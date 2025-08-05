Disney’s Long-Anticipated Anime Finally Sets a Release Date

The anime adaptation of the popular mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland is almost here after more than 4 years since it was initially confirmed to be in the works. The entire concept of the gacha game is extremely unique and interesting already, and seeing how it will be brought to life in another medium will be something to watch out for, and luckily for fans, the wait will not be too long, as the anime is set to premiere in this fall in the exciting upcoming lineup of anime that consists of hits such as My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, Ranma 1/2 and many more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Disney+ Japan has just unveiled a new key visual for the upcoming Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation and confirmed that the anime will start releasing on October 29, 2025. The season will have episodes in total, which makes sense given the first book is also the shortest, and will be titled Episode of Heartslabyul. As one can glimpse from the title, the anime will be a Disney+ exclusive series. Furthermore, the anime is scheduled to run for 3 seasons, with each going under the name of the manga adaptation, namely Episode of Heartslabyul, Episode of Savanaclaw, and Episode of Octavinelle.

The Popular Gacha Game Is Finally Coming In Anime Format

⌜守るべきは、ハートの女王のルール⌟

⠀

||◤ ツイステアニメ

⠀ 本ビジュアル解禁✨◢||

⠀

『ディズニー ツイステッドワンダーランド

ザ アニメーション』

シーズン1「エピソード オブ ハーツラビュル」

⠀

⁺✧ 配信日も決定 ✧⁺

ディズニープラスで

✦10/29（水）より独占配信開始… pic.twitter.com/sLbINyIWfH — ディズニープラス公式 (@DisneyPlusJP) August 5, 2025

For those unaware, Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a popular Japanese mobile game created by Aniplex and Disney Japan, and the script and character designs are handled by Yana Toboso, creator of Black Butler. The creators are inspired by iconic Disney villains such as Maleficent, Jafar, and five others. With the character designs transforming them into pretty boys, the story is set at Night Raven College, where, after falling into the mysterious Mirror of Darkness, Yū awakens in Twisted Wonderland and is taken in by the institution. With the masked headmaster Crowley’s guidance, they must team up with powerful but unruly students, each embodying the soul of a classic villain, to find a way home. But as tensions rise, secrets unfold, and Yu’s goal of uniting them proves difficult.

Directed by Shin Katagai at Yumeta Company and Graphinica, Takahiro Natori will serve as the chief animation director and script supervisor. Yoichi Kato, known for his work on Space Brothers and Aikatsu!, serves as the head writer for the series, and the character design is handled by Hanaka Nakano and Akane Satō.

The unique story and cast, as well as what could be a strong production, might make Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation one of this fall’s sleeper hits. There is still more info, such as a trailer and full staff list not been revealed yet, and fans will get that in due time.