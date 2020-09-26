Fat Jack’s Comicrypt Launching Online Sales With Original Black Panther Art and A Historic Copy of Action Comics

✖

Fat Jack’s Comicrypt, one of the world's oldest comic book specialty stores and Philadelphia's first such shop, has announced the first of what they hope will be a series of live sales events via Facebook Live on the company’s page. To check it out, you can tine in on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. ET. Some of the high points of the sale will be original art from John Romita, Jr. -- including a page from his Black Panther run (with award-winning writer and TV and film producer Reggie Hudlin) that features imagery used in promotional materials for BET's animated Black Panther series.

Of particular note in the initial livestream sale is the complete original art for Black Panther (2005) #2 with art by artist Romita Jr, inker Klaus Janson, and written by Hudlin. This key story features the first appearance of Shuri, the Black Panther’s younger sister who became a worldwide fan-favorite in the 2018 blockbuster film, as played brilliantly by Letitia Wright. With speculation that her character may take on a larger role or even the title of Black Panther down the road, her earliest stories have been heating up in value. The entire complete story for the preceding first issue will also be available, with the pair sold as a single lot. This opportunity will not present itself again as the consignor has stated that he is only offering it on this show, and then not again for the foreseeable future should it not sell.

"In light of the current state of the world due to Covid-19 and the inability of some patrons to make it in to the stores, Fat Jack’s is excited to launch this promotional effort to adapt, innovate, and connect with customers," the store said in a statement. "Offerings will include collectible historic 'back issues' of comic book titles, new and backstock paperback and hardcover collections, one-of-a-kind original art, signed limited editions, sketches, statues, and more. Rare items consigned by collectors will be showcased in the show as well."

Fat Jack's founder Mike Ferrero grew up reading and collecting comic books, even buying doubles to keep pristine copies and for trading purposes, before opening his first retail store in 1976. Through the years, Fat Jack’s has expanded, relocated, and even acted as a sub-distributor to other retailers, with a height of five locations in the area. Today their two storefronts are in Rittenhouse Square, and Oaklyn, New Jersey. The store has been frequented by many professionals in the industry through the years, including Matt Wagner ( Grendel, Batman), Bill Willingham ( Fables), and Michael Avon Oeming ( Powers).

Also on offer is the actual copy of Action Comics #8 used as evidence in the drawn-out 1940s legal battle between DC Comics and Fawcett Publications over allegations that Captain Marvel (later Shazam) was an infringement on Superman. The comic is stamped by the court, and is CGC Graded. JHV Associates, who consigned the item, has also consigned a CGC Graded Tales to Astonish #13 featuring the very first appearance of Groot and issues of the original Amazing Spider-Man series from #23 to #100! Additional Golden Age & Silver Age comics will be up for sale, including a run of X-Men issues from the classic Byrne and Claremont run.

The store will also be showcasing items by Mark Brooks, Dan Jurgens, Frank Miller, Alex Ross original art, Gail Simone, Mark Waid, Joe Quesada, Adam Kubert, Benjamin Percy, Brian Michael Bendis, and limited edition covers by Peach Momoko, CGC Graded Books of key issues and so much more.

Sold items will be shipped, or available for pickup from retail locations. The store is also encouraging fans who want to see something specific on the show, or just want to get their hands on something not included, to reach out and inquire.