Could Fantastic Four: First Steps Subtly Be Adapting This Critically Acclaimed Comics Series?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps triumphantly brings Marvel’s first superhero team into the MCU, but fans are beginning to speculate about other elements it might pull in from the publisher’s past. A poster for the new movie shows an awe-stricken photographer that could be Phil Sheldon, which means the movie could incorporate elements of the 1994 miniseries Marvels by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross. The book explores the history of the Marvel universe from Sheldon’s perspective as an average everyman — and he’s seen some of the franchise’s biggest moments. If Sheldon is there in First Steps, then many other elements of that comic are on the table as well.

One of the new posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps focuses on a photographer, and some fans are speculating that he’s none other than Phil Sheldon. It would make sense for Sheldon to be there as an audience stand-in character or even just an Easter egg, but there’s a chance more of the comic will come into the movie with him. Marvels is all about Sheldon witnessing important moments in Marvel history from a civilian perspective, including the debut of the original Human Torch Jim Hammond, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and Captain America.

We know that First Steps takes place in an alternate reality from the rest of the MCU, so we won’t be seeing any characters we’re familiar with. On the other hand, that opens the door for all kinds of things in this setting, such as mutants and the X-Men. In the second volume of Marvels, Sheldon lives in New York City and reports on the superhero teams Fantastic Four and the Avengers. At the same time, he watches with unease as mutants begin to emerge into the world and the public reacts.

Marvel Studios is great at withholding big reveals for a movie’s premiere, and at this point, it seems all but certain that the mutants and X-Men of the MCU will be introduced this way. It would definitely delight fans if they showed up unannounced in First Steps, and they wouldn’t need to take up too much screen time or distract from the main narrative here. It’s worth noting that the Marvels comic book series also covers the Fantastic Four’s face-off with the Silver Surfer, and later Galactus — the confirmed antagonists of First Steps.

Marvels may also provide some ways to connect the world of First Steps to the MCU’s Sacred Timeline. It’s unclear when and how this reality will cross over with the main story, but considering this is called the “Multiverse Saga,” we can assume it will all come together in the end. If it does, Phil Sheldon may play an important part in introducing the Fantastic Four to new readers through his memoir, Marvels. It’s about all the super-powered heroes he’s seen over the years, from androids to mutants to flukes like the Fantastic Four. Tying all these different types of heroes together and describing their history could be important to getting people from different realities all on the same page.

If we really want to speculate, there are other characters introduced in Marvels that could follow Sheldon into First Steps. As a new photographer, Phil meets with characters from all over the Marvel universe, so few things are off-limits. It’s worth noting that the epilogue of the miniseries introduces us to Nova — a character fans have been clamoring to see in the MCU. Considering his history with the Fantastic Four and his connection to cosmic entities we’ve already seen on screen, this might be a good time to bring him in.

The retro-futuristic setting of First Steps also makes for a natural connection to Marvels. The comic is spread out across the 20th century, placing many events in the Marvel universe on a strict timeline. Much like the setting of New York City, these decades are an integral part of Marvel’s history, and it would be interesting to explore them here in a self-contained movie. It’s only an aesthetic tie-in, but for a visual medium, that’s important enough.

Content aside, it’s reasonable to assume that Marvels is inspiring the MCU because it’s immensely popular. The series won three Eisner Awards when it was published in 1994 and inspired many similar books that followed. It’s beloved by fans and critics alike, and is often cited by other creators in various mediums. It would be smart for Marvel Studios to draw from this book, directing new readers to it in the process.

Whatever is coming, we’ll know soon enough. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th. Marvels is available now in print and digital formats.