Dynamite Reveals Darkwing Duck Collection Preview, Creator Teases New Series (Exclusive)

Dynamite Entertainment’s Darkwing Duck comics have allowed fans to jump back into the world of the hit animated series with new adventures with books like Darkwing Duck, Justice Ducks, and Negaduck. Now Dynamite is offering fans a chance to get those new stories and Darkwing’s classic comic adventures in one place with the Darkwing Duck Graphic Novels Collection. The campaign is currently live on Kickstarter and is ending soon, so if you haven’t jumped in yet you’ve still got time. If you’re on the fence, we’ve got an exclusive preview of the collection on the next slide, but we also have something from Darkwing Duck creator Tad Stones that longtime fans will find very interesting, with Stones revealing that he wanted to do more with the series outside of its initial run and that the team behind Disney’s 2017 DuckTales series created a full pitch for the character.

Stones told ComicBook that he would have loved to do more with the character in the original series, but the 65-episode order was where things were capped. That said, Ducktales 2017 showrunners Frank Angones and Matt Youngberg were interested in doing more with the character and created a whole pitch. Stones said, “The initial 65-episode order was the business plan. Creatively, I would’ve liked to do more but that wasn’t a thing at the time. The guys on DuckTales 2017 were definitely interested and created a whole pitch. Disney is developing him into a new show right now but I don’t have any details.”

The duo would eventually get to work with the character as part of Ducktales season 3, but the show ended after that season, so no further appearances had the chance to happen. That said, Stones does mention the character is developing something new with Darkwing Duck, but there aren’t any details on that at the moment. That can only be good news, as perhaps fans are in for a new series in the near future.

We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can add the Darkwing Duck Graphic Novels to your collection. If you do, you are going to be getting something special, as each of these Graphic Novels will feature limited print runs and the hardcover editions will also be oversized at 9×12″. You can find the full description for each of the collections below.

Darkly Dawns The Duck

Collecting the Darkwing Duck 4 issue 1991 series from Walt Disney Productions AND the stories originally published by Marvel Comics presented in Disney Afternoon #1-10 in 1994. In all adventures from 14 comics are presented in this omnibus-sized collection.These are some of the earliest Darkwing Duck stories and are the perfect place to start your collection.

Cowl & Fowl

Collecting the new Darkwing Duck adventures series by Amanda Deibert and Carlo Lauro published by Dynamite Entertainment last year.This omnibus-sized collection represents all ten issues of the critically acclaimed series with wonderful extras including a huge cover gallery. These stories are a brand new chapter in the lore of the Duck Knight and feature a who’s who of incredible cover artists.

Heroes & Villains

Collecting the two Darkwing Duck spinoff series The Justice Ducks and Negaduck. Two full brand new series beginning with Justice Ducks where Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer Roger Langridge and Darkwing Duck artist Carlo Lauro bring the Justice Ducks to St. Canard. And the villainous Negaduck 8 issue series by Jeff Parker with art by Ciro Cangialosi completes the collection in grand fashion. This omnibus-sized collection includes 13 comics and a huge cover gallery of amazing artwork.

Are you going to back the campaign?

Darkly Dawns The Duck Cover

Darkly Dawns The Duck Kickstarter Cover

Cowl And Fowl Cover

Cowl & Fowl Kickstarter Cover

Heroes And Villains Cover

Heroes & Villains Kickstarter Cover

A Force To Be Reckoned With

The Liquidator Strikes

Darkwing Duck vs the Liquidator

The Terror That Flaps In The Night

Darkwing Duck suddenly appears

Meet Morgana

Morgana joins Darkwing’s latest adventure

Darkwing vs Bushroot

Darkwing Duck battles Bushroot

Always Alert

Darkwing Duck showing off his speed, agility, and catching skills

The Dangerous Element

Darkwing reveals sugar can be a dangerous element

Crafting The Greatest Crime