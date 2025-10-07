Hulk: Smash Everything Creators Tease “Bonkers” Adventure For the Strongest There Is (Exclusive)

Everyone loves The Hulk. One of Marvel’s most iconic characters, The Hulk is the strongest there is, a character of immense power that you really don’t want to make angry. But, even for all his might is the big green guy really the strongest there is? What would happen if he went up against more than just people, like forces of nature, cosmic forces, dinosaurs and more? Can he really smash his way through, well, everything?

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s the question Marvel is set to ask with the upcoming Hulk: Smash Everything. The first issue of the new series is set to arrive in stores on December 3rd from writer Ryan North and artist Vincenzo Carratù and will see Hulk take on everything you can imagine. It’s set to be an action-packed adventure as Hulk tries to prove he really is the strongest there is and now, ComicBook has an exclusive first look at the miniseries. We also spoke with North and Carratù about the upcoming series and about how they approached this test of might for one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes as well as what they are most looking forward to with the book.

How North Approached Writing Hulk and What He Thinks Will Surprise Readers Most

ComicBook: The premise of Hulk: Smash Everything is set to really put the idea of Hulk being “the strongest there is” to the test. How did you approach this unique sounding Hulk adventure?

Ryan North: Hulk is a great character, because he is a person who gets so angry sometimes that all he wants to do is smash things. This makes him the most relatable character in history. The pitch for this story was to take Hulk and put him in some situations he hasn’t been in before – situations in which even he would find himself challenged to smash – and then, to survive that smashing. We got to take the story to some wild places – places that are being drawn in ASTOUNDING detail by Vincenzo – and I am really looking forward to seeing people’s reactions, especially to the last page of the first issue.

What is something that you think readers will be surprised by in Hulk: Smash Everything?

I think readers will be surprised at the places we take the Hulk – and the fact that none of it is imaginary or a what-if story. It’s all real, it’s super fun, and it’s all completely bonkers. This is an evergreen (no pun intended) story of the Hulk, so it doesn’t tie in directly to what’s happening in the Marvel Universe right now – nor does it conflict with the incredible things that Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein are doing over in the Incredible Hulk. But it does show once and for all how Hulk truly is the strongest one there is.

Carratù Teases Hulk: Smash Everything Is The Fun Escape Everyone Needs

The Hulk is one of Marvel’s most iconic characters. What has been your approach to drawing him?

Vincent Carratù: The first thing that I tried to figure out was what emotion I wanted to convey to readers in this story. The Hulk has many personalities and he’s far from the stereotype that the people have of him. My answer was simple: fear (which is actually what I felt when they approached me with the project, haha). Finding yourself facing this enormous, angry green colossus must be terrifying, especially his enormous, uncontrollable rage. So, I started by rereading all the Hulk comics I own to understand how the artists before me had interpreted him.

For a character who is often seen as just his muscle and in a book where we’re going to see him “smash everything”, The Hulk is also a character that has a lot of layers. Was there anything interesting you feel you learned about The Hulk in drawing him for Hulk: Smash Everything?

Generally, I’ve drawn a lot of female characters, so this is an opportunity for me to brush up on male anatomy as well. Drawing these super-angry faces is always fun, and I like being able to touch readers with expressions that are sometimes exaggerated but get straight to the point.

What are you most excited for readers to see in this book?

There are great stories, epic ones, or ones that make you think deeply about the human soul, but when you’re having one of those horrible days when you just want to escape, when everything has gone wrong and you can’t find a solution, when you just want to unplug, I’d love for someone to escape into the pages of this comic and enjoy it as much as we did. That’s all I need to make them smile at the marvels that we’ll see on this journey! We all need that.

Here’s how Marvel describes Hulk: Smash Everything #1: “A guaranteed smash hit!!! Is Hulk really the strongest there is? Sure, he’s stronger than most PEOPLE…but is he really stronger than EVERYTHING? Dinosaurs? Planets? Gravit? Cosmic forces??? Find out here because when we say Hulk takes on all-corners in this new miniseries, we really mean it!!! It’s non-stop action in the classic mighty Marvel manner from the writer of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM and SQUIRREL GIRL and the artist of PSYLOCKE and ASTONISHING ICEMAN!”

Hulk: Smash Everything #1 goes on sale December 3rd.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!