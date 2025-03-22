Forget Catwoman, This Is Batman’s Best Love Interest (And You Can’t Change My Mind)

Catwoman is Batman’s most classic love interest, but their relationship isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Their hero and villain dynamic can be divisive for some people, especially those who want more contrast to their romances. Fortunately, Batman has had multiple love interests over the years, some arguably more fun than the character’s on-again off-again romance with Selina Kyle. He has had many different types of relationships with multiple women over the years, but secretly his best love interest has always been with one of his closest female friends – Zatanna!

Bruce and Zatanna go way back when the former was learning how to be an escape artist under the mentorship of Zatara, Zatanna’s father. Zatanna is probably Batman’s closest superhero friend outside the DC Trinity and Batfamily. They have a closeness and vulnerability not often shared with other heroes. Many fans prefer the relationship between Bruce and Zatanna to stay mostly platonic and the lifelong friends-to-lovers trope isn’t for everyone. However, Zatanna offers an interesting contrast to Batman’s world, shining a ray of levity to Bruce’s world while still fitting in Gotham’s aesthetics. Their friendship is enduring, already making them one of the greatest superhero duos in DC Comics.

Zatanna Adds More Levity to Batman’s World

The problem with the BatCat romance is that both parties can be portrayed as stoic. Selina Kyle isn’t as impassive as Bruce, and she can even be a fun character, especially under Ed Brubaker and Darwyn Cooke’s run with the character. She is meant to represent Batman’s more carefree side. Nonetheless, Selina herself is already too brooding to act as the light to Batman’s darkness. Batman acts as the angel on Selina’s shoulder, yet his stoicism is not a strong contrast to Selina’s angst. While Selina is much more carefree than Bruce, their relationship doesn’t offer much contrast in terms of personality. Even though a romance doesn’t need to be full-on “opposite attracts” to be engaging, Bruce and Selina can be portrayed in certain stories as too similar.

In comparison, what makes Bruce’s and Zatanna’s dynamic fascinating is that Zatanna is so different from Batman. While Zatanna has her angst and internal darkness she has to overcome, she is much more chipper and optimistic than Bruce. Her knowing Bruce so well, probably knowing him better than nearly every other superhero, makes their friendship shine in the comics. Besides Superman and Wonder Woman, Zatanna is the only other superhero who can change Bruce’s mind on certain decisions. Batman rarely trusts anyone, yet somehow a stage magician has earned his deepest faith. That dynamic makes their relationship one of the more fun in the DC Universe.

Zatanna’s Friendship with Batman in the Main DC Contnuitity is Great…

Many fans prefer Zatanna’s relationship with Batman to stay purely platonic. People believe there should be more representation of non-romantic male and female relationships. Sometimes, a dynamic can be ruined if a romantic angle is added. Bruce’s and Zatanna’s relationship works well as is; why ruin that by having them kiss? Their friendship has endured too long for it to get bogged down by romantic subplots, and Catwoman will probably always be viewed as Bruce’s definitive love interest.

But Elseworlds Are Great for the Batman and Zatanna Romance to Soar

However, the beauty of the Multiverse has given a great avenue for a Batman and Zatanna romance to thrive. While a romance between Batman and Zatanna has been played in the main continuity, specifically in a recent arc Batman: Urban Legend, their potential romance works best in elserworld stories. A Batman and Zatanna romance thrives when it doesn’t have to connect with greater DCU mythology, especially if it doesn’t cover Bruce’s other love interests. The Black Label Batman: Full Moon comic gives readers a heartwarming ending between the two that fully takes advantage of its non-canonicity.

Batman and Zatanna have always been a strong pair. Even though fans would prefer it to stay in the realm of platonicity, they have undeniable chemistry. Catwoman will always be Batman’s greatest love in the main canon, and Zatanna probably does work best as Bruce’s close friend rather than girlfriend. But after over 80 years of the BatCat romance, the Zatanna romance offers a new layer to Batman’s personality.

