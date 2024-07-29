Dark Horse: Chip Mosher Teases Mystery, Danger, and Confronting the Past in Blacking Out Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

After successfully funding on Kickstarter, Dark Horse Books is bringing the noir crime thriller Blacking Out to store shelves with a new graphic novel. Blacking Out is from the team of writer Chip Mosher (Left On Mission), artist Peter Krause (The Power of Shazam!, Irredeemable), colorist Giulia Brusco (Scalped, Django Unchained), and letterer Ed Dukeshire (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and takes readers into the world of ex-cop Conrad. Conrad is trying to find out who killed a woman named Karen Littleton, and that search takes him to some rather dark and dangerous places. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Mosher about the three-year journey to make Blacking Out a reality, as well as what danger awaits Conrad in his investigation, and a tease of what the future holds.

3 Years in the Making

Mosher and Krause have been working on the graphic novel for over three years, and in that time the book did experience some changes before arriving in its final form. “Oh, absolutely. Blacking Out evolved a lot over those three years. When you spend that much time on a project, it’s natural for the characters and story to develop in unexpected ways,” Mosher said. “One of the biggest changes was how deeply we dug into Conrad’s backstory and motivations. Initially, the plot was more straightforward, but as we progressed, the layers of Conrad’s personal history and his past decisions became central to the story. This made the narrative richer and more complex, turning it into not just a murder mystery, but a deep dive into a flawed character seeking redemption.”

Blacking Out has been described as a true co-creation, and Krause’s artwork throughout the book is beautiful. Mosher feels the same and details how Krause’s work really brought out the depth and emotion in Conrad’s story. “Working with Peter has been an absolute dream. I can’t sing his praises enough. His ability to visualize the story and create such a strong sense of atmosphere is just phenomenal,” Mosher said. “One of the things I loved was how he took the script, which didn’t have traditional panel breakdowns, and storyboarded the whole thing. This gave the book a cinematic feel that I hadn’t fully anticipated. Peter’s artwork added layers of depth and emotion to Conrad’s journey that took the entire narrative to another level.

“He has this incredible knack for capturing the gritty, noir essence of the story while bringing a unique sensitivity to the characters. His attention to detail and his storytelling instincts are just out of this world. Every page he worked on was a revelation. Peter’s contribution really made Blacking Out what it is,” Mosher said.

Meet Conrad

As for Conrad himself, Mosher highlighted inspiration from classic noir antiheroes, but Mosher also wanted there to be depth to the character that avoided making him into a one-dimensional lead, and empathy is an important part of that mix. “Conrad was inspired by a mix of classic noir antiheroes and my own fascination with flawed, deeply troubled characters seeking redemption. I wanted to lean into his imperfections and the struggle between his good intentions and his destructive tendencies,” Mosher said. “It was important to avoid making him too one-dimensional; he needed to be someone readers could empathize with despite his many faults. Conrad’s complexity, his battle with alcoholism, and his quest for redemption amidst personal and external chaos were all crucial elements we wanted to explore deeply.”

While Conrad’s focus is clearly on trying to unravel the mystery of Karen’s death, the case also serves as the perfect way to find out more about what makes Conrad really tick and what happened to get him to this point. This case also presents a true moment of redemption for Conrad, and he’s not about to let that slip through his fingers without a fight.

“Through his investigation into Karen Littleton’s death, we see Conrad confront his past and his failures head-on. Each character he meets – whether they’re allies or adversaries -forces him to reflect on his life choices and the man he’s become. This case is more than just a chance for him to prove himself as a detective; it’s a crucible that tests his moral fiber and determination. The stakes are incredibly personal for Conrad, and as the mystery unfolds, we see just how deeply his need for redemption runs. The case affects him profoundly, pushing him to the brink both physically and emotionally,” Mosher said.

Facing the Past

Some of those former allies are the officers he used to work alongside at the department, though describing them as allies now wouldn’t be apt. To get to that end goal of redemption, Conrad is going to have to confront his old stomping grounds head-on, and it’s not always going to be pretty.

“Conrad’s confrontations with his former police allies are some of the most intense moments in the book. These interactions are charged with history and unresolved tensions. His old colleagues are skeptical, to say the least, and some outright hostile,” Mosher said. “These encounters force Conrad to navigate a minefield of professional grudges and personal betrayals. It’s a constant reminder of his past failures and the long road he has ahead if he’s to earn any sort of redemption. These conflicts add layers of complexity to the case, making Conrad’s path to solving it even more treacherous.”

That brings us to the future, and while there aren’t plans to return to this world at the moment, Mosher teased something quite special coming down the pike. “Peter and I are working on a brand-new thing. It’s gestating at the same pace as Blacking Out. it’s another murder mystery, but it’s more brutal and horrifying. I can’t wait for people to see Pete’s work on it. It’s next level,” Mosher said.

The Blacking Out hardcover hits bookstores on October 1st and then hits comic stores on October 2nd. Blacking Out is available to pre-order now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, TFAW, and at your local comic store, and retails for $19.99.