Ghost Machine's Junkyard Joe Deluxe Hardcover Trailer Released

Ghost Machine has released a trailer for their upcoming deluxe hardcover of Junkyard Joe. The oversized hardcover, which collects the first story arc of the Geiger spinoff series, is set to hit stores in November, featuring more bonus features than you can shake a robot hand at. Junkyard Joe has quickly become a fan-favorite -- so much so that he is actually the subject of Ghost Machine's first-ever action figure, which they unveiled at Comic Con International in San Diego back in July. The series hails from creators Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Brad Anderson.

The series, which naturally evokes characters like G.I. Joe or G.I. Robot, is rooted in the search for humanity. Johns has leaned into the inherent tragedy of the character, both for its storytelling and also in charitable work aimed at benefiting homeless veterans.

"I would just say it is about trauma. It's about grief. It's about loss and struggle, and that's what the story's about," Johns told ComicBook in 2022. "It's not about the people who choose to fight the wars or people that are making the decisions. It's about the people who are caught in them and then what that experience is. And so, yeah, it's more of a singular personal story more than a global one."

The title is part of a broader shared universe for Ghost Machine that includes not just Geiger but titles like Redcoat and Rook: Exodus as well. Ghost Machine is currently preparing to launch the horror side of its universe with Hyde Street, and soon, there will be a number of new titles -- including the first books not written by Johns. While Ghost Machine was announced as a creator collective, Johns had such a backlog of work that the first titles have all been his. His partners are coming to the forefront soon, with names like Lamont Magee (Black Lightning), Brad Meltzer (Ordinary People Can Change the World) and Peter J. Tomasi (Super-Sons).

Here's how Ghost Machine describes the book in their solicitation:

From the explosive pages of Geiger comes Junkyard Joe! The world knows him from the comic strip by recently retired cartoonist Muddy Davis, but the truth stretches back to the Vietnam War. The tragedies of combat and visions of a strange robot soldier that saved Muddy's life there still haunt him. But dreams become reality when Joe mysteriously shows up on Muddy's doorstep, warning of a new impending war.

Bonus material includes an exploration of the creative process, variant cover art, and more! Collects Junkyard Joe #1-6