Comixology Originals Reveals Neptune First Look Preview (Exclusive)

The newest addition to the Comixology Originals roster is a new story of revenge and redemption ripped from the headlines, and it’s called Neptune. Neptune is from the talented team of Michael Conrad (Tremor Dose, Double Walker, Wonder Woman, Batgirls), debuting comic artist Nathan Ooten, letterer Kyle Arends, and editor Zane Barrow. The original graphic novel follows Corey Harrison after he is freed from incarceration, and his first task is to figure out what really led to the death of his brother. What he’ll find is a world full of challenging and often troubling elements, something the book doesn’t shy away from, and you can check out a full preview of Neptune on the next slide.

Ripped from the Headlines

“Following books like Tremor Dose and Double Walker isn’t easy, I remain quite proud of both of those stories,” says writer Michael Conrad. “With Neptune I wanted to rip something from the headlines and address it in a graphic novel. The result feels far less like “entertainment” and more like observing a car crash, a thing you don’t wish to see, but can’t look away from. Nathan Ooten nailed it, each page manages to be at once a beautiful display of his multimedia approach to sequential art, and a profane representation of quite vile subject matter.”

While Neptune isn’t an outright horror story, it certainly tackles horrific elements. “Neptune wasn’t easy to create, the story contains a lot of complex and troubling elements including incarceration, murder, human trafficking, and exploitation,” Conrad said. “I hesitate to call Neptune a horror story, but it is most certainly horrific.”

“Michael Conrad’s career as a comics writer continues to grow and we’re excited to be a part of it,” says Jeff DiBartolomeo, Comixology’s GM and CTO. “It’s been thrilling to debut Michael’s creator-owned graphic novels – Tremor Dose, Double Walker, and now Neptune – with Comixology Originals. This is a heavy story that deals with complex elements that require a unique artistic touch, and we’re pleased to spotlight the work of a bright new artist in Nathan Ooten.”

What Is Neptune About?

“Haunted by his past, Corey Harrison finds himself finally freed from incarceration after serving 17 years for a violent crime. Now, Corey seeks the truth surrounding the recent and mysterious death of his brother, only to discover a vast darkness surrounding his legacy. Neptune is a bleak examination of the capitalist machine, and those trapped in its gears. At once violent and beautiful, grounded and hallucinatory.”

Neptune will be available digitally on September 3rd from Comixology Originals, and will then land in print from Dark Horse Books in bookstores on March 4th, 2025. It will land in comic stores on March 5th, 2025.

Are you excited for Neptune?

