The X-Men are coming back to the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that fans have been asking for since the MCU became massive in the ’10s. I’m one of those Marvel fans who thinks that Marvel Studios has never been as good as adapting the Marvel Universe as others do (and I’ve been of this opinion since the early to mid ’10s; if you want to hunt down my old Facebook posts, you’ll see that), but even I can admit that they will do a better job of adapting things than Fox ever did. Everyone enjoyed the FoX-Men movies, but they weren’t great adaptations as far as comic accuracy goes. There are plenty of places where I think Marvel Studios will do a great job adapting, but there are also things I don’t want them to adapt very faithfully, like Iceman‘s coming out as gay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story of Iceman’s homosexuality is one of the most contentious in comics for a variety of reasons. To begin with, there’s this idea that you can never change the sexuality of established characters, that they can only be gay or straight or bi or ace or whatever the whole time. No one is allowed to come out of the closet for some fans, something that is honestly pretty common in the real world. These fans started an uproar over the very concept of gay Iceman. For the purposes of this article, we’re only going to bring up those people mockingly, because their reasoning is never sound and I say that as someone who has been reading Iceman since he was with Opal Tanaka. However, there are fans who hate it for the right reasons – it’s one of the worst coming out moments ever. Looking at the history of the character, it honestly makes all the sense in the world that he was gay, but the problem, one that the MCU can solve easily, is the coming out moment itself.

Iceman Coming Out of the Closet Was a Disaster

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

So, to begin with, let’s get this out of the way – Bobby Drake wasn’t created to be gay, but then again, none of those original superheroes were. It was a different time in American pop culture and you wouldn’t get a gay character in what was essentially children’s media back in the day. For his early years, Iceman was a straight character. However, he was also the class clown, the one who never grew up. His romantic relationships, like the aforementioned Opal Tanaka, were fine but never really felt right. Honestly, if you know people who came out later in life, Bobby shares a lot of similarities with them.

Now, back then, all of this was inadvertent, but starting in the ’90s, creators like Fabian Nicieza started to hint that maybe Bobby wasn’t as plumb as an arrow, if you catch my drift. There’s one now-famous scene of him out shopping with Jean Grey that definitely feels like the precursor to him coming out. However, it was the ’90s, “Onslaught” was about to happen, and that moment was forgotten. Bobby joined the ranks of Omega-level X-Men in the ’90s, so you can see how creators were trying to change him. They even did a story that involved his father sticking up for him as a mutant after years as a bigot. It all felt like it was going in a certain direction, but it didn’t.

It wouldn’t be until the 2012 Bendis run on X-Men that all of this would start to get paid off and it’s where we get to the real problem with the reveal. Bendis played Bobby as the young girl-crazy member of the team, but it started to feel hollow as it went on, leading to Jean Grey telling him that she had been reading his mind and it was time to be honest with himself about his sexuality. It was, honestly, the worst way you could do a character coming out. Jean basically forced him to take a look at his life that he wasn’t ready for. It’s everything you’re not supposed to do with someone who hasn’t come out of the closet.

So, while we got the somewhat expected braindead clamoring of the bigots, we also got people who honestly felt like it was a terrible coming out moment that damaged two characters. Bendis was trying to tell a story with Jean at the time about her becoming too powerful, too fast and using her greater powers irresponsibility, I think as a way to telegraph that this sort of behavior was always a part of Jean to show why “The Dark Phoenix Saga” happened. It made sense to an extent, since telepathy is an easy to abuse power, but it also didn’t really fit the Jean Grey we knew. It damaged Iceman because it took away all of his agency in a moment that should have been about him.

Much like Alan Scott being made gay in 2011, being gay fit Iceman’s history perfectly. It made it all make sense, but the way he was outed took away any momentum the moment had because it became about Jean’s actions rather than the gay person finally getting to be honest with themselves. It’s one of those moments that was written to be positive but was done in a such a way that ended up making it exactly the opposite. In the years since, Iceman barely had an identity as a gay man because of it; sure, we get him dating and hooking up, which is a step in the right direction (straight people often write queer couples in traditional relationships to make them “safer” for people used to heteronormativity) but it mostly feels like going through the motions.

The MCU Can Use Iceman Coming Out to Tell a Great Story

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The MCU can fix all of this. Iceman is a founding X-Men who played a big role in the FoX-Men movies, so he’s basically a lock for the MCU. Marvel Studios will have him come out of the closet at some point or introduce him as gay, but I think the latter is the wrong way to go with the character. It would be better to give him a coming out of the closet journey. It would give him a great story, putting some spotlight on him, and it could be used to show what coming out is for an audience that doesn’t really get stories like this.

Marvel Studios has already established Jean as something of a mad dog telepath; I think that Spider-Man: Brand New Day Jean is the kind of person who would out someone thinking that she was helping them. However, it’s also a terrible look for the character, so I hope they don’t go this way. Instead, I think a more organic coming process, one that allowed the character and the audience to see what it’s like together, is the way to go. It would be a better story and it would be about the actual gay person, Iceman, rather than the straight girl.

What do you think about Iceman’s coming out moment? Do you think that Marvel Studios should do it differently? How? Sound off in the comment section below.