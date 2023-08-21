Marvel Releases Preview of Thor's New Era

It wasn't too long ago when Al Ewing and Joe Bennet upset the status quo with Immortal Hulk, a horror-tinged series that became an instant favorite amongst fans. Now, Ewing is taking those same vibes to Immortal Thor, a similar story he's fleshing out with artist Martin Coccolo. The first issue is seeing release this coming New Comic Book Day, and Marvel has finally released its first look at the upcoming title. As you might expect, it's already shaping up to be an expansive tale.

"Putting [Immortal] on a book I'm writing is a promise to the reader, and to myself," Ewing told Polygon earlier this year. "I was the one who pitched the title – not editorial, not anyone else – and it was basically a self-challenge. Can I do a book like that again? Can I do my end of it better this time? I have to try, because the alternative is just lie down and let the grass grow where I fell...I want to take another swing at that ball, and this time, I don't just want to knock it into the outfield, I want to hit it right out of the park and stroll calmly around the bases. I want to write something that goes as far and as hard and as powerful as the other book did, to give a similar experience to the people who supported that book and supported me through it and took something deep out of it, but with the benefit of experience."

Immortal Thor #1

AL EWING, MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & ALEX ROSS GIVE THE GOD OF THUNDER THE "IMMORTAL" TREATMENT! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot—and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman—WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

Written by: Al Ewing

Art by: Martín Cóccolo, Matt Wilson

Cover by: Alex Ross

Page Count: 52 Pages

Release Date: August 23, 2023

Keep scrolling to see Marvel's first preview for Immortal Thor #1!