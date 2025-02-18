Fan-Favorite Writer Donny Cates Confirms Return to Comics in 2025

Comic book writer Donny Cates, known for his groundbreaking runs on Venom, Thor, and Hulk, has announced his return to comics following a prolonged absence from the industry. The writer’s departure in 2023 came after a series of personal challenges, including a serious car accident in 2022 that resulted in temporary amnesia, forcing him to step away from several high-profile projects. As a result, his runs on both Thor and Hulk concluded prematurely, leaving numerous plotlines unresolved. Now, after nearly two years away from monthly comics, Cates has confirmed multiple new projects are in development, with announcements scheduled for this summer.

“Just wanted to check in with all of you and let you know that your boy is back on the dance floor,” Cates shared on Instagram. “Expect announcements this summer. And then another one after that. What do you think? Anyone want to guess? If you get it right I’ll buy your first issue.” The playful tone of his announcement suggests a renewed energy from the writer, who has spent the intervening time focused on recovery while maintaining limited involvement in the industry through consulting roles, including providing additional literary material for Sony’s Kraven the Hunter and serving as a creative consultant on Venom: The Last Dance.

The timing of Cates’ return carries particular significance given the impact of his last major works. His final contributions to Marvel Comics concluded with Thor #35 and Hulk #14 in 2023, following runs that redefined both characters for a new generation. Under his pen, Thor became the herald of Galactus and faced off against a time-displaced version of Thanos, while the Hulk was reimagined as a starship powered by Bruce Banner’s rage. These innovative takes on established characters exemplified Cates’ ability to respect continuity while pushing boundaries, a trait that earned him a devoted following among readers.

What’s Next for Donny Cates?

The creator’s return to comics promises to be significant, given his track record of commercial and critical success. Before his hiatus, Cates had established himself as one of the industry’s most dynamic writers, known for ambitious storylines that frequently crossed over between titles. His work on Venom introduced the character Knull and led to two major Marvel events, “Absolute Carnage” and “King in Black,” which became some of Marvel’s bestselling crossover events of the past decade. Additionally, his creator-owned work through Image Comics, including series like God Country, Redneck, and Vanish, demonstrated his versatility across genres and ability to craft compelling original narratives.

Cates’ previous work spans both major publishers and creator-owned titles, suggesting several possible directions for his return. His strong relationship with Marvel Comics makes new Marvel projects a distinct possibility. However, his last creator-owned work, Vanish, concluded in June 2023 with several storylines that could potentially be revisited. Through his production company KLC Press, founded with artist Ryan Stegman, Cates also has an established platform for launching new independent projects.

Stay tuned for updates on Donny Cates' new projects. Meanwhile, his previous works, including Thor, Hulk, and Venom, are currently available through Marvel Comics, while his creator-owned series can be found through Image Comics. What do you think Cates will do next?