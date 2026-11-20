Matt Reeves used Dark Knight fans’ knowledge about the comics against them in The Batman. The director took a famous revelation from Batman: Hush and tricked comics readers into thinking they knew exactly where the movie was going and flipped their expectations on their head. The 2022 film is packed with references to Batman’s comic book history, but this one actually plays a role in how the story unfolds.

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The trick is in the film’s last act, after the Riddler is captured and Batman visits him in Arkham. Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton seems delighted to meet the Dark Knight, thinking that they’ve been working together to uproot the corruption of Gotham. But then he starts repeating Bruce Wayne’s name, and suddenly Batman has a much bigger problem on his hands. For anyone familiar with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s Batman: Hush, the scene feels like it’s building to some sort of revelation about Batman’s secret identity. Reeves knows exactly what those viewers were hoping for.

The Riddler Knows Who Batman Is… Or Does He?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Batman: Hush introduced Thomas Elliot, a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne who becomes the villain known as Hush. Elliot constructs a conspiracy that involves nearly every major member of Batman’s rogues’ gallery, but the real puppet master is the Riddler. In Batman #619, Batman faces off against Edward Nygma, who explains that he discovered Bruce Wayne’s secret identity after using a Lazarus Pit to cure his terminal cancer. Batman flips the script, saying that a riddle that everyone knows the answer to isn’t much of a riddle. Riddler’s obsession with having to prove he’s smart is the thing that stops him from giving Batman’s identity up.

Reeves drops a conspicuous Hush reference early in his film. As the Wayne family’s secrets are revealed by the Riddler, audiences learn that Thomas Wayne went to Carmine Falcone to have a reporter named Edward Elliot silenced. Falcone kills the journalist, and the word “HUSH” appears on the screen during the Riddler’s presentation. The reference gives comic readers reason to think that the Riddler has discovered Batman’s identity, just as he did in Hush. Their suspicions seem confirmed when Nashton keeps chanting “Bruce Wayne” at Arkham.

Except the Riddler does not know that Bruce Wayne is Batman. He’s angry that Wayne survived the attempt on his life, and he resents the sympathy that Bruce got as a rich orphan, while kids like Nashton suffered in Gotham’s forgotten orphanage. Riddler is convinced that Batman has been aiding him in exposing the city’s corruption, not that he’s been sitting across from the billionaire he tried to kill. What Reeves did was use a revelation that comic readers already knew to make them expect a twist that never happened. The deception worked because they knew Hush.

Could Reeves Have Another Hush Trick Planned?

The Hush references could have another payoff in the sequel. The first film’s murdered reporter, Edward Elliot shares a surname with the comic book villain and has a first name similar to Nashton, suggesting that Elliot could be Riddler’s father. Asked about the theory by The Hollywood Reporter, co-writer Peter Craig said, “The way that you’re reading it would make some people, including Matt Reeves, very happy.” “We’ve discussed related details in development, but we’re not going to give anything away, as that would ruin future plans,” Craig added that related details had been discussed during development. He refused to say more to avoid spoiling future plans.

Reeves has also expressed an interest in bringing Hush into his Batman universe, but warned against expecting the character to show up in the sequel. Most recently, Reeves has teased that The Batman Part II will explore Bruce Wayne’s past and introduce a villain who has not yet appeared in a live-action Batman movie. That’s kept Hush among the popular theories, though James Gunn has pushed back against rumors claiming to know the sequel’s villain.

Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II, co-starring Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright. Newcomers include Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan and Charles Dance. Filming had taken a short break recently, but is back on with Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh stepping in to help finish filming while Reeves deals with a family matter. The sequel is scheduled to arrive on February 18th, 2028. We’ll see if the Elliot connection pans out or if Reeves has some other trick up his sleeve, but the first movie proved just how well he knows the comic book history of Batman. He didn’t need the Riddler to find out Batman’s secret identity. All he needed was comic book fans to think he had.