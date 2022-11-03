The Eternals Meet Their New God in Marvel's Judgment Day Epilogue (Exclusive)

A new god has risen to oversee the Eternals. The conclusion of A.X.E.: Judgment Day saw Earth spared from the Progenitor Celestial, but that wasn't the only major fallout. There was finally a resolution to the big mutants vs. Eternals rivalry, which is what kicked off Judgment Day to begin with. The Avengers also joined to play peacemaker, but wound up working with the X-Men and Eternals to stop Progenitor from passing judgment on Earth. Sersi was killed for exposing the secret that every time an Eternal is resurrected, a human dies in their place. Finally, Ajak stepped up to challenge the Progenitor to judge itself, and when it found itself lacking, passed its powers to Ajak, turning her into a new god to be worshipped by Eternals.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day Omega #1 by Kieron Gillen, Guiu Vilanova, Andres Mossa, and VC's Travis Lanham. It picks up in the aftermath of Judgment Day #6, with the heroic Eternals regrouping in the Temple of Ajak Celestia, which is Ajak's new godly name. Makkari is documenting the first book of Ajak Celestia, while the remaining Eternals prepare to meet their new god. Starfox, who passed the Eternal Prime designation to Zuras, is leaving to go work with Zuras while also plotting to free his parents, and maybe even find a new planet Titan while he's at it.

Sersi is the first Eternal to die who can't be resurrected by The Machine, aka Earth. Much of the Eternals' myth lies in their inability to change, but Sersi broke that code when she revealed how they are resurrected to the world. More change is in store for the Eternals, and Ajak Celestia will be a vital part of that.

How Does A.X.E.: Judgment Day Conclude?

Judgment Day #6 included several changes to the Marvel Universe. For example, the X-Men have promised to share resurrection with humans, the X-Men and Eternals are now allies, Sersi is dead, and Ajak replaces Progenitor as God of the Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day Omega #1 will surely reveal even more changes to the Eternals as well.

The solicitation and exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day Omega #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 9th.