Eddie Munson Returns in Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons Crossover

Stranger Things’ final season can’t get here soon enough, but while we wait to see how the story of Hawkins ultimately turns out, Dark Horse Comics has teamed up with Dungeons & Dragons for a special prequel series titled The Rise of Hellfire. As the name implies, The Rise of Hellfire stars fan-favorite Eddie Munson and jumps back in time for a four-issue prequel miniseries. The series is written by Jody Houser (Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins) and Eric Campbell (Dungeons & Dragons Worlds & Realms), illustrated by Diego Galindo (Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons), colored by Diana Sousa (Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins), and lettered by Nate Piekos (Stranger Things, Minor Threats). You can get a look at the new series in the gallery below, and fans will be able to jump into Eddie’s big adventure when it lands in comic stores next February.

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire takes fans back to when the biggest monsters Eddie faced were ones of his creation as he crafted their D&D campaign. The series will reveal the campaign that actually got Eddie hooked on Dungeons & Dragons in the first place, as well as how he recruited Lucas, Dustin, and Mike to start playing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Jody Houser and Eric Campbell have expertly woven together two beloved IPs to spotlight Eddie Munson’s pure heart as he fosters the heroes in all those around him and celebrate how Dungeons and Dragons can strengthen the bonds of friendship,” said Senior Editor Spencer Cushing. “What better way to honor the 50th anniversary of a beloved game than through the nostalgic lens of Stranger Things?”

“As soon as I saw Stranger Things season 4, I knew the story of Eddie Munson and the Hellfire Club would be a perfect sequel to our Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons miniseries,” added Houser. “Both Eric and I are very familiar with how D&D forges friendships and storytellers, and it’s been wonderful exploring Hawkins through that lens.”

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire will feature variant covers by Magali Villanueve, Rebecca Pueblar, Jeremy Wilson, Nimit Malavia, and Kyle Lambert, who is also the designer and illustrator of Stranger Things series key art. You can check those covers out in the gallery, and you can find the official description for the series below.

“Spell slinging, sword swinging, and the luck of the dice shaped the lives of the Stranger Things boys well before they had real-life monsters to face. This crossover comic features Eddie Munson’s rise to de facto leader of the Hellfire Club, flashbacks to the legendary campaign that got him hooked on D&D, his recruitment of Lucas, Dustin, and Mike, and glimpses into the fantasy worlds they conquered together.”

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1 (of 4) will land in comic stores on February 19th, 2025, and you can pre-order the first issue now at your local comic store.

Are you excited for the Stranger Things prequel? You can talk all things comics, Stranger Things, and tabletop with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!