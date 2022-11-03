Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Men, Ant-Man and the Micronauts

We're seeing the market react to leaked trailers, some long-standing rumors that have finally been (seemingly) confirmed, and so much more. News from last week continues to permeate our list, along with the return of a fan favorite in The Vision. Marvel is kicking Phase Five into high gear, utilizing the groundwork in Phase Four and opening up the void of characters and storylines for the masses. The market has taken notice, and several books previously unseen on this list will be making their debut. Read on, fellow comic lover, and find out all you need to know on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #1 – PEACH MOMOKO (1:50) | MARVEL | 2022 | Another brand-new book appears on this list, with a 1:50 Momoko gem featuring Magik on the cover. Strange Academy is a beloved run, and this being the premiere issue for a periphery series intrigues fans! With the recent problems at NYCC, Momoko has seen her fair share of headlines, with many fans opting to show their support by buying her work, especially on a favorite series when available. We tracked 29 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 53%, with a high sale of $145 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $86.

#9: MARVEL PREMIERE #47 | MARVEL | 1979 | QUANTUMANIA is on the horizon, and it's fitting we would see the first appearance of Scott and Cassie Lang pop up on our list! Scott Lang has proven to be a fan favorite, and every new release where he is featured tends to see a spike in sales. With the (possible) culmination of his trilogy upon us, collectors are again contributing to the statistics by steadily picking up this book in the aftermarket. This is more challenging to do than others on our list, as this book is costly. We tracked 15 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 135%, with a high sale of $2,400 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $107.

#8: YOUNG AVENGERS #6 | MARVEL | 2005 | The hype for Ant-Man and the Wasp: QUANTUMANIA is palpable amongst the community. With Cassie Lang prevalent in the recent trailer, it lends some credence to a possible Young Avengers appearance in the future. As first seen in this issue, she takes on the moniker of Stature, based on her massive size attributed to the taking of Pym Particles. We tracked 20 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 144%, with a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $34.

#7: MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1 – BILL SIENKIEWICZ (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | This book is brand new, but this 1:25 variant is seeing some heat in the aftermarket. Bill Sienkiewicz is a key artist of the Fist of Knonshu, with one of MK's most valuable variants being Sienkiewicz's 1:25 variant for Moon Knight #1 (2014). Die-hard fans aren't passing on this one, with it possibly flying under the radar. We tracked 38 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 97%, with a high sale of $50 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $20.

#6: MICRONAUTS #1 | MARVEL | 1979 | This book has been a dollar bin staple for years but recently has had some new life breathed into it! With the return to the quantum realm in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: QUANTAMANIA, there is some speculation that we might get a live-action appearance from the Micronauts, specifically Arcturus Rann, who first appeared in this book. The community feels now is the time to introduce the Microns, a former action figure series that received a comic adaptation. Until the movie releases or more information comes to light, their appearance is currently only a theory, one the fandom has grabbed up and run with! We tracked 21 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 202%, with a high sale of $225 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $18.

#5: AVENGERS #6 | MARVEL | 2010 | Marvel has slowly laid the groundwork for a Young Avengers appearance in the MCU. One late (but significant) member of the Young Avengers roster was a Royal in every sense. First appearing in this book is Azari T'Challa Black, the son of the Black Panther and a certain mutant named Storm. While many theorize we may see a version of this character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there is little to no evidence to prove that. But, the community thinks it would be logical enough to happen by changing his mother to Nakia. They have opted to pick up his first appearance before he potentially makes a debut. We tracked 26 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 187%, with a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $27.

#4: WEST COAST AVENGERS #45 | MARVEL | 1989 | The last time this book appeared on this list was before the release of Multiverse of Madness. Since he didn't appear in that film, this book faded into the background for a while. It was recently announced that the Vision will be receiving a new series on Disney+ with the working title of Vision Quest! Of course, the Vision was last seen in WandaVision, a distinct ghostly white, lacking in the memories that made Vision, well, the Vision. With this book being the first appearance of the White Vision, the community can't help but assume this is where Marvel will be picking up his storyline. We tracked 36 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 137%, with a high sale of $235 for a CGC 9.6 copy with a raw VF FMV of $45.

#3: GEIGER #1 | IMAGE | 2021 | Cover A for this recently greenlit TV adaption is the only remaining issue of this book in the Top Ten. Being the most accessible, it makes sense that this would be the book the community picked up once the news hit. We tracked 43 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 119%, with a high sale of $115 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $12.

#2: ASTONISHING X-MEN #3 | MARVEL | 2004 | This book features the first 'cameo' of S.W.O.R.D and one Abigail Brand, a prevalent lead agent. Abigail Brand is quite the character, one who happens to be a Mutant and can take spirit fingers to the next level with full-blown flaming fists. We tracked 34 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 273%, with a high sale of $110 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $16.

#1: ASTONISHING X-MEN #6 | MARVEL | 2004 | For months, rumors of who exactly Emilia Clarke would be playing in the MCU circulated. Thanks to recent Secret Invasion-branded GIFs posted on the Marvel Tenor account (of all things), we have something close to a confirmation that Emilia Clarke will be playing Abigail brand in the upcoming Secret Wars. Fans love having some semi-solid information, and it was enough to send them to the aftermarket to secure her first 'full' appearance in this book, along with the agency S.W.O.R.D. While we got our first taste of S.W.O.R.D. in WandaVision, we appear to be in store for a lot more! We tracked 61 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 228%, with a high sale of $253 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $22.

