Netflix House Will Create Live Experiences for Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and More

Netflix House has finally revealed a new look at the physical venue that will house attractions based on the streamer's hit shows. Netflix says that fans can look forward to two locations; in Dallas, Texas and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania in 2025. Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Squid Game, Money Heist and more will have their own attractions. Also, Netflix Bites will feature restaurants serving cooking inspired by the myriad shows present on the streaming service. You can imagine the spectacle opening weekend for Netflix House will be. These two locations are a result of the success of numerous experiences in different cities. Fan demand was so high that they figured out how to take the concept bigger.

"At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings," Marian Lee, Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer told TUDUM. "We've launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways."

Everything you love about Netflix under one (literal) roof.



Explore your favorite stories and characters beyond the screen year-round at Netflix House — coming in 2025 to King of Prussia in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas. https://t.co/LVRQUzfIjI pic.twitter.com/c5cI47qcCW — Netflix (@netflix) June 18, 2024

Netflix House Nears Completion!

(Photo: Netflix)

Now, Dallas, Texas and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania might seem kind of random. But, Netflix says that those two locations are home to two of the most popular shopping destinations in America. The foot traffic is already high and going to be getting higher. The sites for Netflix House were previously department store locations and will span more than 100,000 square feet combined. Netflix also has some specialty artwork planned alongside other surprises.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Netflix vice president of consumer products Josh Simon said, "We've seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we've been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level."

(Photo: Netflix)

In the meantime, if you want a front-row seat to one of these massive immersive events, you're in luck! Netflix will be showcasing a Bridgerton fan wedding with appearances from some of the series' stars. TUDUM caught up with the lucky couple and their wedding planner Alice Wilkes to preview the event of the social season!

"We [were influenced by] iconic Bridgerton weddings — all the gorgeous florals and how romantic they feel," Wilkes explains. "We've got lots of gorgeous foliage going on. We see all these lovely flowers in Bridgerton, we see all these gorgeous manicured grounds, and so we really want to make sure that that is very translated into the wedding. That [it was] just picked from the garden feel."

