK PANTHER #2 | MARVEL | 2005 | Shuri's first appearance sinks her claws into retaining a TOP 10 spot. Her first appearance continues trending, with fans seeing long-term potential in her character. We tracked it at a high sale of $351 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $103.

#9: STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #1 – ARTHUR ADAMS (1:50) | MARVEL | 2022 | At first glance, this issue features a gorgeous Art Adams 1:50 variant featuring Darth Maul. Yet, dig a little deeper, and it also contains the first cameo comic book appearance of Iden Versio. Iden should be familiar to Star Wars video game fans, as she was a playable character in 2017's Star Wars Battlefront II. This helped this 1:50 to trend at a high sale of $80 for a raw copy and currently sitting at a NM FMV of $64. It's worth noting that while only trending at cover price, the standard issue is already the 2nd best-selling aftermarket book of the week and quickly overtaking the first, Omega Men #3.

#10: BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION #1 – GABRIELE DELL OTTO (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | This recently released variant incentive was a tough book to find in shops. Therefore, fans of both Gabriele Dell'Otto (who knocked this out of the park) and Blade had to turn to online sales. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $39.

