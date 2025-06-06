No Disrespect to Grant Morrison, But I’m Not Interested in Batman/Deadpool

Like many comic book fans, my interest was piqued in April when news broke that Grant Morrison was returning to the mainstream fold of the “Big Two” publishers. That interest only grew when it was revealed that Morrison would be working on a new Batman project. As longtime Batman readers know, Morrison’s influence on the franchise has been significant, introducing Damian Wayne, launching Batman Incorporated, and promoting the concept of an all-encompassing Batman continuity. Their work helped redefine the character for a modern audience and laid the groundwork for many elements central to today’s Batman mythos, including the expanded “Bat Family” and Gotham’s role in shaping the legend of the Dark Knight.

The announcement of Grant Morrison’s return to the Batman franchise signaled to me the possibility of a new push to facilitate a transition into a new era where real-world issues like artificial intelligence are not just accessible to billionaires like Bruce Wayne, but also to everyday people – and the problems that causes for the Dark Knight. Needless to say, I was more than a little surprised by the recent announcement that the project Morrison will be working on is one of DC Comics’ new collaborations with its age-old crosstown rival, Marvel Comics: a Batman/Deadpool crossover event. To be honest, this was not the Morrison return I was looking for.

The Batman/Deadpool Team-Up Will Anchor Anchor A New DC and Marvel Collaboration

While full story details have yet to be revealed DC confirmed that Morrison will be teaming up with artist Dan Mora for a Batman/Deadpool one-shot, set to debut sometime in November 2025. According to the press release, this team-up is just one component of the larger DC/Marvel crossover event, and the first major partnership between the “Big Two” publishers in over two decades. If the issue’s cover, shared in the press release, is any indication, the Batman and Deadpool friendship will contain a bit of animosity.

While I’m reluctant to criticize the return of a visionary creator like Morrison, I can’t help but argue that their choice of project, a Batman/Deadpool team-up, feels like a borderline non-starter to me. The most glaring issue is their clashing personas. They’re the superhero equivalent of oil and vinegar: no matter how you combine them, they just don’t mix.

Batman and Deadpool: Do Opposites Attract?

While one might normally want a diverse spectrum of personas on a team to cover a variety of ideas, in the case of Batman and Deadpool, the differences between their personalities seem too extreme to make for an effective team-up. Batman’s hardcore, serious, and gloomy vibe clashes significantly with Deadpool’s wisecracking, impulsive, and non-serious approach. It’s unlikely that the brooding Batman could tolerate Deadpool’s focus on entertaining a crowd and breaking the fourth wall. Exploring the complex relationship between these two characters would likely require more than a single one-shot comic book to effectively develop.

Conversely, framing their dynamic within a more humor-driven narrative, similar to the Joker-Lex Luthor personality switch in Elliot S. Maggin and Irv Novick’s The Joker (1976) #7—could serve as a creative workaround to their opposing mindsets. However, that approach risks leaning too heavily on the age-old “serious cop–silly cop” odd-couple trope, which even Morrison might struggle to innovate into fresh territory. Ultimately, whether the story follows a traditional crossover formula or embraces a more comedic angle, either Batman’s unwavering seriousness —an essential aspect of his appeal— or Deadpool’s irreverence (or both) would inevitably be compromised. This raises the question: why would I be invested in the comic? After all, could Deadpool truly adhere to Batman’s no-kill rule, or could Batman turn a blind eye to Deadpool’s kill-at-will tendencies?

Batman Fans Want More From Morrison’s Return to the Franchise

My reservations about the Batman/Deadpool crossover are not just idle banter. Many fans, while excited to see Morrison’s return, have expressed similar concerns about the collaboration. One of the most common criticisms is that the crossover does not live up to the high standards fans have come to expect from Morrison’s work. Indeed. Morrison’s body of work, especially in regards to Batman has largely focused on bringing a more mature and edgy vibe to the narrative. While Deadpool plays into Morrison’s unconventional and counter-cultural sensibilities, his “hero bro” antics seem incompatible with Morrison’s love of psychologically dense storytelling style.

Ultimately, Batman and Deadpool are two of the most popular heroes from DC and Marvel, respectively. Moving away from the darker interpretation he has used for Batman in the past may weaken the character’s role in the plot. In contrast, maintaining a serious atmosphere would take Deadpool out of his comfort zone. Indeed, many believe there are other characters better suited to match Batman’s gravitas. Although a Batman and Deadpool team-up could offer some intriguing comedic moments, there’s nothing in Morrison’s work with the “Big Two” that suggests he has either the inclination or ability to successfully deliver a more humor-driven one-shot comic.