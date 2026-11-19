Midnight X-Men opened its first issue with the mutant vampires already in existence, and it showed that Storm might be the most powerful of them all. The second issue took a break to go back in time and show how this all started, and it looked very familiar. As expected, Storm showed herself to be a powerful and very well-respected empyre, and the second issue showed that she was also where it all began. This book showed the origin story of the mutants becoming vampires, and Storm was the first of them all after Dracula convinced her to change and accept his invitation to turn willingly.

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In Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte, Dracula tempted Storm to change, and she accepted. Storm then set a trap to lure in the X-Men and helped Dracula change them all in the ultimate betrayal. This played into the first time that Storm met Dracula, and in that previous meeting, Storm refused his temptations.

Storm Betrays the X-Men in Midnight X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Midnight X-Men #2 showed how this terrible timeline ended up creating a war between vampires, empyres, mutants, and humans. This all started when Dracula summoned Storm to him. He then explained his entire origin to her, including how his own master took his life when his master realized the weakness of seeing his own kind being hunted down and killed. However, in Storm, he saw that she was different, calling her the most powerful and mighty of all the mutants. He offered to give her eternity, and she agreed and gave herself over to him.

That led Storm to become the first empyre, and then she did the unthinkable. She called out for help, pulled in the X-Men, attacked them with Dracula, and turned them too. Dracula and Storm turned Iceman, Angel, Beast, and Jean Grey. Only Cyclops and Kitty Pryde escaped. After this, Jean Grey tricked Cyclops into returning with a new team to save her, and it was another trap, with Storm once again showing her place as the leader. By the end, Storm and her new empyres had turned or killed several mutants, and she was a genuine villain. While she seemed almost sympathetic when meeting with Nightcrawler in the first issue, she was corrupted here.

Dracula and Storm Have a Long Relationship

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This calls back to a previous X-Men issue, the first time that Storm met Dracula. In The Uncanny X-Men #159 (1982), Storm was out walking alone in New York City when she was attacked by someone. She began to grow weak, and it was Kitty Pryde who realized that something was wrong with her and that it might tie into the legend of vampires. When Storm disappeared, Kitty Pryde told the X-Men that she believed Dracula was responsible, and the mutants learned it was true.

This led the X-Men to seek her out at Belvedere Castle, and they soon realized they couldn’t match up to the legendary vampire. However, the setup here was hugely different from what happened in Midnight X-Men. The setup was different. In Midnight X-Men, Dracula lured Storm in and gave her the choice, although that is not to say that he wasn’t using some of his vampire powers of hypnosis on the mutant. In this earlier story, he fed on her and tried to force her to become one of his brides against her will.

That was the main difference. When Kitty Pryde gave herself to Storm and said she was willing to die, that snapped Storm out of it. Dracula told Storm to slaughter her teammates in the X-Men, and she attacked Dracula instead. This led to a giant battle between her and Dracula, which ended with Dracula finally admitting he admired her standing up for herself, then leaving, while also declaring that they were enemies forever. It was a wild and different X-Men story for the time, and it clearly influenced the new Midnight X-Men comic series.

That story was also carried over to Mutant X by Howard Mackie and Tom Raney in 1998. That series was another multiversal story, this one with Havok ending up on a different Earth where Storm couldn’t stop the transformation but remained a hero. She eventually killed Dracula in this timeline, and she kept working as a hero on a team called the Six, which showed that even as a vampire, Storm could be a hero. Midnight X-Men, though, showed the worst-case scenario, where Storm turned her own kind and helped slaughter those mutants not deemed worthy. This was a nightmare scenario of that classic X-Men storyline.

What are your thoughts on Midnight X-Men and making Storm its catalyst? Let us know how you think this storyline will end up in the comments below.