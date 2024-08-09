Fortnite x Disney Leak Reveals Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck and More Collabs

Fortnite is one of the most popular games on the planet, partially because of how great developer Epic Games is at bringing in collaborations for new skins. Fans have seen everything from Marvel characters like Deadpool and Wolverine to Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean. Of course, both of those properties are now owned by Disney, which makes sense when you remember that Epic and Disney announced a massive partnership that’s building toward Fortnite‘s Disney Universe. With D23 happening this weekend and Epic hosting an official event in the battle royale, rumors have been flying about what Fortnite might bring to the stage. A new leak suggests Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and Kingdom Hearts might be the big reveal.

This leak was first spotted by ShiinaBR on Twitter. They are one of the most trusted accounts in the community for leaks, so while you’ll want to take this with a massive grain of salt, Shiina doesn’t often put their weight behind something without at least a bit of truth. The actual leak comes from a relatively unknown Twitter user who claims that Epic and Disney plan to announce several new skins for Fortnite featuring Disney properties.

Again, this user doesn’t have the track record of ShiinaBR or Hypex, so please take this information with the biggest dose of skepticism you can muster. However, one of the properties listed is Kingdom Hearts, which is a long-rumored collab for Fortnite. The other two are Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck, two very popular ’90s cartoons that have upcoming reboots on Disney+. If Disney wants to reveal the release date for either reboot, dropping in a Fortnite crossover would be a great way to build huge hype around the shows quickly.

Fortunately, we don’t have to too much longer to learn which Disney skins are coming to Fortnite. The Disney Horizons Live event is scheduled for August 10th at 8:30 p.m. PT. If you head into Fortnite around then, you’ll be able to watch the livestream in-game and earn the Peelverine Back Bling and some XP. You need to watch 10 minutes of the show for the in-game reward and have until August 16th to watch it, if you can’t be there live.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, mobile, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Chapter 5 Season 4 kicks off on August 15th, so we should hear more about that over the coming days.