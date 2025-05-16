A Member of the Fantastic Four Is Going to Fight the Entire Marvel Universe

It’s Clobberin’ Time for the Marvel Universe. As The Thing, Ben Grimm is the powerhouse of the Fantastic Four, and one of the kindest souls you’ll ever meet. The Fantastic Four is known as Marvel’s First Family, so it only makes sense that they’d help the publisher celebrate its anniversary later this year. But instead of the Fantastic Four facing a threat like Galactus — which is the plot of The Fantastic Four: First Steps — The Thing is being pitted against the same heroes he used to fight alongside. An anniversary one-shot titled Marvel All-On-One will find Thing clobbering the entire Marvel Universe.

Marvel All-On-One is a 50-page one-shot written by current Fantastic Four writer Ryan North and illustrated by Ed McGuinness. What makes Marvel All-On-One unique is that the storytelling is done entirely on splash pages. And the pages that aren’t splash pages are double-page spreads for twice the action. Marvel promises that it will be “the wildest anniversary one-shot ever published,” and given that Thing will be facing heroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and even the Fantastic Four, it’s a safe bet that Marvel All-On-One will live up to its billing.

“So, Ed McGuinness is a modern legend, and working with him is obviously going to be a thrill. BUT – working with him on an issue that’s so big, explosive, and clobber-filled that it HAS to be told in JUST splash pages and double-page spreads, well, that’s literally a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” North shared. “Every single page is an artist’s showcase, but it’s ALSO the biggest Thing story I’ve ever told, and has a ton of VERY fun battles. And heart too? Moments of recognition and self-discovery? It was a joy to write, one that’s only been surpassed every day as I see the new joys of Ed bringing each page to spectacular life.”

“The Thing vs Everybody?! 50 splash pages?! What could go wrong?” McGuiness added. “This has been one of the most fun, challenging books I’ve ever worked on! IT’S CLOBBERIN’ TIME!”

Marvel All-On-One finds The Thing returning to Earth after a solo mission in space. Once he arrives home, Thing discovers that the Fantastic Four, along with all the other heroes of Earth, have turned against him. Thing has to get to the bottom of the mystery while also clobbering his way through his friends for answers.

Uncolored interior art by McGuinness features Thing escaping from a ship right before it explodes, his parachute activating to break his fall. Next, we see that the parachute with a hole in it, and the Fantastic Four racing to break Thing’s fall. The last page shows Mister Fantastic stretching his body out like a trampoline, and Thing crouching into a ball to land on his best friend.

MARVEL ALL-ON-ONE #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 8/20

THE THING VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Ben Grimm, A.K.A. The Thing: He’s the ever-lovin’ idol of millions and powerhouse of the Fantastic Four. He’s strong, he’s kind, and he never gives up. And he’s also tired, and he’s sore, and he’s grumpy. There’s always a new threat facing the world or the galaxy or the universe – and somehow, he and the rest of the Fantastic Four are always the only ones who can stop it. Ben Grimm is sick and tired of it. He just wants a break! But when he returns to Earth after a solo mission in space to discover the Fantastic Four have turned against him – along with the rest of New York City, and, apparently, the entire world – he’s got a mystery to solve…and a whole wide world to clobber.

