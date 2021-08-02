First Look: AHOY’s My Bad #1 Cover By Peter Krause (Exclusive)

At last month’s Comic-Con @ Home event, AHOY Comics announced a new title from fan-favorite writer Mark Russell (The Flintstones, Second Coming). Russell and his co-writer Bryce Ingman (Edgar Allen Poe’s Snifter of Terror) are set to launch My Bad in November, a new series with artist Peter Krause (Irredeemable) in November, and AHOY has provided ComicBook with a first look at the first issue’ cover. The series will, like AHOY’s own The Wrong Earth, Penultiman, and Second Coming, offer fans a glimpse at a new, askew version of a superhero universe.

In this particular version fans will be introduced to a hero called The Accelerator and a villain named Emperor King. The story seems like it’s being told from Emperor King’s perspective, which gives it a bit of that chaotic Edison Rex energy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The look of the series, meanwhile, feels evocative of the later Kevin Maguire issues of Justice League International, with Emperor King in particular feeling like somebody who might be at home in Justice League Antarctica (yes, that was a thing). Fans of books like The Tick and Hero Squared ought to at least give this one a try, since it seems like it would be of a piece with books like that.

You can see the cover, by artist Peter Krause, and the official solicitation text for the issue below.

(Photo: AHOY Comics)

MY BAD #1

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman

(A) Peter Krause

COVER A: Peter Krause

COVER B: Jerry Ordway

A sharp super-hero spoof from a stellar team that includes co-creators of Irredeemable and SECOND COMING! In Gravel City, the super-villain Emperor King has devised not only a sadistic death trap for his arch-enemy, The Accelerator, but also the means to penetrate the top secrets of his other arch-enemy, The Chandelier! IMPORTANT NEW COMIC BOOK UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE, we say sarcastically!

For every 2 copies of cover A ordered, retailers will be eligible to order 1 copy of cover B. Any retailer who orders at least 5 copies of cover A will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B.

November 3, 2021

$3.99