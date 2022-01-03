Doctor Who Spring Special Teaser Reveals the Return of a Classic Monster

Jodie Whittaker has already filmed her regeneration scene, and her final tour as the Doctor began with Doctor Who The second of Whittaker’s three final episodes will air this spring and features another classic Doctor Who villain. The Doctor Who spring special is titled “Legend of the Sea Devils.” It brings back the aquatic creatures first seen in the 1972 Doctor Who serial “The Sea Devils,” where they faced off against John Pertwee’s Third Doctor. “Legend of the Sea Devils” will be the Sea Devils’ first television appearance since the 1984 Doctor Who serial “Warriors of the Deep,” starring Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor.

According to the BBC, “Legend of the Sea Devils” sees the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) traveling to 19th century China. They find a small coastal village under threat from the pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and the monstrous alien force she unknowingly unleashed. The Doctor and her companions will have to contend with the Sea Devils to save the planet. You can watch the teaser below.

“Legend of the Sea Devils” will be Whittaker’s penultimate adventure as the Doctor. She’ll say goodbye and regenerate in the fall for the Doctor Who special celebrated the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes,” Whittaker said in a statement. “I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

She continued, “I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Are you excited about the Sea Devil’s return? Let us know in the comments. “Legend of the Sea Devils” will air on the BBC and BBC America in the spring.