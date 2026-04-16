Dungeon Crawler Carl Games Smash Funding Goal (Here’s Everything We Know)

Dungeon Crawler Carl is on quite a run, as not only is there a live-action series in the works, but there are currently two games based on the hit franchise. Now those two games have both been funded in truly impressive fashion, and we are breaking down everything we’ve learned so far about each game and what fans can expect.

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Renegade Game Studios’ Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game and Dungeon Crawler Carl Unstoppable have both been funded, and so far, the Backerkit campaign has brought in over $5 Million against a $250,000 funding goal. With 30 days left, that number could reach some truly insane heights, and you get a lot for backing the campaign. The Roleplaying Game includes over 30 playable races and an impressive class roster with iconic subclasses, while Unstoppable gets you the anticipated Dungeon Crawler Carl edition of John D. Clair’s hit game for either solo or two-player co-op play. There’s a lot to get to, so let us start with the Roleplaying Game.

What Does The Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game Include?

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game features both a Starter Set and a Core Rulebook, and the Starter Set focuses on the tutorial floors, which will have you surviving Borant’s World Dungeon. The Core Rulebook, on the other hand, is over 300 pages and focuses on floors 3 to 5. This will also allow you to get the most out of character creation and creating your campaign for GMs, though there’s also the GM Screen for those looking to create their own game. There’s also a Season Pass, which will run from November 2026 to October 2027 and will give subscribers access to 6 digital drops of new content over that timeframe.

If you are more interested in the Roleplaying Game, you can back the project at several tiers. There’s the Tunnel Tuner for $40, which includes digital versions of the Starter Set and Core Rulebook, and that’s followed by the Bronze Tier at $55, which includes the digital PDF as well as the physical Starter Set, Rules for Survival, Characters & Customization for building your own characters, Game Master’s Campaign Toolkit, Atlas: Tutorial Floors, Par for the Course Scenario, Ready to Play Character Sheets for Carl, Donut, and more, as well as 12 Blank Character Sheets, 5 Map Posters, 41 Token Markers, and an 8 Piece Dice Set.

Then there’s the Silver Tier at $60, which includes the Core Rulebook, everything you need to make a Custom Crawler, ready to play adventures, neighborhoods, and bosses, guidance for making every aspect of your own World Dungeon, and the PDF version, as well as all of the unlocked stretch goals. There’s also the Gold Tier at $150, which includes the Starter Set and Core Rulebook (both digital and physical), as well as a character journal, GM Screen, a Carl’s Enchanted Big Boi Boxers Dice Set, a Princess Donut Tiara Dice Set, and an RPG Season Pass.

There are more tiers with more goodies, but the one I want to highlight is the Legendary RPG All-In Tier at $399. This tier includes everything from the past RPG tiers, but also gets you 3 Unique Dice Bags based on the characters, as well as 3 Roleplaying Game Miniatures Sets, and they look fantastic. The campaign also revealed that they have partnered with Roll20 and Alchemy for the virtual tabletop versions of the game.

What Does Dungeon Crawler Carl Unstoppable Include?

Next, let’s move to the other game in the combo, which is Dungeon Crawler Carl Unstoppable. Unstoppable will have you exploring floors 1 through 3 of the World Dungeon either solo or with a friend in 2-player co-op mode. There are four difficulty levels, including a new unbeatable challenge, and you can mix it up with a multitude of playable Crawlers, different race and class combinations, and random bosses for a completely new experience every time.

In addition to the core game, there is also The Iron Tangle Expansion, which focuses on the fourth floor of the World Dungeon and gives you new tactics, allies, and upgrades to take on the new threats. Then there’s the Crawler Chaos Expansion, which features a new cast of Crawlers that are fully playable. You’ll be able to play as Katia, Imani, Prepotente, and Archie, though you can also build your own custom Crawler if you so choose. Either way, you’ll be taking on bosses of the World Dungeon and leveling up and collecting big loot as you go, allowing you to jump into a world you already love.

There are several tiers to choose from for Unstoppable, including the Unstoppable Tier at $60, which gets you the base game and the Crawler Chaos expansion. The Unstoppable All-In Tier is $130, and includes both games from the previous tier as well as the Iron Tangle expansion, 2 playmats, and 1 co-op playmat.

If you’re curious about jumping into the new games, you can check out the Backerkit campaign right here.

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